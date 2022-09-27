ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayerUnknown's new game is a 15-year metaverse project

By Dustin Bailey
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vxfp4_0iCWc5m300

Brendan 'PlayerUnkown' Greene, creator of PUBG, says his new game is a 15-year, metaverse-style project that could make use of the blockchain to power its economy.

Greene announced Prologue way back during The Game Awards in 2019 , and you'd be forgiven if you're still confused about what it actually is. In short, Prologue is a tech demo that'll build a massive world for you to explore as you load into the game, and there'll be some sort of survival system to challenge you once you're in the world. Prologue, then, will be a proof of concept for a much larger project currently called Artemis.

"We want to make our engine easy to mod, and to make it open source so everyone can participate," Greene tells journalist Nathan Brown of the Hit Points newsletter . "That’s what it has to be, I think. It won’t be PlayerUnknown’s Metaverse, just like it isn’t Tim Berners-Lee’s Internet. It has to be owned by everyone."

Yes, Artemis is a metaverse game. It's been in the concept stages since before "metaverse" was a corporate buzzword, and Greene describes this as a 10 or 15-year project, so it may even outlast the fad. But it's building on similar design ideas that have led publishers to try incorporating blockchain technologies like NFTs into games.

A year of pushback on the blockchain from the gaming community hasn't broken Greene's interest in the technology, which he's expressed in older interviews with outlets like VentureBeat . In the new interview with Hit Points, Greene says "We’re building a digital place. That has to have an economy, and it has to have systems at work. And I do believe you should be able to extract value from a digital place; it has to be like the internet, where you can do stuff that will earn you money."

Blockchain could have a part in securing that economy, though Greene's own modding background informs how he looks at its implementation. It won't be in-game items representing big deals with brands like "Chanel and Louis Vuitton. It’s some kid called AwesomePickle selling cool skins because he understands what people want."

The interview paints Greene as seeing "merit in the function of the technology, if not its execution so far," but over the course of another decade or more of developing Artemis, the appropriate technology is apt to see big changes.

It's worth noting that Greene left South Korean game studio Krafton in 2021 , taking PlayerUnknown Productions in Amsterdam independent - though PUBG itself remains with Krafton. Earlier this year, Krafton announced a partnership with Solana Labs to "support the design and marketing of blockchain-based games and services."

Check out our rundown of the biggest new games for 2022 and beyond.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Tim Berners Lee
Digital Trends

If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games

When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker

What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Playerunknown#Design#Gaming#Economy#Video Game#Web3#Prologue#Artemis#Hit Points#Venturebeat
ComicBook

PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch

PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Go's Evolving Stars Event Features Another New Alolan Pokemon

Yesterday, Niantic revealed its plans for Pokemon Go through the month of October. The game's Evolving Stars event was part of those plans, but the developer did not go into specific details. Today, Niantic pulled back the curtain on the upcoming event, revealing that the game will see the debut of Cosmoem, the evolved form of Cosmog. The event will give players new Special Research to complete, which will feature "another step in the adventure with Cosmog." It seems like a safe bet that it will revolve around evolving Cosmog, but no additional details about the Special Research were provided.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

WoW: Lich King player hits level 80 just 9 hours after “Classic” server launch

When it comes to World of Warcraft's long-demanded "Classic" servers, players understandably want an experience that's identical to the MMO experience they remember from years ago. At least one player has taken that concept to an extreme this week, using years-old exploits to reach the level 80 cap on Blizzard's Wrath of the Lich King Classic (aka Wrath Classic) servers mere hours after they launched.
VIDEO GAMES
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano Metaverse Project Cardalonia Releases Playable Metaverse Avatars, Set to Launch Land NFT Presale

Cardalonia, a Cardano based metaverse project has released some initial video preview of the playable metaverse characters. You can watch the animated playable character on Cardalonia’s YouTube channel. $LONIA Token Listed On Bitmart. After successfully securing two exchange listings on Bitmart and P2pb2b, Cardalonia team has announced the launch...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
ComicBook

Netflix Adds New Gaming Feature

Netflix continues to support video games on its service with the recent announcement that, for example, it is starting its own in-house games studio. It also continues to add more and more new mobile games to the platform with new titles arriving every single month. To top it all off, Netflix today announced that it is rolling out a new gaming feature for everyone: personalized game handles.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

Nifty News: Napoleon Dynamite cast reunites in Web3 animated series, Sega’s blockchain game and more

The main cast from the cult-classic film, Napoleon Dynamite, is reuniting for an animated series that will be released through blockchain technology. According to a Tuesday report from Hollywood news outlet Deadline, the stars from Napoleon Dynamite have all signed on to voice characters in CyKo KO, an animated rendition of Rob Feldman’s comic book bearing the same name, with a 12-minute pilot to launch on Web3 streaming service Rewarded.TV.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

30K+
Followers
35K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy