Battling across the eight realms of Hell is hard work, but it's a lot easier to keep a steady rhythm if you've got some rockin' tracks to listen to while slaying the unholy hoards. This is one of the key features that early critics said makes the rhythm-based FPS action game "Metal: Hellsinger" stand out from other indie titles, even if the campaign is a bit short. Of course, you can't have a good rhythm game without a solid soundtrack, and "Metal: Hellsinger" has a great one, with face-melting rock ballads featuring artists from metal bands such as "Dark Tranquility," "Arch Enemy," "Trivium," "Lamb of God," and "System of a Down." But like the proverbial tape stuck in the car stereo, even the best soundtrack in the world can start to get old if you listen to it enough times.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO