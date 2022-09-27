FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Along with his Team Kentucky Update, Governor Andy Beshear announced over $3.6M in grant funding from Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention. Awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention Grant is named after the son of former Oregon Senator Gordon Smith. Garrett Lee Smith took his own life in 2004, just before his 22nd birthday. Senator Smith proposed the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Act, which recognized suicide as the third-leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 24.

