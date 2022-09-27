"FIFA" has been one of the most successful sports video game franchises on the market for decades, and even though the series is coming to a close, fans are getting one last hurrah with the critically acclaimed "FIFA 23." One of the many things that has always made the series so popular is the way it forces players to think tactically. It isn't just about moving athletes around the field and trying to get a ball into a net. Rather, players are expected to use money to draft and compose balanced teams that can be used in a variety of situations. It requires gamers to have an intimate understanding of both the sport and the people who play it. Each new addition to the series has brought new rosters and new mechanics for players to tinker with. That said, sometimes "FIFA 23" players just want to show off a little bit in the heat of the game and the best way to do that is with a Flair Shot.

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO