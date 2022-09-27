Read full article on original website
CT town clerks ‘inundated’ with absentee ballot application requests — but not from voters
BETHEL — Higher than usual numbers of absentee ballot application requests from campaigns have prompted concern about potential voter confusion this election. “Town clerks are being inundated with requests from many campaigns for applications for absentee ballots,” said Bethel’s town clerk, Lisa Bergh, who is also the Fairfield County vice president for the Town Clerk’s Association.
Register Citizen
Three Fairfield RTM members resign in same week
FAIRFIELD — Three members of the Representative Town Meeting resigned this week. Will Diaz, Christine Messina and Frank Petise are resigning from the town's legislative body by the start of next week, according to resignation letters sent to the town clerk. Diaz, a Democrat from District 5, said he...
What issues are driving voters to the polls this November?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent Washington Post/ABC News poll shows with control of the House and Senate possibly shifting from Democrats to Republicans in November. Two in three registered voters see this election as more important than past midterms. Republicans hold a firm lead on the economy and crime while Democrats have the advantage […]
Gov. candidates weigh in on Randy Cox case
CONN. (WTNH) — The recent $100M dollar lawsuit filed by the Cox family against the city of New Haven and five of its police officers was brought up on the campaign trail Thursday. Richard “Randy” Cox suffered a spinal injury after not being seatbelted into a police transport van. $100M lawsuit filed over injuries suffered […]
Greenwich selectmen seek clarification from CT on the public use of cannabis
GREENWICH — Under state law, it's legal for adults to possess a certain amount of marijuana and consume it. But where is it legal in Greenwich to smoke it?. Despite a state law that mandates communities with more than 50,000 residents, including Greenwich, to designate a place for public consumption, the town has not done so.
Winfield: “Black The Vote” Higher
Gary Winfield upped the ante at a “Black the Vote” campaign rally for the statewide Democratic slate — by urging the party to think beyond 2022 to envision a Black governor. Winfield, a New Haven state senator, put forward that call for the importance of diverse...
Register Citizen
Wilton officially extends cannabis moratorium a year
WILTON — While an ordinance has been passed allowing three possible cannabis retailers in neighboring Norwalk, there will be no such establishments seen just across town lines in Wilton — at least for now. Planning and Zoning Commission members voted unanimously Tuesday to temporarily close that door and...
Register Citizen
Stamford zoning officials OK in-law apartments, but limit who can have one and where they can go
STAMFORD — Stamford's ban on accessory dwelling units is no more. The Zoning Board Wednesday night approved changes to city zoning rules that, for the first time, permit ADUs — also known as backyard homes or in-law apartments — within city limits , a move that sets up Stamford to opt-out of new state requirements approved by legislators in 2021 allowing the apartments as a way to increase affordable housing.
Mayor: 'Latest stunt' nearly gets POKO developer tossed from Norwalk meeting
NORWALK — Amid ongoing POKO litigation and settlement offerings, security had to lead Jason Milligan back to his seat during Tuesday's Common Council meeting in what the mayor called the "latest stunt" by the real estate developer. Milligan, who owns properties along Leonard and Wall streets integral to the...
Register Citizen
Former Fairfield town officials seek probation in dumping case
BRIDGEPORT – Five former Fairfield town officials and a local developer, accused of allegedly conspiring to dump highly contaminated soil on town property, are seeking a pretrial probation program. Scott Bartlett, former Fairfield Public Works superintendent; Joseph Michelangelo, former director of public works; Brian Carey, the interim public works...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport unveils plan for public to meet police chief finalists
BRIDGEPORT — In contrast to the last police chief search four years ago, Mayor Joe Ganim's administration has unveiled a robust effort to gain public feedback on the three finalists before he picks one of them to be top cop later this fall. "Public safety is vital to the...
DoingItLocal
GREATER BRIDGEPORT NAACP SHARED A STATEMENT ON THE THREE FINALIST FOR CHIEF
#Bridgeport CT– Reverend D Stanley Lord, president of the Greater Bridgeport National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (GBNAACP), shared the following statement on the recent Finalist for Chief of Bridgeport Police Department. The City of Bridgeport recently conducted a nationwide search for a Police Chief, resulting in several candidates emerging from its internal ranks. The Greater Bridgeport NAACP (GBNAACP) insists on working closely with our partners in the city, including the Mayor, to ensure that our next police chief shares the primary goals for the protection of the civil rights of individuals, a balanced temperament, community-minded actions, and a commitment to delivering the vital safety services we need and deserve. It is mission critical that we put our lives and trust in a police chief that can successfully utilize all resources possible to provide all available resources and services needed by families, taxpayers, businesses, and visitors in their experiences here in Bridgeport.
Stefanowski gets endorsement from Virginia governor
GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Republican candidate for governor officially has the Virginia governor on his side. Bob Stefanowski received an endorsement from Gov. Glen Youngkin in Greenwich on Wednesday night. Channel 3 was there as Youngkin and Stefanowski hosted a meet and greet at local restaurant, Caren’s Cos...
Eviction Deal Drops $1 Ruling Appeal
A Fair Haven renter can stay in her apartment through the end of March per a court-struck agreement that will also see legal aid lawyers drop a recent appeal about “reasonable” attorney’s fees when a tenant beats an eviction case. Those terms are included in a...
Tenant Union Pushes For More Protections
Members of Hamden’s Seramonte Tenants Union gathered outside of Town Hall the night before a highly anticipated Fair Rent Commission that will likely determine their housing fates — and pushed for long-term governmental protections for all renters. Local organizers and politicians joined tenants at the Wednesday evening rally...
Register Citizen
West Haven says more The Haven site buildings to come down
WEST HAVEN — The Indianapolis-based owner of a long-stalled mall project along First Avenue has paid for nine demolition permits for blighted, rotted buildings on the site, according to the city's attorney. The fenced-off site of The Haven mall project has sat mostly dormant for years, with multiple buildings...
Norwalkers protest outside City Hall
NORWALK, Conn. — A About 20 people, including some political candidates, gathered Tuesday outside City Hall in a dual protest against NPS’ planned switch to Middle School Choice and the Board of Education’s holding meetings on Zoom. In a Friday announcement about the latest “choice” development, Norwalk...
Register Citizen
Small housing authorities in Rocky Hill and Bloomfield struggle without Section 8 vouchers
ROCKY HILL — Smaller Connecticut housing authorities without Section 8 vouchers are struggling to stay afloat on rents determined by a tenant's income. While many larger housing authorities like Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven have thousands of vouchers to distribute to qualifying residents to subsidize their rent, housing authorities like Rocky Hill and Bloomfield do not have any vouchers at all. Tenants pay rent according to 30 percent of their income. For example, if their income is $700 a month, the housing authority will make $210 a month on rent.
New Haven Independent
Derby Mayor's Chief Of Staff Responds To BOE Member's Criticism
DERBY – Mayor Rich Dziekan’s chief of staff said a board of education member’s letter to the editor published last week was purely political. “Quite frankly I don’t appreciate Mongillo politicizing the whole thing. She took a situation that was relayed to her and tried to use it for political purposes. I think using children and their education, or their safety, to accomplish your own political agenda is disgusting,” Walt Mayhew, the mayor’s chief of staff, said.
Register Citizen
Cromwell fire chief resigns effective immediately
CROMWELL — Cromwell Fire Chief Jason Balletto abruptly resigned from his position Thursday night over what he says has been a pattern of blatant disrespect by the fire district's Board of Commissioners. Balletto, who had originally planned to resign next month, said in an email that he will step...
