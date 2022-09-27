Read full article on original website
The Comedy Edge: Stand Up at the Distillery (Alameda)
The Comedy Edge: Stand Up at the Distillery (Alameda) Wildly funny, edgy, adult comedy! Bring your co-workers, your new Tinder date, your celebrations or just come by yourself to blow off steam after a long day. Since fall of 2020 the Comedy Edge has brought you a new diverse lineup of some of the brightest and boldest voices in comedy featuring acts that have been on Comedy Central, Netflix, and BET for a night of wildly fun, edgy, adult comedy. . . Now every other Thursday at the fascinating Hangar 1 Distillery with views overlooking the San Francisco skyline! Dogs welcome. Wheelchair accessible.
Westbrae Pumpkin Patch (North Berkeley)
Nestled into the charming North Berkeley Westbrae neighborhood, the Westbrae Pumpkin patch is an East Bay favorite!!! Spend a relaxing fall afternoon picking out pumpkins and enjoying other local Westbrae treasures like the Westbrae Biergarten, Coffee Conscious, and Berkeley Bagels. Westbrae Nursery is a local, worker-owned cooperative located in North...
Cow Hollow Cleanup
Help us clean up in Nob Hill. Meet at Le Beau Market (1263 Leavenworth St) anytime between 9:00am and 10:00am, then clean until 12:00pm. All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name.
“Twang Sundays” Honky Tonk & Country w/ Beckylin and Her Druthers (SF)
The glittering queen of the honky tonk scene, Beckylin and Her Druthers!. Free and All Ages Country music event with different artists each week!
Gray Area Festival 2022 Opening Party (Sept. 29 – Oct. 2)
Gray Area is pleased to present the 8th edition of Gray Area Festival, an annual conference that addresses critical themes in media, art, and technology through a curated series of talks, performances, workshops, and an exhibition. Artists, thinkers, and the cultural vanguard are invited to attend this year’s Gray Area Festival, presented in-person for the first time in three years, as well as virtually via online streaming. Gray Area Festival 2022 partners with the McLuhan Institute to explore the theme “Distant Early Warnings”, building upon and reconsidering the work of media theorist Marshall McLuhan in its contemporary context. This year’s program will feature keynote talks by “Distant Early Warning” author Alex Kitnick, Director of the McLuhan Institute, Andrew McLuhan, and a panel conversation between curators Hans Ulrich Obrist and Paola Antonelli, moderated by Gray Area Board Chair Peter Hirshberg.
Adrian West Trio (SF)
Ocean Ale House is your neighborhood spot for phenomenal beers, wine, cocktails and outrageous locally-sourced American pub food. 1314 Ocean Ave. in SF, all ages, free show, tips appreciated.
Laura Williams and Third Coyote Band (Sausalito)
Third Coyote Band — country rock with a sqeeze of grunge —— come vibe and dine to an upbeat mix with Laura Williams (@laurawinterwilliams) and Third Coyote Band performing at Sausalito Seahorse.
$6 Tuesdays at the Grand Lake Theater (Oakland)
$6 Tuesdays at the Grand Lake Theater (Oakland) It’s tough making ends meet these days. To help, the Grand Lake Theater in Oakland is offering $6 Tuesdays!. Admission to see a movie on Tuesdays is just $6. That’s any showtime, matinee or evening, excluding special engagements, of course.
“Reimagining Minna Street” Community Celebration w/ Free Food + DJs (SoMa)
Celebrate with CAST & the SoMa community who are dreaming of new ways to design artist-centered, community-driven spaces on Minna Street. Join artists, cultural leaders, community members, urban planners, and residents to explore the creative ways in which San Francisco’s SoMa community has come together to collectively design and reimagine the SoMa neighborhood and in particular, 447 Minna.
SF Unveils Newly Restored 107-Year-Old Pagoda in Japanese Tea Garden
The Japanese Tea Garden's towering pagoda, one of the few surviving structures from the 1915 World's Fair, has been revived to its former glory following a meticulous restoration. Public officials, history buffs, and members of the Japanese American community celebrated the completion of the two-year project Wednesday evening...
“Press Play” Exhibition in Oakland: Raising Mental Health Awareness (Oct. 1-31)
In honor of Mental Illness Awareness Week (Oct 3-9) and World Mental Health Day (Oct 10), Oakland Asian Cultural Center (OACC) is exhibiting award-winning mental health comic Press Play to spark meaningful conversations and combat stigmas around mental health. Co-presented by ARTogether and Asian Health Services, in collaboration with community...
Open Air Artisan Faire + Makers Market (Walnut Creek)
11am-6pm > Saturday, November 5th. near Starbucks/ Macy's in Broadway Plaza Walnut Creek. > We've rounded up the best local Makers of jewelry, organic body, home goods, apparel, glass, holiday candles, local honey, and CBD products. > An Outdoor, Open-Air Marketplace. > Handcrafted + Eco-friendly. > Enjoy Live...
Russian Hill Neighbors Cleanup + Free Coffee, Free Bob’s Donut Holes + Free Sandwich (SF)
Help the Russian Hill Neighbors clean up in Russian Hill. Meet at the NW corner of Hyde St and Filbert St. All supplies provided. Come early for free Saint Frank’s Coffee and Bob’s Donut Holes, and stay afterwards for a coupon for a complimentary sandwich from Cheese Plus. Sign up on this RHN Registration page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name.
Big Baobab Grand Opening (SF)
We don't have any specifics other than this "New Bissap Baobab Grand Opening in the Mission District. 5.30pm" – but we're big fans of baobab (both big and little) so we're excited to see what they have in store!
Art Battle San Francisco
You don’t want to miss it! Come watch the paint fly before your eyes and help vote to determine the Winner as artists battle the clock & each other in 3 fast-paced rounds. All artwork will also be available for auction during this incredible night of community and creation!
First Descents ’80s Ski Party (Public Works)
The First Descents’ annual 80’s Ski Party is one of the raddest, most excellent parties of the year. Relive the greatest decade of ski wear and celebrate the 80’s decade while raising money for young adults (18-39) impacted by cancer and MS. With your favorite 80’s jams...
Theatre Rhinoceros “Banalities” (SF)
Theatre Rhinoceros, 4229 18th Street, San Francisco, CA 94104 | Theatre Rhinoceros, 4229 18th Street, San Francisco, CA 94104. Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project (ESP) present a live, in-person, presentation:. BANALITIES. Conceived and Performed by John Fisher. Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 8:00pm PACIFIC. One Live Performance Only.
“Four Seasons” Art Show (SF)
Heron Arts is pleased to announce the group exhibition Four Seasons by Helice Wen, Chelsie Kirkey, Jocelyn Tsaih, Olympia Altimir, and The Tracy Piper. The exhibition will be on view at Heron Arts until October 27th, 2022. Four Seasons consists of an all female lineup of figurative painters. Four Seasons refers to the ever-changing nature of a woman’s experience. The opening reception for Four Seasons is on Thursday, September 29th, 2022 from 5-9pm and is free and open to the public.
SF’s “Japanese Tea Garden Pagoda” Restored For First Time in 100 Years (Golden Gate Park)
San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, along with the Gardens of Golden Gate Park and the Friends of the Japanese Tea Garden, will celebrate the restoration of the iconic pagoda in the Japanese Tea Garden at Golden Gate Park. This event will include taiko drummers, a speaking program, and a traditional celebratory ceremony.
Free Rugby Mini’s Practice Sessions (Castro Valley)
Rugby Mini's is a family centered sport club for 3-8 year olds!. Stop by and say hi, this is your chance to learn more about the great game of rugby! Learn how to throw a spin pass, score a try, kick a goal, and much more!. Rugby mini's is...
