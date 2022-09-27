ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
crbjbizwire.com

Alala is opening its Charleston SC Boutique

North Charleston, SC – Alala, LLC will be opening its doors for the first time on September 30 th . The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and support the expansion of Alala in the Low Country. The event will take place from 10 AM to 2 PM at 9231 Medical Plaza Drive, Suite D, North Charleston, SC 29406.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Joint Base Charleston begins damage assessments after Ian

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Now that Hurricane Ian has made landfall, crews at Joint Base Charleston are beginning the work of combing through the damage. Those teams will work to ensure installation facilities, infrastructure and homes are safe. After reviewing the damage, the base will try to restore military...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Publix closing Lowcountry stores ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Thursday announced that select stores will be closing Friday as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Lowcountry. In a statement, Publix said “as always, our priority remains on the safety of our associates, customers and communities. We will continue...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Publix reopening Lowcountry stores Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Friday announced that some stores will reopen Saturday following closures due to Hurricane Ian. The following stores are scheduled to reopen on October 1: Charleston / N. Charleston Riverland Market, 1411 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC Ashley Landing Mall, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC Merchants Village, 520 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC  […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dorchester County, SC
live5news.com

POWER OUTAGES: Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the Lowcountry on Friday. Dominion Energy is reporting 4,307 customers impacted by 134 active outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday morning. Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

SC Ports handled record deepest draft container ship

South Carolina Ports efficiently handled a container ship at the deepest draft to-date, reinforcing the importance of Charleston Harbor’s new 52-foot depth. The MSC Rayshmi recently set a record for deepest draft at SC Ports, arriving at 48 feet and 11 inches of draft. Five cranes — standing 155 feet above the wharf deck — worked the MSC Rayshmi at Wando Welch Terminal. Crane operators seamlessly moved 2,758 containers on and off the ship.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police urge residents to limit travel during Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Numerous law enforcement agencies are calling for people to avoid travel Friday morning due to deteriorating conditions. Hurricane Ian is taking aim at the South Carolina coast bringing with it strong, gusty winds and coastal flooding. “We are seeing standing water along multiple roads along with debris,” the Isle of Palms […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrical System Design#The Dorchester#Business Industry#Linus Business#West Marine
counton2.com

Joint Base Charleston relocating C-17 fleet ahead of Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Wednesday moved to Hurricane Condition 3 ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Under HuURCON3 JBC is relocating its C-17 fleet, which is one of the largest in the U.S. Air Force, to save-haven locations. The planes are being moved so...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County temporarily suspends EMS operations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County officials say EMS crews have temporarily suspended operations Friday afternoon. Officials said the decision was made based on wind conditions in the area. Officials say service will resume as soon as it is safe.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
WSAV-TV

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy is reporting that 86,948 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 4:15 p.m. Charleston County – 60,407. Berkeley County – 11,766.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Walmart, Charleston shopping centers close early ahead of Hurricane Ian

Several large shopping centers and retailers across the Lowcountry are closing early ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 30 on the South Carolina coast. Walmart and Citadel Mall closed at 5 p.m. Sept. 29 while Northwoods Mall will close at 6 p.m. Many retailers at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre closed at 3 p.m.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

View Charleston area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tri-County leaders bracing for Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties held a joint press conference Wednesday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is approaching landfall on Florida’s western coast Tuesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm with winds near 155 miles per hour — just shy of a […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy