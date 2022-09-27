ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

countynewscenter.com

Mouse Tests Positive for Hantavirus in Guatay

A deer mouse collected in routine monitoring from an open area in Guatay near Pine Valley has tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus. County officials are reminding people to never sweep up or vacuum up after wild rodents if they find them in living spaces, including homes, sheds, garages and cabins.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
countynewscenter.com

Active Tuberculosis Reported in Transit Rider

A passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has been diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) according to San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA). HHSA is working with Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) officials to notify individuals who were possibly exposed. Riders using the following routes between Feb....
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

335,000 low-income San Diegans may lose healthcare

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Residents joined the Mayor of Chula Vista in hosting a rally Thursday, Sept. 29 to protest against the disruption of medical services. The potential disruption could affect 335,000 low-income San Diegans. This after the California Department of Health Care Services voted to remove community health...
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

Pandemic protections ending for San Diego renters

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says there have been 17 in-custody deaths this year, but advocates say that number is wrong and are demanding accountability. Emergency COVID-19 tenant protections are set to end Friday in the city of San Diego. Plus, a local tech giant brought the world of science and engineering to Hoover High School.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

What COVID deaths in San Diego County show about the vaccine

Since the beginning of August, public comment during County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council meetings have seen more and more residents calling on elected officials to end the local state of emergency that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. Those going before decision-makers...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voice of San Diego

Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery

Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Gunshots Keep Ringing from a Plant Nursery

A property north of Escondido has drawn complaints from nearby neighbors for years who say they constantly hear shooting coming from the area, disturbing the quiet suburb and causing fear of a potential fire hazard. The 22-acre property is owned by the Freedom Fighters Foundation who say they aren’t breaking...
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Del Mar Times

iPalpiti announces decision to leave Encinitas due to dispute with city official, letter says

The iPalpiti Festival, which brings classical music to multiple venues throughout the region, will discontinue its annual performances in Encinitas due to a conflict with the city's arts administrator, the festival's director announced in a letter to the mayor. iPalpiti Director Laura Schmieder said in the letter, dated Sept. 1, that the 10th season in Encinitas over the summer had been "nothing but a struggle from the start."
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Residents sue Blakespear for free speech violations, breach of settlement

ENCINITAS — Five Encinitas residents filed a lawsuit against Mayor Catherine Blakespear on Wednesday in Vista Superior Court for allegedly blocking their public comments on her mayoral Facebook page in violation of their free speech rights and breaching the terms of a previous settlement agreement. San Diego attorney Carla...
ENCINITAS, CA

