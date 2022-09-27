ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian battered coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and filling neighborhoods with calf-high water, after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than...
FLORIDA STATE
WLBT

Things To Know for Thursday, Sept. 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Gov. Tate Reeves has approved the deployment of the Mississippi National...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Gov. Reeves approves sending National Guard to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves has approved the deployment of the Mississippi National Guard to aid in Hurricane Ian relief in Florida. “Florida has consistently been there for us in our time of need and I approved this deployment in order to assist in their emergency response efforts,” Reeves said. “All of Mississippi is praying for Florida amidst Hurricane Ian.”
FLORIDA STATE
WLBT

LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Government
WLBT

Several South Carolina piers collapse from Hurricane Ian

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF/Gray News) – Several piers in South Carolina partially collapsed Friday as Hurricane Ian made landfall along the east coast. The storm caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove Pier in North Myrtle Beach to collapse. It was just one of the many structures downed in the area from storm surge.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy