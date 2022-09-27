Read full article on original website
FIFA 23: How To Do Bicycle Kicks
"FIFA" has been one of the most successful sports video game franchises on the market for decades, and even though the series is coming to a close, fans are getting one last hurrah with the critically acclaimed "FIFA 23." One of the many things that has always made the series so popular is the way it forces players to think tactically. It isn't just about moving athletes around the field and trying to get a ball into a net. Rather, players are expected to use money to draft and compose balanced teams that can be used in a variety of situations. It requires gamers to have an intimate understanding of both the sport and the people who play it. Each new addition to the series has brought new rosters and new mechanics for players to tinker with. That said, sometimes "FIFA 23" players just want to show off a little bit in the heat of the game and the best way to do that is with a Flair Shot.
FIFA 23: How To Turn Off Negative Commentary
It's easy to think that each new generation of "FIFA" is more or less the same game, except with updated player rosters, gameplay, and graphics, but the truth is that there's a lot more to it than that. The developers at EA work hard with each consecutive generation to introduce new features and customization options to offer players the best gameplay experience possible. This is why the franchise has remained on top for decades despite growing competition and controversies related to its use of loot boxes. "FIFA 22" changed the series by instituting cross-play and allowing players to turn it on or off through the settings. This made it so that the option was present for those who wanted it and toggleable for players that didn't want to utilize the features. The brand new "FIFA 23" also reportedly has this capability and adds several new features.
PlayStation Stars' Customer Service Priority Has Fans In An Uproar
Back in July 2022, Sony unveiled PlayStation Stars, a loyalty program meant to reward players for playing games and being active on the PlayStation Network. This reveal came just after Sony made another big change by adding various tiers to its PlayStation Plus service, which resulted in the company needing to respond to fan backlash. While the initial announcement for PlayStation Stars was vague on details, fans have since learned the specifics as the program was rolled out in Asia on September 28. As the elements of PlayStation Stars become clear, many fans are in an uproar over one aspect of the program that concerns customer service support.
Splatoon 3: What Is The Tacticooler And What Does It Do?
"Splatoon 3" released in September 2022 to great reviews from critics. It has continued to exceed expectations, enjoying one of the biggest launches in the history of Japan. While it boasts a relatively short single-player campaign, the competitive multiplayer serves as the core of the series. When diving into the multiplayer for the first time, players will find a fast-paced experience full of light-hearted, paint-shooting action. Newcomers may be overwhelmed with so many game modes, like the Salmon Run, to discover and features to unlock. Even returning players will find original mechanics and equipment to figure out, such as the Zipcaster.
Is Trombone Champ Coming To Nintendo Switch?
It's possible that during the mad rush over the massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak, gamers might not have heard about a small indie game that rose to great success on Steam. As reported by Kotaku, the wacky rhythm game "Trombone Champ" managed to become one of Steam's top 10 selling games as players discovered the quirky rhythm game.
Is Dead By Daylight Cross-Platform?
"Dead By Daylight" — the survival horror game that spawned a bizarre dating sim spinoff — is still going strong since its release in 2016, breaking 50 million players as of March 2022. As producer Mathieu Côté explained to Forbes, the title even found an unexpected audience in Japan, becoming popular enough to receive its own themed café in Tokyo that ran during the majority of August 2021 (via The Famicast). With ongoing updates and additions of more horror classics, it doesn't look like "Dead By Daylight" is going to slow down anytime soon.
Turmoil at home swirls around Iran team ahead of World Cup
GENEVA (AP) — Political issues are swirling around the Iran men’s soccer team amid turmoil on the streets at home just weeks before the World Cup where it will play the United States, Wales and England. At home in Iran, two weeks of demonstrations and a violent crackdown by state authorities have followed the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of the morality police. She had been detained for allegedly wearing a mandatory headscarf too loosely. ...
NBA 2K23: How To Unlock Rebirth
Starting a new MyPlayer in NBA 2K can be an intimidating proposition. It often takes quite some time and a whole lot of VC (Virtual Currency) to get your player up to a rating high enough to effectively compete online. That being the case, one feature in 2K offers players a bit of a shortcut. That feature is called Rebirth. With Rebirth, players can create a second MyPlayer who requires a lot less grinding to level up. Now, there are a few caveats and prerequisites to using Rebirth but, even then, most players looking to create a second character will likely feel that it's worth the process.
Every Map In The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta, Ranked
The beta period for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" was extremely successful. According to SteamDB, the beta for the game had a peak of nearly 170,000 players, who unlocked beta rewards that included skins, stickers, charms, and even weapon blueprints. These players had a lot of feedback for developers. While there was concern over the cheating problem that Activision had already warned gamers about prior to the beta, most of the complaints were about things like wonky footstep sounds and a bad UI for PC players.
