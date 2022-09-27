ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Castle, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Surging Opelousas continues to turn heads on three-game winning streak

Opelousas High School holds the LHSAA's top Division II nonselect power rating with three straight wins following a season-opening loss to Teurlings Catholic. Last week, the Tigers rallied from a 14-0 deficit to beat Class 5A St. Amant 28-21 at "The Pit" in Ascension Parish. "It was a real hostile...
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU makes moves to improve depth at center: 'We're scrambling a little bit'

Charles Turner will make his third start at center on Saturday, but if he were to get hurt — there aren't many options behind him. Garrett Dellinger, who started at the center position for LSU's opening game against Florida State, is out this week with a broken hand, meaning Brian Kelly will have to find an answer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
White Castle, LA
theadvocate.com

Notre Dame, Cecilia to meet in final tune-up before district play begins

Notre Dame was understandably disappointed after enduring its first loss this season against Teurlings Catholic last week. But what bothered them even more was the way they lost. Notre Dame uncharacteristically committed three turnovers in the first quarter to fall behind 24-0 in a 38-14 home loss to the Rebels.
CECILIA, LA
247Sports

LSU visit impresses state's top baseball prospect for 2024

LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson looks to keep the pipeline of top prep baseball talent from the state’s premiere prep program going. A year after signing the state’s top player in shortstop Gavin Guidry, all eyes are back on Barbe High School as the Lake Charles powerhouse has another top prospect waiting in the wings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly reveals LSU RB will miss Week 5 game vs. Auburn

Brian Kelly recently announced that the LSU Tigers will be without one of their running backs this weekend at Auburn. Armoni Goodwin, who leads the Tigers with 5 touchdowns, will not make the trip to Auburn. Goodwin is battling a “substantial” hamstring injury and will need time to heal. While only obtaining 24 yards on 8 carries last week against New Mexico, Goodwin did contribute 2 TDs and 1 catch for 5 yards.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Veteran#American Football#Highschoolsports#Bulldogs#Hornets#Baker High School
theadvocate.com

How Charles Turner made up for his size to become LSU's starting center

Charles Turner III’s dad cried inside Tiger Stadium. Down in Section 104, row eight, his eyes watered two weeks ago as he watched his youngest son start for the second time. Turner played significant snaps before, but these felt like the beginning of something permanent instead of another temporary appearance. The redshirt junior was initially passed over while questions persisted about his size, but after the offensive line struggled in the season opener, Turner got his chance against Southern as LSU looked for solutions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

The high school football season is in the fifth week, and there are plenty of big games taking place Friday night across South Louisiana. This will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. St. James-Woodlawn, Carver-Dutchtown and Comeaux-Acadiana are among...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theadvocate.com

UL women's hoops games will be free admission

The UL athletic department announced Thursday that all home games for the Cajuns' women's basketball program will be free beginning with the upcoming 2022-23 season. The decision came after noticeable attendance growth at both UL volleyball and soccer home events with a similar policy. In addition to free admission, the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

5-Star Kaliya Lincoln Commits to LSU

LSU’s 2024 class starts off with a cannon blast. After Oklahoma made the rounds with the announcement of two 5-star signees, the Tigers landed one of their own with Kaliya Lincoln. The WOGA gymnast is tied for the 12th-best recruit in the class of 2024 according to College Gym News, the only major college gymnastics recruiting ranking site.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana area prep football week 5 scores, statistics and schedules

RUSHING - COM: Tre Roy 18-81; Kylan Williams 2-5; Colin Leger 5- (-16); ACAD: Keven Williams 11-109, 3 TDs; Ezekiel Hypolite 6-48, TD; Ayden Trahan 4-48; Cameron Monette 4-25, TD; Russell Babineaux 1-15; Tayden Collins 1-6, TD; Jonah Guathier 1-5, TD; Caden DiBetta 4- (-16). PASSING - COM: Leger 2-14-3,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary High School crowns homecoming queen for 2022

Chastity Sample was named 2022 Zachary High homecoming queen on Sept. 16. Sample, the daughter of Carlos and Tunesia Sample, was crowned Friday during ceremonies at the football game. The Zachary High School Homecoming 2022 Maids include:. Freshmen. Khaliyah Claiborne, parents Khalif and Kenyetta Claiborne. Carly Johnson, parents Carlton Johnson...
ZACHARY, LA
225batonrouge.com

Fast-casual teriyaki restaurant set to open first Baton Rouge location Friday

Fast-casual restaurant Teriyaki Madness is opening its first location in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Siegen Plaza shopping center, next to GameStop. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant serves bowls filled with a choice of protein and steamed or stir-fried vegetables over a bed of noodles, fried rice, or white or brown rice, as well as egg rolls, potstickers, Rangoons and edamame appetizers.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy