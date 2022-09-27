Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Select / Non-Select Appeal Handed Out and Restructuring Of PlayoffsUnder The Radar NWLABaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
All signs point toward Westminster volleyball making run at state title this season
In his first three seasons as Westminster Christian Academy volleyball coach, Keith Leon has guided the Crusaders to the regional round, the quarterfinals and the semifinals in the playoffs. If that progression continues, the Crusaders could secure their first state title this season. The ingredients are there. All of the...
theadvocate.com
Surging Opelousas continues to turn heads on three-game winning streak
Opelousas High School holds the LHSAA's top Division II nonselect power rating with three straight wins following a season-opening loss to Teurlings Catholic. Last week, the Tigers rallied from a 14-0 deficit to beat Class 5A St. Amant 28-21 at "The Pit" in Ascension Parish. "It was a real hostile...
theadvocate.com
LSU makes moves to improve depth at center: 'We're scrambling a little bit'
Charles Turner will make his third start at center on Saturday, but if he were to get hurt — there aren't many options behind him. Garrett Dellinger, who started at the center position for LSU's opening game against Florida State, is out this week with a broken hand, meaning Brian Kelly will have to find an answer.
NOLA.com
Chris Dabe: First power ratings for football posted by LHSAA show it is not too early to look ahead
Picture this: It’s the first round of the prep football playoffs and Edna Karr has the No. 24 seed in the Division I select bracket, sending the Cougars on the road to face No. 9 Tioga. Then, let’s assume Karr advanced to the second round. Based on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Notre Dame, Cecilia to meet in final tune-up before district play begins
Notre Dame was understandably disappointed after enduring its first loss this season against Teurlings Catholic last week. But what bothered them even more was the way they lost. Notre Dame uncharacteristically committed three turnovers in the first quarter to fall behind 24-0 in a 38-14 home loss to the Rebels.
LSU visit impresses state's top baseball prospect for 2024
LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson looks to keep the pipeline of top prep baseball talent from the state’s premiere prep program going. A year after signing the state’s top player in shortstop Gavin Guidry, all eyes are back on Barbe High School as the Lake Charles powerhouse has another top prospect waiting in the wings.
theadvocate.com
Four Downs: Breaking Down Week 5 High School Football Action in Baton Rouge
District 4-5A rivals Zachary (2-1) and Scotlandville (2-1) seek pivotal road wins. The Broncos will play without QB Eli Holstein for the first time and travel just under four hours to play 5-0 Winona, Mississippi. A week after losing 31-28 to West Monroe, Scotlandville faces another 5A power in Rummel (4-0).
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly reveals LSU RB will miss Week 5 game vs. Auburn
Brian Kelly recently announced that the LSU Tigers will be without one of their running backs this weekend at Auburn. Armoni Goodwin, who leads the Tigers with 5 touchdowns, will not make the trip to Auburn. Goodwin is battling a “substantial” hamstring injury and will need time to heal. While only obtaining 24 yards on 8 carries last week against New Mexico, Goodwin did contribute 2 TDs and 1 catch for 5 yards.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Heroics from Bridges, Rowbatham lead to Northshore's improbable comeback at Ponchatoula
For nearly three quarters, Northshore was given chance after chance to forge a comeback against District 6-5A rival Ponchatoula, but the Panthers' futility on offense continued to thwart just about anything they could possibly come up with. That is, until James Bridges took matters into his own hands with two...
theadvocate.com
Will T.J. Finley return to the field against LSU? Auburn coach explains 'day to day' decision
Earlier this week, Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said that quarterback T.J. Finley would return to practice after Robby Ashford led the offense in last week's victory over Missouri. On Wednesday, Harsin seemed confident in how Finley was performing in practice. "He (Finley) was out there yesterday. It’s day to day...
theadvocate.com
How Charles Turner made up for his size to become LSU's starting center
Charles Turner III’s dad cried inside Tiger Stadium. Down in Section 104, row eight, his eyes watered two weeks ago as he watched his youngest son start for the second time. Turner played significant snaps before, but these felt like the beginning of something permanent instead of another temporary appearance. The redshirt junior was initially passed over while questions persisted about his size, but after the offensive line struggled in the season opener, Turner got his chance against Southern as LSU looked for solutions.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
The high school football season is in the fifth week, and there are plenty of big games taking place Friday night across South Louisiana. This will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. St. James-Woodlawn, Carver-Dutchtown and Comeaux-Acadiana are among...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
More high schools in Ascension Parish highlight stadium guidelines for football games
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Earlier this week, St. Amant High School publicized changes to their policies at home football games. Since then, two other high schools in Ascension Parish have spotlighted their home stadium guidelines. Dutchtown High School is hosting Carver Collegiate Academy on Friday, September 30 and...
theadvocate.com
UL women's hoops games will be free admission
The UL athletic department announced Thursday that all home games for the Cajuns' women's basketball program will be free beginning with the upcoming 2022-23 season. The decision came after noticeable attendance growth at both UL volleyball and soccer home events with a similar policy. In addition to free admission, the...
andthevalleyshook.com
5-Star Kaliya Lincoln Commits to LSU
LSU’s 2024 class starts off with a cannon blast. After Oklahoma made the rounds with the announcement of two 5-star signees, the Tigers landed one of their own with Kaliya Lincoln. The WOGA gymnast is tied for the 12th-best recruit in the class of 2024 according to College Gym News, the only major college gymnastics recruiting ranking site.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana area prep football week 5 scores, statistics and schedules
RUSHING - COM: Tre Roy 18-81; Kylan Williams 2-5; Colin Leger 5- (-16); ACAD: Keven Williams 11-109, 3 TDs; Ezekiel Hypolite 6-48, TD; Ayden Trahan 4-48; Cameron Monette 4-25, TD; Russell Babineaux 1-15; Tayden Collins 1-6, TD; Jonah Guathier 1-5, TD; Caden DiBetta 4- (-16). PASSING - COM: Leger 2-14-3,...
theadvocate.com
Zachary High School crowns homecoming queen for 2022
Chastity Sample was named 2022 Zachary High homecoming queen on Sept. 16. Sample, the daughter of Carlos and Tunesia Sample, was crowned Friday during ceremonies at the football game. The Zachary High School Homecoming 2022 Maids include:. Freshmen. Khaliyah Claiborne, parents Khalif and Kenyetta Claiborne. Carly Johnson, parents Carlton Johnson...
theadvocate.com
Former LSU Greek Life director accused of creating fake personas, social media in scheme
A former Greek Life director at LSU was found by campus police in 2019 to have created fake personas and social media accounts to frame fraternity members on university policy violations and drinking law charges, according to a resurfaced LSU police report. LSU Police officials concluded that Donald Abels, who...
theadvocate.com
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
225batonrouge.com
Fast-casual teriyaki restaurant set to open first Baton Rouge location Friday
Fast-casual restaurant Teriyaki Madness is opening its first location in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Siegen Plaza shopping center, next to GameStop. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant serves bowls filled with a choice of protein and steamed or stir-fried vegetables over a bed of noodles, fried rice, or white or brown rice, as well as egg rolls, potstickers, Rangoons and edamame appetizers.
Comments / 0