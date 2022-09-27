The Comedy Edge: Stand Up at the Distillery (Alameda) Wildly funny, edgy, adult comedy! Bring your co-workers, your new Tinder date, your celebrations or just come by yourself to blow off steam after a long day. Since fall of 2020 the Comedy Edge has brought you a new diverse lineup of some of the brightest and boldest voices in comedy featuring acts that have been on Comedy Central, Netflix, and BET for a night of wildly fun, edgy, adult comedy. . . Now every other Thursday at the fascinating Hangar 1 Distillery with views overlooking the San Francisco skyline! Dogs welcome. Wheelchair accessible.

ALAMEDA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO