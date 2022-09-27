The IBEW Electrical Workers Minority Caucus is ramping up its annual coat drive with the goal of distributing 700 coats to the needy. The minority caucus is part of the Electrical Connection, a partnership of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association.

