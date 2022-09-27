As inflation concerns grow, Jahana Hayes says she takes 'nothing for granted' in 5th District

Read full article on original website
ctnewsjunkie.com
CCDL Files Challenge To Connecticut’s Post-Sandy Hook Gun Laws
Connecticut’s assault weapons ban received a new constitutional challenge Thursday in a lawsuit by the Connecticut Citizens Defense League that marks the second effort to overturn the law since the Supreme Court struck down a New York firearm policy in June. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District...
Yale Daily News
Seven weeks out, Connecticut governor’s race heats up at debate
With seven weeks to go before the midterms elections, GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski faced off against incumbent Democratic governor Ned Lamont in the race’s first debate. The sparring came one week after Stefanowski swept into deep-blue New Haven to unveil his tax plan and tout his city roots.
CT leaders mull special session for essential worker relief, gas tax
State legislative leaders are exploring whether to call a special session shortly after the November elections to extend Connecticut’s gasoline tax holiday through the winter months, House and Senate leaders confirmed Wednesday. The Democratic majority in both chambers also would use a session in late November or early December...
Election reforms bill backed by Connecticut's Chris Murphy gains Senate momentum
A bipartisan bill to prevent future interference in certifying election results that Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., helped craft got a major boost this week when the legislation cleared a committee vote and secured more support from Senate leaders. The Senate proposal to overcome the century-old Electoral Count Act still faces...
Winfield: “Black The Vote” Higher
Gary Winfield upped the ante at a “Black the Vote” campaign rally for the statewide Democratic slate — by urging the party to think beyond 2022 to envision a Black governor. Winfield, a New Haven state senator, put forward that call for the importance of diverse...
Eyewitness News
New WFSB/CT Insider poll shows Blumenthal leading Senate race
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new exclusive poll showed that likely Connecticut voters favored Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal over his Republican challenger, Leora Levy. The Channel 3, CT Insider, and Western New England University poll results were released on Wednesday morning. Blumenthal was up 53 percent to Levy’s 40...
Uprise RI
With ties to hate groups, #ParentsUnitedRI offers slate of conservative extremists for local office
#ParentsUnitedRI is a grievance-based hate group that stands against the transgender community, opposes the teaching of racism history, and fought hard against COVID-19 precautions and medical advice throughout the pandemic. The group is running a slate of candidates across Rhode Island, with ties to overt white supremacist hate groups like CORR (Citizens Organized to Restore Rights) and Super Happy Fun America (SHFA). #ParentsUnitedRI was formed with the intent of infiltrating local school boards and town councils to degrade public schools and promote charter schools under the guise of parental rights.
Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban
Citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year, gun rights groups and firearms owners have launched another attempt to overturn Connecticut’s ban on certain semiautomatic rifles that was enacted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. A new lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court by...
Stefanowski takes aim at CT police accountability law
Bob Stefanowski said crime was “out of control” and CT's 2-year-old accountability law was the main cause of police recruiting difficulties.
On Surplus, Dems, GOP Switch Sides
New Haven and Hamden Democratic state lawmakers threw their support behind fiscal “discipline” and recession preparedness when faced with a question that will likely dominate this year’s legislative session. That is: What to do with Connecticut’s record budget surpluses?. Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce...
A court in Israel recognizes online civil marriages as valid
Want to get married on Zoom? Utah offers that option. And hundreds of couples have Zoomed in from Israel, where civil marriage is banned. Now an Israeli court has ruled those Utah marriages are valid. NPR's Daniel Estrin reports from Tel Aviv. DANIEL ESTRIN, BYLINE: Israel does not recognize interfaith...
Eyewitness News
New criminal justice policies go into effect on Saturday
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new slate of laws goes into effect for the State of Connecticut on Saturday. The policies are wide-ranging from energy to crime. A new law will require juveniles to be brought before a judge within 5 days of their arrest. Electronic monitoring will be allowed...
Bristol Press
MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...
The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
Lamont, Stefanowski paint different pictures of CT in first debate
In CT’s first debate, Gov. Ned Lamont trumpeted state finances while Bob Stefanowski painted the state as unsafe and overburdened by taxes.
Hospitalization of Connecticut School Kids Reminds Us To Protect ‘The Stash’
According to several reports from last week, three New Haven Middle School students and a high school student were hospitalized last week after ingesting what is said to be edibles. Reports came at us from everywhere including Fox 61, News 8 WTNH, The New Haven Register, Fox News, and others...
ctexaminer.com
A Good Amendment to the Connecticut Constitution
We want a government that hears and acts upon the voice of the people. In our democracy, this translates in ensuring that as many people as possible go to the polls to vote in every election. Voter participation, then, should be one of the goals of our electoral system –...
Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country
Connecticut’s gross domestic product (GDP) saw the second-largest decrease in the country in the second quarter, part of an overall shrinkage in GDP across 40 states, according to new numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The decrease in gross economic output in Connecticut was largely due to decreases in the finance and […] The post Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut’s SNAP benefits will expand to more people next month
Connecticut residents in 17,600 households will soon be eligible to receive food assistance from SNAP. The post Connecticut’s SNAP benefits will expand to more people next month appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Massachusetts auditor says program to help female veterans falling short
The Massachusetts auditor this week released a report saying state officials aren't doing enough to serve women veterans. Auditor Suzanne Bump found the Department of Veterans Services Women's Network had only identified 6% of the 25,000 female veterans living in Massachusetts, as of 2021. A related advisory committee also had more vacancies than members.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
