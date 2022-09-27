BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Very few details were released Friday morning about the shooting deaths of two people in Bennington overnight. First responders were called to the scene near 158th and Fourth streets at 1:39 a.m. Shortly thereafter, 6 News saw Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies examining the scene; they were at a house there for a while later.

