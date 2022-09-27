Read full article on original website
Former State Sen. C.B. Embry passes at the age of 81
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Kentucky State Sen. and Rep. C.B. Embry has died at the age of 81. Embry had formally submitted his resignation from the Kentucky General Assembly this week. Auditor of Kentucky Mike Harmon issued the following statement Friday morning:. “I’m saddened to learn of the passing...
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf...
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza asking to change payment methods for families of fallen first responders
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is asking the state legislature to change the way it pays families of fallen first responders. The way the current law is written, money for benefits could run out before the end of the year, requiring the state legislature to approve supplemental appropriations.
Gov. Beshear announces upcoming plans during Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Along with his Team Kentucky Update, Governor Andy Beshear announced over $3.6M in grant funding from Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention. Awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention Grant is named after the son of former Oregon Senator Gordon Smith. Garrett Lee Smith took his own life in 2004, just before his 22nd birthday. Senator Smith proposed the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Act, which recognized suicide as the third-leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 24.
Rep. Bush introduces bill to help victims of police violence
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri Congresswoman wants to set aside millions of dollars for victims of police violence. Tuesday, Congresswoman Cori Bush introduced the “Helping Families Heal Act.” The bill would set aside $100 million to fund mental health resources for those impacted by police brutality.
Mt Vernon Fall Fest this weekend
Costumed Super Heroes and Villains will take over Cape Girardeau this weekend. The Center for Disease Control says there are nearly 4 million sports-related concussions each year, from professional to high school athletics. 2 arrested for Jefferson County murder. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Two people face first degree murder...
Delta Regional Authority announcing $1.4M investment into six southern Illinois projects
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -The Delta Regional Authority is announcing a $1.4 million in investment into six different southern Illinois projects to boost economic development. Randolph County will receive over $400,000 to upgrade an existing nursing home with a 50-bed behavioral health center. The City of Vienna will receive over $260,000...
2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people from Indiana were arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Illinois. Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for first-degree murder. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a...
What you can do to help with hurricane relief efforts
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hurricane Ian is devastating the State of Florida as it recently hit land as a category 4 storm. The storm brings with it much damage affecting homes and lives. As we speak, relief is already headed towards the affected areas. The American Red Cross is...
Emergency response exercise to be held in Mount Vernon, Ill.
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Don’t be alarmed if you see a large presence of first responders in Mount Vernon on Thursday, September 29. The City of Mount Vernon and Jefferson County Emergency Management Agencies (EMA) will be conducting a full-scale emergency response exercise. The exercise will be held...
Mt. Vernon Fall Festival features food, music, parade
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Fall Festival will feature food, music, a parade, vendors and more. The free event kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 30 in downtown Mt. Vernon and runs through Saturday. The grand marshal for the 2022 Fall in Love with Mt. Vernon Crossroads...
