Virginia Beach SPCA takes in dogs evacuated from Florida
Five adult dogs and three puppies arrived at the shelter early Friday morning and are currently settling in and resting while they wait to get checked by the VBSPCA veterinarian.
Virginia Gov. Youngkin declares State of Emergency ahead of Ian
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting Friday.
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
More than 2.5 million Floridians were left without power Thursday.
NC Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Ian
In advance of Hurricane Ian’s remnants moving through the state, Governor Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency.
Virginia’s response to Ian underway
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia remains under a State of Emergency as the remnants of Ian bring rainfall, flooding and wind. For state agencies, storm preparation is shifting to response. As of Friday afternoon, some of the most significant impacts were seen in the Hampton Roads area. These photos...
Waterspout spotted off NC coast
BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday, near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The storm made landfall in South Carolina […]
FEMA announces federal funding for Buchanan and Tazewell Counties after July disasters
WASHINGTON, (WFXR) — FEMA has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to Virginia to help recovery efforts in Buchanan and Tazewell Counties after the devastating flooding and mudslides in July. FEMA said in a statement to WFXR “Public assistance federal funding is available to the commonwealth, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit […]
Emergency SNAP benefits extended through October in Virginia
Virginia has granted another extension for SNAP Emergency benefits through October, ensuring that SNAP recipients in the commonwealth will receive the maximum possible benefits.
10 p.m. update: Ian remains post-tropical cyclone, ‘but the dangerous storm surge, flash flooding and high wind threat continues’
The impacts of Ian are imminent in North Carolina now that the storm has regained hurricane strength and nears landfall on the South Carolina coast.
Hurricane Ian: What Hampton Roads can expect
Hurricane Ian is expected to take a path west of Hampton Roads through the southeastern U.S. after slamming Florida on Wednesday and Thursday, but our area can still expect some impacts.
NWS releases new forecast for North Carolina as Category 4 Hurricane Ian nears landfall in Florida
The National Weather Service in Raleigh put out new forecasts for North Carolina on Wednesday as the nation prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall in Florida.
Blog: Ian lashes Florida coast. Rain coming for Hampton Roads
Hurricane Ian has had several changes to the forecast since yesterday. I mentioned in yesterday’s weather blog that the area of landfall would be tricky due to the angle of the storm compared to the coastline. Well, Ian has decided to take a more easterly route, and that is allowing it to hit the coast sooner and stronger.
Weather Blog: What to expect overnight and into the weekend from Ian
Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 Hurricane around 2:05pm this afternoon near Georgetown, SC. The rain from Ian arrived into Hampton Roads Friday morning and continues to fall Friday evening. We expect to see periods of rain overnight with rain eventually tapering off after midnight. Winds have been gusty, but they’ll decrease late tonight.
Thousands of power outages reported in Hampton Roads, NC
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of homes and businesses in Hampton Roads and parts of the Outer Banks lost power Friday as Hurricane Ian moves off the coast of the Carolinas. The number of outages fluctuated throughout the day, but remained consistently 4-6,000 range. At 8:15 a.m., nearly 6,000...
Outer Banks, Northeast NC prep for impacts from Ian
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — While Ian is expected to take a westerly turn around Charleston and head inland toward the Charlotte area this weekend, the Outer Banks and Northeast North Carolina are preparing for some storm impacts. The area could see around 2-5 inches of rain, with potentially...
Some area roads closed due to flooding, downed trees
There have reports of flooding, trees and power lines down, across the area.
Ocracoke Express Passenger Ferry to end seasonal service Sept. 28 due to inclement weather
According to a press release, the passenger ferry service was scheduled to end Friday, however strong winds and heavy rain being carried in by Hurricane Ian are projected to interrupt services over the weekend.
