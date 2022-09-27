MONTPELIER, Vt. — The start of flu season is right around the corner. Health officials are advising everyone to get a flu vaccine. “I think the time is now, you know, sooner, the better,” said Dr. Aalok Khole, an epidemiologist at Cheshire Medical Center, a member of Dartmouth Health. “Definitely before the end of October is what we've seen historically to be of most benefit within the right timeframe right now, but it's not too soon.”

VERMONT STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO