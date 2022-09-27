Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KETV.com
Lincoln man arrested for second-degree murder in death of 48-year-old man
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 48-year-old man was killed Thursday in Lincoln, and a Lincoln man has been arrested for the homicide, according to authorities. Around 2:41 p.m., Lincoln police officers responded to a check welfare call near N. 65th Street and Madison Avenue, according to authorities. Lincoln police said the caller reported a dead person inside the residence.
KETV.com
Man tackles suspect attempting to carjack mom with teen still inside
OMAHA, Neb. — It's tradition for Sheena Jackson and her daughters to celebrate birthdays in Omaha. They live in Atlantic, Ia. "We did facials and then massages in the afternoon," Jackson said. "My daughter had forgotten a couple of things so we went over to the CVS." Meanwhile, Mike...
1011now.com
Osceola man facing charges connected to Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man is facing six felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with attempted second degree murder; attempted first degree assault on an officer; terroristic threats; use of a firearm to commit a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
Henderson woman arrested for Assault
(Red Oak) A Henderson woman was arrested this morning for Assault. The Red Oak Police Department says 49-year-old Michelle Marie Burns struck the victim without justification in the Magistrate’s Office while being seen for a previous assault charge. Magistrate Brian Mensen witnessed the assault and called police. Burns was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Surveillance cameras capture male suspect breaking into three houses, Omaha police say
OMAHA, Neb. — One man, three thefts, including a home invasion — that's who Omaha police are looking for, and you can see him in KETV Crime Stoppers. They say this all happened on Sept. 16. The first incident was near 68th and Dodge streets. Video shows the...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reported Thursday that a shooting victim died after he was rushed to a hospital overnight. Officers were directed to Park Avenue and Shirley Street, across the street from Hanscom Park, just before midnight Wednesday. Someone had reported hearings shots fired. After they arrived, officers...
Police say 13-year-old shot to death near Omaha park
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha were searching Thursday for a suspect or suspects in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy near a city park. The shooting happened late Wednesday night near Hanscom Park in southeast Omaha, police said. Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area found Lenny Rodriguez, 13, with a gunshot wound.
Lincoln Police arrest homicide suspect
On Wednesday, the Lincoln Police Department arrested William T. Wright for alleged first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the death of Ronnie J. Patz.
IN THIS ARTICLE
norfolkneradio.com
Oakland Shooting Death Investigation Underway
One man Is dead following a shooting in Oakland Tuesday evening. Law enforcement were called to an apartment in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue around 9 p.m. Norfolk Police officers and Burt County deputies located 32 year old Ryan Schuman. He was taken to a hospital and later died.
WOWT
Omaha murder suspect appears in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A murder suspect who allegedly fled the state and escaped custody in Arkansas appeared in court for the first time. Friday morning Wuanya Smith, 20, appeared in court and has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.
WOWT
Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say a La Vista man who was found dead on Highway 275 earlier this month was hit by a vehicle. The Dodge County Sheriff says 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista, formerly of Georgia, was found dead on Sept. 22. Sept. 22 around 2:30 p.m.,...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigating after 13-year-old boy found fatally shot
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police said they are investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday night. Officers said they were called to 1901 Park Ave around 11:50 p.m., in regards to gunshots being fired. OPD said that upon arrival, they located a victim at 2910 Shirley St with a gunshot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Prayer walk planned Friday night for 13-year-old homicide victim
OMAHA, Neb. — Community members are gathering to honor a 13-year-old homicide victim. Omaha police said Lenny Rodriguez was shot and killed late Wednesday night. He was found near 29th and Shirley streets near Hanscom Park. Officials said the 13-year-old died at the hospital. A first responders prayer walk...
WOWT
Two dead in overnight shooting in Bennington
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Very few details were released Friday morning about the shooting deaths of two people in Bennington overnight. First responders were called to the scene near 158th and Fourth streets at 1:39 a.m. Shortly thereafter, 6 News saw Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies examining the scene; they were at a house there for a while later.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities probe fatal Oakland shooting
The Nebraska State Patrol said they are assisting a northeast Nebraska Sheriff’s office and police department in an investigation for a fatal shooting in Oakland. The NSP said they are helping the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department with investigating a shooting that happened in Oakland Tuesday night.
klkntv.com
Man smashed windows at downtown business with skateboard, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A skateboard wasn’t used for riding when the windows of a downtown business were shattered Thursday morning, Lincoln Police say. Just after 12:30 a.m., a witness saw a man use a skateboard to break into Top Shelf, which is near 11th and O Streets.
WOWT
Woman who allegedly assaulted Sarpy County deputy arrested
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A shoplifting suspect who allegedly injured a deputy while fleeing in a car has been located. A week ago, our 6 On Your Side Crimestoppers alert showed dramatic body cam video of the assault on an officer. That the story led to a tip and an arrest.
Mills County Sheriff's Office seeking help identifying remains of man found
The Mills County Sheriff's Office is looking for the help identifying the remains of a man found in the Missouri River on April 23.
Glenwood man arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Christopher Patrick Schoening, of Glenwood, on Saturday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Schoening was held on no bond.
KETV.com
Omaha man booked into Douglas County Corrections for second-degree murder
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — An Omaha murder suspect who was arrested in Arkansas earlier this month was booked into Douglas County Corrections on Thursday. Wuanya Smith, 20, was booked for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a gun by a prohibited person and violation of probation related to the shooting death of 22-year-old Anthony Collins.
Comments / 2