Take a virtual tour of Park City Education Foundation’s Real World Learning program this week

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Education Foundation (PCEF) will be celebrating the tenth anniversary of their Real World Learning Initiative with a virtual event on Friday, September 30, at 10:30 a.m. You can find more info about the event and registration here .

The virtual visit will primarily include a look into PCEF’s Park City Center for Advanced Professional Studies (PCCAPS) and Real World Learning (RWL), a capstone program for PCHS juniors and seniors. Participants will get an opportunity to learn more about the programs that donors help fund, including the programs’ successes and challenges.

PCCAPS and RWL help PCHS juniors and seniors focus on their futures in “STEAM” or “science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. Specifically, the programs are designed to pair students with real-world projects in which they can collaborate and learn from trial and error.

Regarding the “A” in STEAM, PCEF contends that artistic and creative thinking are central to innovation in the STEM fields. They argue that being able to think artistically and excel in STEM fields will help Park City students excel in their future studies and careers.

