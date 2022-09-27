Read full article on original website
Laredo Parks Dept. talks 5K on the Runway
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to run on the runway!. The city is hosting its second annual 5K Run on the Runway event at the Laredo Airport base. Organizers say last year’s event was such as success that they decided to bring it...
UISD heroes save teachers life
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of people are now hailed as heroes. While a United ISD teacher was suffering a heart attack, her colleagues came to the rescue just in the nick of time. Earlier this week, Salvador Garcia Middle School staff demonstrated how prepared they are to face...
Warm day with a slight change in temperatures.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Friday morning in the upper 60s then warming up with sunny skies a high of 93. Tonight will be perfect if you want to stargaze skies will be clear with a low of 68. It’s going to be a great weekend if you want to...
Pleasant day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Wednesday morning we are in the mid 60s and then it will warm up in the afternoon. Today sunny skies with a high of 91 and winds from the north. Nice cool for tonight with a low of 66. We will continue to wake up to...
Warm Dry Days, Cool Clear Dawns
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A dry airmass characterized by warm sunny days with low humidity and cool clear nights will merge with another large dry airmass over the Great Lakes. This will provide our area with very little day to day change in our Fall-like weather pattern. This morning’s 61F low temperature was the coolest dawn since we reached 61F on April 9.
Sunny Skies
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Morning it’s Thursday the temperature this morning is nice in the upper 60s and it not humid . Today sunny skies and warm a high of 91. Tonight if you will be outdoors its going to be pleasant ,clear skies with a low of 67.
TAMIU Presents Book Reading by Acclaimed Laredo-born and Raised Author Katie Gutierrez Tuesday, Oct. 11
Laredo-born and raised author Katie Gutierrez will present a special reading and talk from her best-selling and highly acclaimed debut novel, "More Than You'll Ever Know," during her visit at Texas A&M International University Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 6-8:30 p.m. in the Academic Innovation Center, room 126. The presentation, titled,...
Agents find body of deceased migrant during rescue call
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a tragic ending to an all too familiar tale for Border Patrol agents. A person found dead has been confirmed to have crossed into the U.S. illegally. Agents responded to a call about a group of people lost in the brushes south of Laredo.
Two Laredo men sentenced to prison for kidnapping scheme
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two men are sentenced to federal prison for kidnapping and holding four victims for ransom. Jesus Ochoa, 27, a Laredo resident and Luis Armando Garcia, 29, a Mexican Citizen illegally living in Laredo pleaded guilty to the charges. Back in Nov. of 2020, Ochoa and Garcia...
City of Laredo issues residential pool citations
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Spending time at the pool is just one way to cool off during the hot summer months. People in Laredo have used this way to beat the heat. Some have even rented their own pools for parties; however, the City of Laredo says they have started flagging properties that have rented their pools.
Agents foil human smuggling attempt on I-35
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt after they noticed a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the highway. The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 28 when agents at the north station were patrolling I-35 and they noticed a car driving the wrong direction on the southbound lane.
All eyes on Texas Governor debate
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In just a few hours, two men who want to govern the State of Texas will face off for the first time ever for a debate. Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke are in the Rio Grande valley for the event. Although no audience will...
New safety measures coming to Loop 20
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If Loop 20 is part of your daily commute, some safety measures are soon to come. These curbs will be yellow in color. If anybody were to hit or run over it, it will indicate that drivers need to fix their driving. While these additions are...
Chlorine conversion completed; residents still seeing cloudy water
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The 30-day maintenance at the water plants is over but some residents say the water still smells and looks a little funky. The City of Laredo conducted its routine chlorine conversion process; however, some are saying the water is still coming out cloudy. The Laredo Utilities...
NeighborWorks Laredo asks community to take part in survey
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local group that helps families buy or rent a home is needs your help. NeighborWorks Laredo has been around since 1991, they are working on their strategic plan for the next three years, so they are asking members of the community or organizations they work with to fill out a survey.
Airport drill to cause closures Wednesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A quick reminder in case you see several law enforcement entities Wednesday at the Laredo International Airport. The city says it’s all part of a drill. On September 29, the city will practice its response time in case of a crash. Several local and federal...
Laredoans take part in city’s Manual Labor Job Fair
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo held its Manual Labor Job Fair on Thursday morning. Several jobseekers showed up to see what opportunities were available. If you did not get a chance to take part in the event, you still have a chance to apply for several vacant positions.
Diesel spill prompts road closures on San Dario Avenue
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -A chemical spill on the streets is causing closures in central Laredo. According to Laredo Police, a spill on the roadways has prompted the closure of San Dario Avenue and Baltimore Street. Authorities say they have closed off the middle and inner lane near San Dario. The...
Fire reported in Mines Road neighborhood
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three residents who live in the Mines Road area are lucky to be alive after a massive house fire destroyed their home. The blaze happened on Friday morning at around 10:15 a.m. at a home located at the 11000 block of Revilla Drive. According to the...
KGNS News Anchor speaks to students about mental health
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In effort to break the stigma and create support for mental health, KGNS News Anchor Ruben Villarreal was a speaker for one of the events held at TAMIU. Ruben spoke to students about his personal experience with mental illness. After he spoke, he answered questions from...
