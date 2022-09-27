ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cow Hollow Cleanup

Help us clean up in Nob Hill. Meet at Le Beau Market (1263 Leavenworth St) anytime between 9:00am and 10:00am, then clean until 12:00pm. All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Groundfloor Vintage Market on Valencia (Oct. 1-2)

A 2 day market!!! Start your Saturday at Groundfloor’s vintage clothing market from 11-6 PM! Band tee’s, vintage dresses, leather jackets, sweaters, denim, you name it! We’ve curated the best local vintage vendors for everyone to enjoy and even have some special food vendors for those who have a sweet tooth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Russian Hill Neighbors Cleanup + Free Coffee, Free Bob’s Donut Holes + Free Sandwich (SF)

Help the Russian Hill Neighbors clean up in Russian Hill. Meet at the NW corner of Hyde St and Filbert St. All supplies provided. Come early for free Saint Frank’s Coffee and Bob’s Donut Holes, and stay afterwards for a coupon for a complimentary sandwich from Cheese Plus. Sign up on this RHN Registration page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Westbrae Pumpkin Patch (North Berkeley)

Nestled into the charming North Berkeley Westbrae neighborhood, the Westbrae Pumpkin patch is an East Bay favorite!!! Spend a relaxing fall afternoon picking out pumpkins and enjoying other local Westbrae treasures like the Westbrae Biergarten, Coffee Conscious, and Berkeley Bagels. Westbrae Nursery is a local, worker-owned cooperative located in North...
BERKELEY, CA
funcheap.com

The Comedy Edge: Stand Up at the Distillery (Alameda)

The Comedy Edge: Stand Up at the Distillery (Alameda) Wildly funny, edgy, adult comedy! Bring your co-workers, your new Tinder date, your celebrations or just come by yourself to blow off steam after a long day. Since fall of 2020 the Comedy Edge has brought you a new diverse lineup of some of the brightest and boldest voices in comedy featuring acts that have been on Comedy Central, Netflix, and BET for a night of wildly fun, edgy, adult comedy. . . Now every other Thursday at the fascinating Hangar 1 Distillery with views overlooking the San Francisco skyline! Dogs welcome. Wheelchair accessible.
ALAMEDA, CA
funcheap.com

“Five for Fall” Pop-up Art Exhibition in Bernal Heights (SF)

Five Artists, one day. Stop by Bernal Heights to meet the bay area artists, view the artwork, and chat with them about their process. Learn about fall open studios in San Francisco and pick up a catalog. Celebrate fall art scene in San Francisco! This is a free event from 11am- 5PM.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Adrian West Trio (SF)

Ocean Ale House is your neighborhood spot for phenomenal beers, wine, cocktails and outrageous locally-sourced American pub food. 1314 Ocean Ave. in SF, all ages, free show, tips appreciated. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Free Rugby Mini’s Practice Sessions (Castro Valley)

Rugby Mini’s is a family centered sport club for 3-8 year olds!. Stop by and say hi, this is your chance to learn more about the great game of rugby! Learn how to throw a spin pass, score a try, kick a goal, and much more!. Rugby mini’s is...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
funcheap.com

First Descents ’80s Ski Party (Public Works)

The First Descents’ annual 80’s Ski Party is one of the raddest, most excellent parties of the year. Relive the greatest decade of ski wear and celebrate the 80’s decade while raising money for young adults (18-39) impacted by cancer and MS. With your favorite 80’s jams...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Laura Williams and Third Coyote Band (Sausalito)

Third Coyote Band — country rock with a sqeeze of grunge —— come vibe and dine to an upbeat mix with Laura Williams (@laurawinterwilliams) and Third Coyote Band performing at Sausalito Seahorse. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details...
SAUSALITO, CA
funcheap.com

SF Unveils Newly Restored 107-Year-Old Pagoda in Japanese Tea Garden

The Japanese Tea Garden’s towering pagoda, one of the few surviving structures from the 1915 World’s Fair, has been revived to its former glory following a meticulous restoration. Public officials, history buffs, and members of the Japanese American community celebrated the completion of the two-year project Wednesday evening...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Theatre Rhinoceros “Banalities” (SF)

Theatre Rhinoceros, 4229 18th Street, San Francisco, CA 94104 | Theatre Rhinoceros, 4229 18th Street, San Francisco, CA 94104. Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project (ESP) present a live, in-person, presentation:. BANALITIES. Conceived and Performed by John Fisher. Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 8:00pm PACIFIC. One Live Performance Only.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s “Central Subway” Finally Opens Nov. 19 w/ Free Rides

San Francisco’s long-awaited Central Subway line is finally opening (sort of). The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency recently announced the opening schedule for the highly anticipated Central Subway project. Starting November 19, 2022, the Central Subway will open with a dedicated shuttle service on weekends between 4th and Brannan Station to Chinatown/Rose Pak Station, stopping along the way at Yerba Buena and Union Square where passengers can make transfers to BART and our Market Street subway.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Big Baobab Grand Opening (SF)

We don’t have any specifics other than this “New Bissap Baobab Grand Opening in the Mission District. 5.30pm” – but we’re big fans of baobab (both big and little) so we’re excited to see what they have in store!. Disclaimer: Please double check event...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Twang Sundays” Honky Tonk & Country w/ Beckylin and Her Druthers (SF)

The glittering queen of the honky tonk scene, Beckylin and Her Druthers!. Free and All Ages Country music event with different artists each week!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Lasos” Film & Dance Performance (Sept. 29 – Oct. 1)

‘LASOS,’ the Spanish word for ‘ties,’ is a new work of film and live performance exploring the hidden links between childhood trauma and chronic pain within the context of Latin American culture and traditions. Conceived and directed by Jocelyn Reyes, ‘LASOS’ mines the artist’s personal story of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Press Play” Exhibition in Oakland: Raising Mental Health Awareness (Oct. 1-31)

In honor of Mental Illness Awareness Week (Oct 3-9) and World Mental Health Day (Oct 10), Oakland Asian Cultural Center (OACC) is exhibiting award-winning mental health comic Press Play to spark meaningful conversations and combat stigmas around mental health. Co-presented by ARTogether and Asian Health Services, in collaboration with community...
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

$6 Tuesdays at the Grand Lake Theater (Oakland)

$6 Tuesdays at the Grand Lake Theater (Oakland) It’s tough making ends meet these days. To help, the Grand Lake Theater in Oakland is offering $6 Tuesdays!. Admission to see a movie on Tuesdays is just $6. That’s any showtime, matinee or evening, excluding special engagements, of course.
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Cougars on the Loose Comedy Night (Oakland)

Cougars on the Loose is a lively stand-up comedy show that features comedians of a certain age who examine and highlight the beauty of aging. The good, the bad, and the funny. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
OAKLAND, CA

