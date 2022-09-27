ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Vermonters share resources at Substance Use Addiction Summit

ESSEX, Vt. — Many in our region saw substance use skyrocket during the pandemic. In Vermont, the number of fatal overdoses still has not dropped from those levels during the pandemic. "[During the] first 6 months of this year, 94 Vermonters have lost their lives to fatal overdoses," said...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Health officials encourage area residents to get their flu shots

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The start of flu season is right around the corner. Health officials are advising everyone to get a flu vaccine. “I think the time is now, you know, sooner, the better,” said Dr. Aalok Khole, an epidemiologist at Cheshire Medical Center, a member of Dartmouth Health. “Definitely before the end of October is what we've seen historically to be of most benefit within the right timeframe right now, but it's not too soon.”
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Editorial: Sign up for the Komen Vermont More Than Pink Walk

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Most of us know, either directly or indirectly, someone who has been affected by breast cancer. An estimated 630 Vermont women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. Incidences of breast cancer among Vermont women are higher by...
MANCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Candidates for Vermont governor debate in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A gubernatorial debate between the candidates for Vermont's next governor took place in Burlington on Wednesday night. Incumbent Gov. Phil Scott, (R), and Democratic Party challenger Brenda Siegel took the stage at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center for VT Digger's latest debate. The two...
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Health
mynbc5.com

NY declares polio 'imminent threat to public health' to expand vaccine resources

NEW YORK — New York has declared polio an "imminent threat to public health" in an effort to further expand funding for vaccination efforts and education. New York Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett made the declaration on Wednesday, as health officials look to provide more resources to vaccinate New Yorkers in at-risk parts of the state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mynbc5.com

Wrong-way driver in Richmond had been reported missing from NJ

RICHMOND, Vt. — A wrong-way driver in Richmond turned out to be a missing person from nearly 300 miles away. Vermont State Police said they received multiple calls on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. about a wrong-way driver on Interstate 89 in Richmond. Callers said the driver was heading north in the southbound lane and was passing Exit 12 in Williston.
RICHMOND, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Suicide Rates#Diseases#General Health#Linus Mental Health#The Department Of Health
mynbc5.com

New York State Police looking for man who fell in Ausable River

WILMINGTON, N.Y. — New York State Police are asking the public to help locate a man who fell into the Ausable River on Thursday evening. Officials said they responded to the area behind the Hungry Trout Resort on NY 86 in Wilmington after a report that 68-year-old George Thevis, of Atlanta, fell into the river.
WILMINGTON, NY
mynbc5.com

Three Vermonters to be honored for participation in Boston Tea Party

Three men from Vermont who participated in the Boston Tea Party will be honored with commemorative markers at their gravesites this week. The men, Adam Beal Jr. of St. Albans, William Cox of West Fairlee, and Samuel Hammond of Wardsboro, were all known participants in the Boston Tea Party, which took place on Dec. 16, 1773.
BOSTON, MA
mynbc5.com

Donate now to disaster relief efforts after recent hurricanes, severe storms

Powerful storms have devastated Florida, Alaska and Puerto Rico recently, and relief efforts are already underway. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Southwest Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28, bringing sustained winds topping 150 mph and massive flooding throughout many communities. Hurricane Fiona was a Category 3...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
mynbc5.com

Watch live video as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Here's the latest on Hurricane Ian:. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near...
FLORIDA STATE
mynbc5.com

Beekmantown High School volleyball takes tight five-set match over Northern Adirondack High School

WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — The Beekmantown High School girls varsity volleyball team (5-2) was able to take a close five-set win over Northern Adirondack High School (5-3) The play of senior middle hitter Ella Repas and senior outside hitter Charlize Daniels helped the Eagles extend their winning streak to five. Repas led all Beekmantown attackers with 10 kills, while also adding in three digs, one assist and three blocks. Daniels was a solid contributor on both the defensive and offensive side of the ball, with 11 digs, nine kills, two service aces and one block.
WEST CHAZY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy