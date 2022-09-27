ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Government
WAVY News 10

Virginia’s response to Ian underway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia remains under a State of Emergency as the remnants of Ian bring rainfall, flooding and wind. For state agencies, storm preparation is shifting to response. As of Friday afternoon, some of the most significant impacts were seen in the Hampton Roads area. These photos...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Waterspout spotted off NC coast

BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday, near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The storm made landfall in South Carolina […]
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

FEMA announces federal funding for Buchanan and Tazewell Counties after July disasters

WASHINGTON, (WFXR) — FEMA has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to Virginia to help recovery efforts in Buchanan and Tazewell Counties after the devastating flooding and mudslides in July. FEMA said in a statement to WFXR “Public assistance federal funding is available to the commonwealth, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Blog: Ian lashes Florida coast. Rain coming for Hampton Roads

Hurricane Ian has had several changes to the forecast since yesterday. I mentioned in yesterday’s weather blog that the area of landfall would be tricky due to the angle of the storm compared to the coastline. Well, Ian has decided to take a more easterly route, and that is allowing it to hit the coast sooner and stronger.
FLORIDA STATE
WAVY News 10

Weather Blog: What to expect overnight and into the weekend from Ian

Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 Hurricane around 2:05pm this afternoon near Georgetown, SC. The rain from Ian arrived into Hampton Roads Friday morning and continues to fall Friday evening. We expect to see periods of rain overnight with rain eventually tapering off after midnight. Winds have been gusty, but they’ll decrease late tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Thousands of power outages reported in Hampton Roads, NC

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of homes and businesses in Hampton Roads and parts of the Outer Banks lost power Friday as Hurricane Ian moves off the coast of the Carolinas. The number of outages fluctuated throughout the day, but remained consistently 4-6,000 range. At 8:15 a.m., nearly 6,000...
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Outer Banks, Northeast NC prep for impacts from Ian

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — While Ian is expected to take a westerly turn around Charleston and head inland toward the Charlotte area this weekend, the Outer Banks and Northeast North Carolina are preparing for some storm impacts. The area could see around 2-5 inches of rain, with potentially...
DARE COUNTY, NC
