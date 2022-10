Oleo saccharum is a citrus syrup used in bartending, and is made by macerating citrus peel with sugar. Although it’s easy to make, it has a complex flavour profile that works brilliantly in all manner of cocktails and even in cooking: mix it into a salad dressing, say, or use as a glaze for meat or roast vegetables or to sweeten a citrussy pudding.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO