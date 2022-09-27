NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles knew the end was coming and had left the ballpark by the time they were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention when Cal Raleigh’s ninth-inning homer gave Seattle a 2-1 win over Oakland and the American League’s final wild-card spot. Baltimore arrived in New York needing to win its final six games while having Tampa Bay and Seattle lose all of theirs. Still, the Orioles’ 2-1 victory over the Yankees assured Baltimore would end its streak of five straight losing seasons. “We take pride in helping the young guy,” pitcher Jordan Lyles said Friday. “We got a lot of young talented guys here, excited, happy, fortunate to be a part of it. But as older guys we might not be here in the future but this organization, the city of Baltimore is definitely in good hands.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 24 MINUTES AGO