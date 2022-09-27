Read full article on original website
Related
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Rally at Keokuk hospital; Urgent Care opening in Fort Madison
A Community Prayer Night will be held outside the Keokuk hospital on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The New Testament Christian Church said the goal is to circle the entire hospital building while praying for the community. Blessing Health will close the hospital on Saturday, Oct. 1, which...
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson obituary – Dale Willard Parish, 65, Keosauqua
Dale Willard Parish, 65, of Keosauqua, Iowa, passed away at 12:22 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Fort Madison, Iowa, after a short battle with cancer. He was born on October 6, 1956, in Keosauqua, Iowa, the son of Clell and Madalynne (Steinmeyer) Parish. He is survived by son: Lee...
Pen City Current
Graber hopes state may look at county's ambulance woes
LEE COUNTY - Local officials are looking into possible funding streams at local and state levels to help offset what could be a $1 million shortfall in the Lee County Ambulance service. The ambulance service is expecting a large demand with the closure of the Blessing Keokuk Hospital effective Friday...
khqa.com
ADM, Blessing Health closings in Keokuk expected to impact economy
KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — The city of Keokuk learned within a month's timespan this summer that ADM Milling and Blessing Health would both be closing in their town. City administrator Cole O'Donnell says the effects of the closures will not be immediate because both ADM and Blessing providing some severance for their employees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Explore towering sandstone cliffs and a historic mill alongside a bubbling creek in Muscatine County, Iowa
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Wildcat Den State Park in rural Muscatine, Iowa has distinct highlights to visit like towering geological features and a historic mill alongside a scenic creek. The park was founded in 1928 by sisters Emma and Clara Brandt. They donated the original 80 acres, which has now...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Friday, September 30, 2022
09/29/22 – 5:19 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 5800 block of Avenue O. 09/29/22 – 8:15 p.m. – Fort Madison police cited Tasha Marie Carter, 41, of Fort Madison, at the interesection of 18th Street and Avenue L, on a charge of driving while barred.
Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa
Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington obituary – LaVerne Westercamp, 81, Farmington
LaVerne Westercamp, 81, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 2:53 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa. He was born on September 11, 1941, at his family home outside of Bonaparte, Iowa, the son of John and Elsie (Triplett) Westercamp. On December 7, 1968, he married Deah Gorman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pen City Current
Kiwanis wants to find spookiest house
FORT MADISON - Think you have the spookiest house on the block? Enter to find out!. The Fort Madison Kiwanis Club is hosting a Halloween House Decorating contest fundraiser where residents of Fort Madison can enter to win a prize for having the best decorated house! Fort Madison Kiwanis Club members will judge participants based on curb appeal, anything that can be seen from the street or sidewalk. The winner will receive a yard sign and $50.
Pen City Current
New solar field may not reduce local electric bills
FORT MADISON - Details on an 877-acre solar field near Wever were unveiled to Lee County residents Tuesday night at Cobblestone Inn & Suites in Fort Madison. Less than a hundred people attended the Iowa Utilities Board Informational hearing, which was laid back in comparison to recent public hearings the IUB held over the Navigator carbon capture pipeline being proposed to be run through the county.
ktvo.com
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash at intersection near Chillicothe, Iowa
NEAR CHILLICOTHE, Iowa — Wapello County first responders are investigating a two-vehicle crash at an accident-prone intersection near Chillicothe, Iowa. The crash happened along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe Road turnoff around 9:35 a.m. Friday. Kelly Feikert, with the Wapello County Rural Fire Department, said both vehicles were headed...
ourquadcities.com
In Washington, former QC mayor testifies against rail merger
Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads haven’t made many public statements to people in the Quad Cities who oppose their proposed merger. One Quad-Citian on Wednesday made a statement against the merger, and traveled clear to Washington to do it. The railroads want to combine their operations in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBUR
Fort Madison woman arrested on multiple drug charges
Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest if a Fort Madison woman on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. 38-year-old Andrea Jean Hoenig of Fort Madison was arrested on Wednesday, September 28th, in the 2300 block of 263rd avenue in Fort Madison. Hoenig is charged with...
Pen City Current
Hound boys run in pack for 2nd place at Washington Invite
WASHINGTON - Fort Madison Head Cross Country Coach Brian Mendez said the Bloodhounds are closing the gap on perennial powerhouse Washington in 5k runs. The Hound boys harriers took second place, just seven points behind the Demons at the Washington Invitational Tuesday at Washington Golf and Country Club. "We are...
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Arlen E. Anderson, 68, Nauvoo
Arlen Edward Anderson “Rob Sherwood” 68, of Nauvoo, IL died Monday, September 26, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, IL. He was born October 28, 1953 in Minneapolis, MN the son of Paul and Beatrice Borden Anderson. On July 20, 1981, Rob was united in marriage to Christina...
KBUR
Keokuk teen cited following single vehicle crash
Henry County, IA- A Keokuk teen was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a Vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, On Sunday, September 25th, at about 5:13 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle collision involving a rollover on US Highway 218 near mile marker 48.
khqa.com
Ft. Madison woman facing felony drug charges
FT. MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A traffic stop ended with a Fort Madison woman facing felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Andrea Jean Hoenig, 38, was arrested on Wednesday in the 2300 block of 263rd Ave. in Fort Madison after a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled her over and found drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.
aledotimesrecord.com
Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School
GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
kciiradio.com
Salem Man Arrested On Felony Charges
On September 28, at approximately 5:28 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault at the 300 block of South Main Street in Salem. According to reports, 41-year-old Adam J. Warth of Salem got into an altercation with the victim and prevented them from leaving the premises. Warth then struck the victim with an aluminum baseball bat and threw a milk crate at them, before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered superficial injuries to the head and additional injuries to the leg, which were treated by Emergency Medical Services.
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn claims judge has put him at ‘very unfair disadvantage’ and ‘blatantly lied,’ files motion for replacement
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn, a Springfield man charged with four Class X felonies in Adams County in connection with a Nov. 9, 2021 sexual assault, filed a motion last week requesting a substitution of judge in his case in Adams County Circuit Court. Yohn, 35, is defending himself against...
Comments / 0