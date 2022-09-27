Read full article on original website
WLBT
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian battered coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and filling neighborhoods with calf-high water, after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than...
WLBT
Things To Know for Thursday, Sept. 29
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Gov. Tate Reeves has approved the deployment of the Mississippi National...
WLBT
Gov. Reeves approves sending National Guard to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves has approved the deployment of the Mississippi National Guard to aid in Hurricane Ian relief in Florida. “Florida has consistently been there for us in our time of need and I approved this deployment in order to assist in their emergency response efforts,” Reeves said. “All of Mississippi is praying for Florida amidst Hurricane Ian.”
WLBT
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf...
WLBT
Several South Carolina piers collapse from Hurricane Ian
SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF/Gray News) – Several piers in South Carolina partially collapsed Friday as Hurricane Ian made landfall along the east coast. The storm caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove Pier in North Myrtle Beach to collapse. It was just one of the many structures downed in the area from storm surge.
WLBT
Miss. security officer charged with giving contraband to correctional facility
JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An officer in Mississippi has been arrested for supplying contraband to a correctional facility. Elmontra Rankin, 41, was a security officer with Magcor, an on-site company which provided work experience for sentenced adult offenders within Mississippi correctional facilities. On Wednesday, Rankin was arrested by the...
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: seasonable and sunny weather expected this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cool and clear night is ahead of us as winds continue to flow out of the north/northeast. Low temperatures overnight are forecast to bottom out in the upper 40s to lower 50s. For those that plan on heading out the door early in the morning, you might need a light jacket or sweater!
