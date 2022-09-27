Read full article on original website
Vermonters share resources at Substance Use Addiction Summit
ESSEX, Vt. — Many in our region saw substance use skyrocket during the pandemic. In Vermont, the number of fatal overdoses still has not dropped from those levels during the pandemic. "[During the] first 6 months of this year, 94 Vermonters have lost their lives to fatal overdoses," said...
Health officials encourage area residents to get their flu shots
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The start of flu season is right around the corner. Health officials are advising everyone to get a flu vaccine. “I think the time is now, you know, sooner, the better,” said Dr. Aalok Khole, an epidemiologist at Cheshire Medical Center, a member of Dartmouth Health. “Definitely before the end of October is what we've seen historically to be of most benefit within the right timeframe right now, but it's not too soon.”
Editorial: Sign up for the Komen Vermont More Than Pink Walk
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Most of us know, either directly or indirectly, someone who has been affected by breast cancer. An estimated 630 Vermont women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. Incidences of breast cancer among Vermont women are higher by...
Candidates for Vermont governor debate in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A gubernatorial debate between the candidates for Vermont's next governor took place in Burlington on Wednesday night. Incumbent Gov. Phil Scott, (R), and Democratic Party challenger Brenda Siegel took the stage at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center for VT Digger's latest debate. The two...
NY declares polio 'imminent threat to public health' to expand vaccine resources
NEW YORK — New York has declared polio an "imminent threat to public health" in an effort to further expand funding for vaccination efforts and education. New York Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett made the declaration on Wednesday, as health officials look to provide more resources to vaccinate New Yorkers in at-risk parts of the state.
Wrong-way driver in Richmond had been reported missing from NJ
RICHMOND, Vt. — A wrong-way driver in Richmond turned out to be a missing person from nearly 300 miles away. Vermont State Police said they received multiple calls on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. about a wrong-way driver on Interstate 89 in Richmond. Callers said the driver was heading north in the southbound lane and was passing Exit 12 in Williston.
Vergennes Union Elementary School Physical Education Teacher named Teacher of the Year
VERGENNES, Vt. — A Physical Education teacher from Vergennes has been named as the top educator in the state. Robyn Newton, a teacher at Vergennes Union Elementary School, was honored with the title of Vermont Teacher of the Year on Thursday for her 27 years of service to the community.
Volunteers continue to head south as Floridians begin to clean up after Hurricane Ian
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The American Red Cross' mission is close to George Sykes' heart. "The American Red Cross is all about helping people. That's the mission," he said. The long-time American Red Cross volunteer from Lebanon, N.H. is about to deploy on another mission. He's headed south to Florida...
Amid widespread workforce shortages, Vermont Tech's apprenticeship program sets an example
RANDOLPH, Vt. — With workforce shortages across the nation, theVermont State Colleges System is working to provide more apprenticeships to students. Vermont Technical College is just one school in the state with programs placing students in apprenticeships. The school said with current workforce shortages, these programs are getting even...
New York State Police looking for man who fell in Ausable River
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — New York State Police are asking the public to help locate a man who fell into the Ausable River on Thursday evening. Officials said they responded to the area behind the Hungry Trout Resort on NY 86 in Wilmington after a report that 68-year-old George Thevis, of Atlanta, fell into the river.
Three Vermonters to be honored for participation in Boston Tea Party
Three men from Vermont who participated in the Boston Tea Party will be honored with commemorative markers at their gravesites this week. The men, Adam Beal Jr. of St. Albans, William Cox of West Fairlee, and Samuel Hammond of Wardsboro, were all known participants in the Boston Tea Party, which took place on Dec. 16, 1773.
Donate now to disaster relief efforts after recent hurricanes, severe storms
Powerful storms have devastated Florida, Alaska and Puerto Rico recently, and relief efforts are already underway. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Southwest Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28, bringing sustained winds topping 150 mph and massive flooding throughout many communities. Hurricane Fiona was a Category 3...
Hurricane Ian downgraded to Category 3 as it pushes through Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. As of 8 p.m. ET, Hurricane Ian was moving north-northeast at 8 mph and winds had slowed to 115 mph. Ian was located 30...
Watch live video as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Here's the latest on Hurricane Ian:. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near...
Beekmantown High School volleyball takes tight five-set match over Northern Adirondack High School
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — The Beekmantown High School girls varsity volleyball team (5-2) was able to take a close five-set win over Northern Adirondack High School (5-3) The play of senior middle hitter Ella Repas and senior outside hitter Charlize Daniels helped the Eagles extend their winning streak to five. Repas led all Beekmantown attackers with 10 kills, while also adding in three digs, one assist and three blocks. Daniels was a solid contributor on both the defensive and offensive side of the ball, with 11 digs, nine kills, two service aces and one block.
