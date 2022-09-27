Attorney general’s mobile office sets area October stops

CHARLESTON (WVDN) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in October to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

Oct. 4: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley

Oct. 6: 12-1 p.m. – Wendy’s, 60 Woodward Drive, Sutton

Oct. 11:12-1 p.m. – Wendy’s, HC 30 Box 182AA, 38232 Midland Trail E., Caldwell

Oct. 12: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. – Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley

Oct. 13: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel

Oct. 18: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Tootsie’s Place, 728 Main St. E., White Sulphur Springs

Oct. 19: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. – Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House, 95 Craigsville Road, Craigsville

Oct. 20: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Marlinton Town Hall, 709 Second Ave., Marlinton

Oct. 25: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 323 N. Court St., Fayetteville

Oct. 26: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Richwood City Hall (Lobby), 6 White Ave., Richwood

Oct. 27: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. – Appalachian Coffee House, 32 Bounds Lane, Mt. Nebo

For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Arvon at 304-590-6462.

