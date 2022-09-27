ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NE

KETV.com

Lincoln man arrested for second-degree murder in death of 48-year-old man

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 48-year-old man was killed Thursday in Lincoln, and a Lincoln man has been arrested for the homicide, according to authorities. Around 2:41 p.m., Lincoln police officers responded to a check welfare call near N. 65th Street and Madison Avenue, according to authorities. Lincoln police said the caller reported a dead person inside the residence.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Man tackles suspect attempting to carjack mom with teen still inside

OMAHA, Neb. — It's tradition for Sheena Jackson and her daughters to celebrate birthdays in Omaha. They live in Atlantic, Ia. "We did facials and then massages in the afternoon," Jackson said. "My daughter had forgotten a couple of things so we went over to the CVS." Meanwhile, Mike...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Osceola man facing charges connected to Hastings officer-involved shooting

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man is facing six felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with attempted second degree murder; attempted first degree assault on an officer; terroristic threats; use of a firearm to commit a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
HASTINGS, NE
Western Iowa Today

Henderson woman arrested for Assault

(Red Oak) A Henderson woman was arrested this morning for Assault. The Red Oak Police Department says 49-year-old Michelle Marie Burns struck the victim without justification in the Magistrate’s Office while being seen for a previous assault charge. Magistrate Brian Mensen witnessed the assault and called police. Burns was...
HENDERSON, IA
Fremont, NE
Fremont, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reported Thursday that a shooting victim died after he was rushed to a hospital overnight. Officers were directed to Park Avenue and Shirley Street, across the street from Hanscom Park, just before midnight Wednesday. Someone had reported hearings shots fired. After they arrived, officers...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Police say 13-year-old shot to death near Omaha park

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha were searching Thursday for a suspect or suspects in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy near a city park. The shooting happened late Wednesday night near Hanscom Park in southeast Omaha, police said. Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area found Lenny Rodriguez, 13, with a gunshot wound.
OMAHA, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Oakland Shooting Death Investigation Underway

One man Is dead following a shooting in Oakland Tuesday evening. Law enforcement were called to an apartment in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue around 9 p.m. Norfolk Police officers and Burt County deputies located 32 year old Ryan Schuman. He was taken to a hospital and later died.
OAKLAND, NE
WOWT

Omaha murder suspect appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A murder suspect who allegedly fled the state and escaped custody in Arkansas appeared in court for the first time. Friday morning Wuanya Smith, 20, appeared in court and has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD investigating after 13-year-old boy found fatally shot

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police said they are investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday night. Officers said they were called to 1901 Park Ave around 11:50 p.m., in regards to gunshots being fired. OPD said that upon arrival, they located a victim at 2910 Shirley St with a gunshot...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Prayer walk planned Friday night for 13-year-old homicide victim

OMAHA, Neb. — Community members are gathering to honor a 13-year-old homicide victim. Omaha police said Lenny Rodriguez was shot and killed late Wednesday night. He was found near 29th and Shirley streets near Hanscom Park. Officials said the 13-year-old died at the hospital. A first responders prayer walk...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Two dead in overnight shooting in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Very few details were released Friday morning about the shooting deaths of two people in Bennington overnight. First responders were called to the scene near 158th and Fourth streets at 1:39 a.m. Shortly thereafter, 6 News saw Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies examining the scene; they were at a house there for a while later.
BENNINGTON, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities probe fatal Oakland shooting

The Nebraska State Patrol said they are assisting a northeast Nebraska Sheriff’s office and police department in an investigation for a fatal shooting in Oakland. The NSP said they are helping the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department with investigating a shooting that happened in Oakland Tuesday night.
OAKLAND, NE
WOWT

Woman who allegedly assaulted Sarpy County deputy arrested

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A shoplifting suspect who allegedly injured a deputy while fleeing in a car has been located. A week ago, our 6 On Your Side Crimestoppers alert showed dramatic body cam video of the assault on an officer. That the story led to a tip and an arrest.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha man booked into Douglas County Corrections for second-degree murder

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — An Omaha murder suspect who was arrested in Arkansas earlier this month was booked into Douglas County Corrections on Thursday. Wuanya Smith, 20, was booked for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a gun by a prohibited person and violation of probation related to the shooting death of 22-year-old Anthony Collins.
OMAHA, NE

