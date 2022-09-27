Read full article on original website
The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight
"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
Halo Infinite Fans Are Split Over This Classic Map's Return
Upon release, 343 Studios' "Halo Infinite" was seen by many long-time "Halo" fans as a return to form for the series. However, despite its satisfying gameplay, in the following months, "Halo Infinite" failed to retain players. Its player count eventually declined so much that it dropped below the three-year-old "Halo Master Chief Collection" on Steam earlier this year, as reported by (Eurogamer). As for why players were leaving "Halo Infinite" in droves, many pointed to the fact that the game only featured a handful of game modes and maps and that 343 seemed in no hurry to add more. And unlike previous "Halo" games, "Halo Infinite" didn't feature the map-building Forge mode at launch, so gamers couldn't even help produce content for the game even if they wanted to.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Shovel Knight Dig?
The original "Shovel Knight" released in 2014 to rave reviews from critics. The charming indie platformer was a hit with gamers and, when its various campaigns were compiled into one package with "Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove," the collection quickly earned a place among the best Switch games of all time. Since then, Yacht Club Games has collaborated with developer Nitrome to bring players a new entry in the series with "Shovel Knight Dig," which was first announced way back in 2019.
Destiny 2: How To Get Mementos
"Destiny 2" has quite the dedicated following – with just under 800,000 daily players on average. Bungie's next series after the storied "Halo" franchise is still thriving eight years after the original "Destiny" was released. In fact, the game makers have already set their sights on Hollywood and, more recently, even collaborated with "Fortnite," another hyper-successful game. "Destiny 2" has plenty for players to enjoy, from PvP game modes to brutal group raids, and there are even cosmetics that give players a sense of uniqueness and identity in the FPS MMO. One type of cosmetic that players can get is called a Memento — and it's one of the ways players can personalize their weapons.
The Lesser-Known N64 3D Platformer That Was Made By Sucker Punch
Sucker Punch Productions may be known by most as the developer behind the "Sly Cooper" series and the critically-acclaimed "Ghost of Tsushima," but its place in the industry was established well before that. Its first game, "Rocket: Robot on Wheels," was an underrated gem on the Nintendo 64. Published by...
Return To Monkey Island: How To Solve The Mop Puzzle
"Return to Monkey Island," the long-awaited sequel from the original creators of "The Secret of Monkey Island" has finally arrived. This modern take on the point-and-click genre still has some of the classic pitfalls — which include some puzzles that require impressive leaps in logic. The reviews for "Return to Monkey Island" have all said the same thing, praising the great puzzles and the game's charming sense of humor. The title even takes a hilarious shot at "The Elder Scrolls" series via a set of horse armor which, as players might have guessed, does absolutely nothing.
Metal: Hellsinger's Latest Update Makes One Popular Mod A Reality
Battling across the eight realms of Hell is hard work, but it's a lot easier to keep a steady rhythm if you've got some rockin' tracks to listen to while slaying the unholy hoards. This is one of the key features that early critics said makes the rhythm-based FPS action game "Metal: Hellsinger" stand out from other indie titles, even if the campaign is a bit short. Of course, you can't have a good rhythm game without a solid soundtrack, and "Metal: Hellsinger" has a great one, with face-melting rock ballads featuring artists from metal bands such as "Dark Tranquility," "Arch Enemy," "Trivium," "Lamb of God," and "System of a Down." But like the proverbial tape stuck in the car stereo, even the best soundtrack in the world can start to get old if you listen to it enough times.
The First Elder Scrolls Was Originally A Much Different Game
Had Bethesda developers not had a change of heart, "The Elder Scrolls" wouldn't have been the legendary series it is today. "The Elder Scrolls: Arena," which released in 1994 and was the first installment of the fantasy RPG series, was planned as something entirely different from the former sports game maker. Looking back, such a decision may have altered the course of gaming history as a whole.
How To Super Jump In Splatoon 3
The "Splatoon" games might have a kid-friendly and cartoonish aesthetic, but beneath the adorable veneer of brightly colored inky fun lies a game series that can actually be quite challenging. "Splatoon 3" has been continuing this trend, exceeding all expectations with record sales and early reviews that praise the way it refines almost everything that made the previous games in the series great.
Diablo Immortal: Everything Added In The Forgotten Nightmares Update
"Diablo Immortal" enraged hardcore "Diablo" fans upon release due to its controversial pay-to-win aspects and mobile-centric gameplay. Still, the controversy hasn't slowed the game down. Blizzard has been continuously pumping out new content for players via mini-updates that more or less bring the same type of content to gamers every two weeks. For example, update patch 1.5.5 brought a Season Four Battle Pass, a new Helliquary Boss, and a limited-time event. However, a massive new update is on its way to "Diablo Immortal," bringing a ton of new content for players to enjoy on top of the standard fortnightly changes players expect.
Silent Hill's Next Chapter Might Have Just Gotten A Title And Rating
Horror fans have been waiting for another "Silent Hill" game since Konami unexpectedly killed "P.T." years ago. Now, along with the recent alleged remake leaks, this latest sign points to a series revival earlier than expected. As spotted by Gematsu, The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has just rated a game called "Silent Hill: The Last Message."
What Happens To These Exclusive Games After Stadia Closes Down?
For some time, gamers have been wondering what's going on with Google Stadia. When Google took a risk by jumping into gaming, no one knew how things were going to turn out. And after remaining relatively quiet for some time, Google has announced that it will be ceasing Stadia service in early 2023. Fans of the platform are saying RIP to Google Stadia, but many are also left with very real concerns about what will happen after Stadia is gone.
Fortnite: How To Get All The Marvel Unlimited Skins
Having transcended the video game medium altogether en route to becoming a legitimate pop culture sensation, "Fortnite" — the popular battle royale title from Epic Games — has become infamous for its wide range of collaborations in the past. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, hip-hop superstar Travis Scott hosted a highly talked about concert in the game, bringing the real world to the digital one. "Fortnite" has also crossed boundaries by featuring many different properties in its world, including "Dragon Ball." These are only two of many examples of "Fortnite" incorporating other popular IPs in order to increase its global profile. And now, the Epic Games title will be embarking on another ambitious crossover — this time with Marvel Comics.
Gundam Evolution: How To Unlock Mobile Suit Units
"Gundam Evolution," the new free-to-play, multiplayer shooter set in the popular Gundam universe, launched on the PC in September and fans have begun to dive into the experience. While reviews are still coming in, initial impressions look fairly positive, with Kotaku finding it similar to "Overwatch," though not yet properly balanced and in need of some polish.
Skull & Bones Just Got Hit With Yet Another Delay
Ubisoft's pirate game "Skull & Bones" has once again been delayed, this time setting its horizons on a 2023 release date. Announced via a tweet on the official "Skull & Bones" account, the game's release will be moving from Nov. 8, the day the "Skull & Bones" graphic novel releases, to March 9, 2023. As for the explanation for why the game needed to be delayed again, the post cited a need to improve upon the game based on feedback from some insiders testing the game. The post did tease an open beta coming sometime in the future, although nothing specific was revealed.
The Origins Of The Dream SMP Minecraft Server Explained
Dream is a popular YouTuber known for keeping his face and identity secret and for playing "Minecraft." Since 2020, he has risen to gaming stardom, currently having over 30 million subscribers on his channel. While his secret face isn't likely to remain secret much longer with his recently announced plans to finally reveal it, he remains a big player in the "Minecraft" community along with a group of friends known as the Dream Team.
49% Of SVG Fans Are Most Excited For This Fall 2022 Game Release - Exclusive Poll
October is just around the corner, which means that Fall is about to begin. This year, there are a number of video games releasing in both October and November, meaning gamers might have to choose which games they are picking up. This holiday period isn't as packed as it has been in the past, largely due to some heavy hitters like "Starfield" being delayed into 2023. Even without the next big Bethesda RPG, there are still some highly anticipated games releasing this Fall, but one of them seems to be a much bigger deal to gamers.
Slime Rancher 2: How To Find Moondew Nectar
The "Slime Rancher" games are some of the more unique titles like "Animal Crossing" that will have you hooked. While the gameplay certainly doesn't look like "Animal Crossing," the ease of play has people obsessed with the game. In fact, game director Nick Popovich said that "Slime Rancher 2" was released on Sept. 22, 2022 and had already sold over 300,000 copies by Sept. 26. In the same amount of time, the game also rose to the number one spot on Steam and had over a 95% positive rating.
Is Trombone Champ Coming To Nintendo Switch?
It's possible that during the mad rush over the massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak, gamers might not have heard about a small indie game that rose to great success on Steam. As reported by Kotaku, the wacky rhythm game "Trombone Champ" managed to become one of Steam's top 10 selling games as players discovered the quirky rhythm game.
The Real Reason The Sega Game Gear Was A Failure
For every video game console that becomes a massive success, there are plenty of consoles that are catastrophic failures. Even some solid devices just make a dent with gamers. Case in point: the Sega Game Gear. The Game Gear was touted as a portable alternative to the massively successful Sega...
