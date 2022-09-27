Read full article on original website
countynewscenter.com
Mouse Tests Positive for Hantavirus in Guatay
A deer mouse collected in routine monitoring from an open area in Guatay near Pine Valley has tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus. County officials are reminding people to never sweep up or vacuum up after wild rodents if they find them in living spaces, including homes, sheds, garages and cabins.
Trolley riders possibly exposed to active tuberculosis case
A passenger who rode the trolley was reported to have an active case of tuberculosis, San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced.
countynewscenter.com
Active Tuberculosis Reported in Transit Rider
A passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has been diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) according to San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA). HHSA is working with Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) officials to notify individuals who were possibly exposed. Riders using the following routes between Feb....
kusi.com
335,000 low-income San Diegans may lose healthcare
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Residents joined the Mayor of Chula Vista in hosting a rally Thursday, Sept. 29 to protest against the disruption of medical services. The potential disruption could affect 335,000 low-income San Diegans. This after the California Department of Health Care Services voted to remove community health...
San Diego schools warning parents about new drug trend targeting teens
This year is the first time authorities have seen rainbow fentanyl and worry that could lead to more overdoses in children and young adults.
KPBS
Pandemic protections ending for San Diego renters
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says there have been 17 in-custody deaths this year, but advocates say that number is wrong and are demanding accountability. Emergency COVID-19 tenant protections are set to end Friday in the city of San Diego. Plus, a local tech giant brought the world of science and engineering to Hoover High School.
KPBS
What COVID deaths in San Diego County show about the vaccine
Since the beginning of August, public comment during County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council meetings have seen more and more residents calling on elected officials to end the local state of emergency that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. Those going before decision-makers...
Chula Vista Medi-Cal provider rallies against new plan that serves low-income patients
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A major provider for low-income patients is proposed to lose a contract with the state but not without a fight. On Thursday, Community Health Group based in the South Bay rallied to keep serving it's 335,000 Medi-Cal patients. “If it wasn't for Community Health Group,...
Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery
Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Gunshots Keep Ringing from a Plant Nursery
A property north of Escondido has drawn complaints from nearby neighbors for years who say they constantly hear shooting coming from the area, disturbing the quiet suburb and causing fear of a potential fire hazard. The 22-acre property is owned by the Freedom Fighters Foundation who say they aren’t breaking...
50-plus SDPD officers quit since July: police union
The San Diego Police Union is reporting a severe loss of officers in recent months and is calling on the mayor to do more to help recruit and retain more cops.
kusi.com
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
KPBS
With San Diego's COVID tenant protections expiring, some renters worry about where to live
Rahmo Abdi is a mother of six who rents a home in City Heights. She's lived in the San Diego neighborhood for decades after leaving behind a life in Somalia. "So I grew up in City Heights as well, and when my family was renting, it looked like community. It looked like where all families stay together," Abdi told KPBS.
San Diego’s minimum wage will soon increase to $16.30
Many workers in San Diego will see a boost to their pay starting next year, with the city set to increase the minimum wage to $16.30.
iPalpiti announces decision to leave Encinitas due to dispute with city official, letter says
The iPalpiti Festival, which brings classical music to multiple venues throughout the region, will discontinue its annual performances in Encinitas due to a conflict with the city's arts administrator, the festival's director announced in a letter to the mayor. iPalpiti Director Laura Schmieder said in the letter, dated Sept. 1, that the 10th season in Encinitas over the summer had been "nothing but a struggle from the start."
NBC San Diego
Tijuana Housing Market Helping San Diegans Achieve Dreams of Home Ownership
Opening the door to a new life as homeowners didn't come easy for Stacy Garcia and Manny Flores. The married couple’s path to the American dream of homeownership took a detour in Tijuana, Mexico. "We had to do it. It was our only option if we wanted to buy...
Coast News
Residents sue Blakespear for free speech violations, breach of settlement
ENCINITAS — Five Encinitas residents filed a lawsuit against Mayor Catherine Blakespear on Wednesday in Vista Superior Court for allegedly blocking their public comments on her mayoral Facebook page in violation of their free speech rights and breaching the terms of a previous settlement agreement. San Diego attorney Carla...
beckerspayer.com
2 million Californians may need to switch insurance after Medi-Cal shakeup
Millions of Medi-Cal recipients may have to switch health insurers, and doctors, after the state awarded Molina a swath of Medicaid contracts in some of its largest counties, according to a Kaiser Health News report published by the Los Angeles Times Sept. 25. Molina won its largest-ever Medicaid contract Aug....
NBC San Diego
As California Strengthens Abortion Protections, SoCal Leader Proposes ‘Sanctuary City' For the Unborn
California is one step closer to becoming a sanctuary state for abortion access, but a Temecula councilwoman is drawing attention for proposing an abortion ban within city limits. On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed more than a dozen new abortion laws, including some that clash with restrictions in other states....
WATCH: Entangled humpback whale freed off Carlsbad coast
A humpback whale entangled in rope was freed by a group of rescuers off the coast of Carlsbad on Monday.
