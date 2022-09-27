ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Three reasons why Yankees' Aaron Judge has had home run drought since hitting No. 60

New York Yankees slugger and AL MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge will look to swat his 61st home run of 2022 on Wednesday night in Toronto (he's leading off though the Yankees are resting a lot of regulars after clinching the AL East). His next homer will tie Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record. Maris hit 61 home runs with the 1961 Yankees. With eight games remaining, Judge has a chance to pass Maris and own the record outright.
BRONX, NY
CBS Sports

Angels' Matt Duffy: Not in Friday's lineup

Duffy isn't starting Friday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Duffy started the last three games and went 3-for-10 with two runs, an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Luis Rengifo starts at the hot corner and leads off.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Steven Wilson: Tabbed to open Thursday

Wilson will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Wilson has a 2.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB across 50 innings this year, and he'll make his first career start as the opener in Thursday's series finale. The rookie right-hander is unlikely to qualify for a potential victory and should give way to the bullpen after an inning or two.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Back in majors

Kennedy was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday. Kennedy, who turns 24 on the final day of the regular season, hit .261/.363/.385 with seven home runs in 93 games at Triple-A this season. He has a .626 OPS in 80 at-bats in the majors. This is the corresponding move to Ketel Marte going on the injured list, so Kennedy could see time at second base over the final days of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Calvin Faucher: Sent down Thursday

Faucher was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Faucher spent just under a week in the major-league bullpen and converted his lone save chance while striking out three in four scoreless innings over three appearances. However, he'll be cast off the active roster as part of a move after Easton McGee's contract was selected Thursday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Activated by Yankees

LeMahieu (toe) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday. LeMahieu was trending toward a return Friday, and he'll officially be activated by the Yankees prior to Friday's series opener against the Orioles. Manager Aaron Boone said last week that LeMahieu is unlikely to be 100 percent healthy upon his return, but he should be available for the team's final few games of the regular season.
BRONX, NY
CBS Sports

Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Not starting nightcap

Realmuto isn't in the lineup for the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals. Realmuto started behind the dish during Friday's matinee and went 2-for-5 with a double, three stolen bases, an RBI and two strikeouts. The 31-year-old now has 21 steals in 2022, making him the second catcher in MLB history to have at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season. Garrett Stubbs will take his place behind the dish and bat ninth during the second game of the twin bill.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Officially promoted

The Angels selected O'Hoppe's contract Wednesday. He will start at catcher against Oakland and bat eighth in the order, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The 22-year-old backstop has recorded a .961 OPS in Double-A this year and will get his first taste of major-league action as the 2022 season nears its end. It's possible he could remain the Angels' top option at catcher heading into 2023, considering how uninspiring Matt Thaiss and Max Stassi have been behind the plate this season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Zack Collins: Retreats to bench

Collins isn't starting Wednesday against Cincinnati. Collins has been in the lineup for six of the last seven games, but he's gone 0-for-20 with a run, an RBI, three walks and eight strikeouts during that time. Ben Gamel will take over at first base and bat cleanup Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA

