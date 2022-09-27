Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins Week 4 game on a stretcher with a head and neck injury. After Tagovailoa hit the ground, his hands stiffened in an unnatural position. Neurologist and concussion expert Chris Nowinski said Tagovailoa showed signs of "decorticate posturing," a severe, "primitive" brain response that indicates damage to the cortex.
The odds are stacked against the New England Patriots this week. They’re on the road, facing a generational quarterback and a perennial Super Bowl contender, most likely with a journeyman backup leading their offense. The betting line reflects that challenge. As of Thursday afternoon, the Patriots were pegged at...
In this episode of the “NESN Patriots Podcast,” Patriots beat reporters Zack Cox and Dakota Randall break down all angles of the Mac Jones ankle injury from the Patriots Week 3 home opener vs. the Ravens. The duo discuss what this means for New England and potentially Brian...
Orioles eliminated, assured of ending streak of losing years
NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles knew the end was coming and had left the ballpark by the time they were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention when Cal Raleigh’s ninth-inning homer gave Seattle a 2-1 win over Oakland and the American League’s final wild-card spot. Baltimore arrived in New York needing to win its final six games while having Tampa Bay and Seattle lose all of theirs. Still, the Orioles’ 2-1 victory over the Yankees assured Baltimore would end its streak of five straight losing seasons. “We take pride in helping the young guy,” pitcher Jordan Lyles said Friday. “We got a lot of young talented guys here, excited, happy, fortunate to be a part of it. But as older guys we might not be here in the future but this organization, the city of Baltimore is definitely in good hands.”
