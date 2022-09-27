ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The 25 Best Public High Schools In Massachusetts Ranked

Some towns will feel a jolt of hometown pride as a result of this list while others will debate it vigorously, demanding answers over why their high school didn’t make the list or wasn’t higher. My message? Don’t shoot the messenger. Niche releases this report every year. And unlike other “Best High Schools” lists that are based entirely on test scores, Niche takes that into account along with input from students and teachers, as well as data from the US Department of Education. In the end we have this, the Top 25 Best Public High Schools in Massachusetts.
Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company

I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
550,000 Massachusetts households in SNAP to see increase beginning in October, continue extra emergency SNAP

BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced that approximately 550,000 Massachusetts households who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an increase starting in their October 2022 benefits. In response to the annual cost of living adjustment, SNAP benefits will increase 12%, with Massachusetts households receiving an average monthly increase of $25-$30.
Wu: City Services Attracting Out-of-Staters To Boston

Boston saw a “fairly large influx” of migrants over the summer that underscored the need for resources at the municipal level, Mayor Michelle Wu said Tuesday. Casting Boston as “a city that is a hub for services,” the mayor seemed to chalk up some of the swell to the level of assistance available here, and drew a connection between the migrant arrivals and the city’s troubled Mass. and Cass area where substance-addicted people have flocked in recent years.
Question 1 brings millionaires' tax decision to Massachusetts voters

BOSTON — Massachusetts voters will soon decide whether some of the state's wealthiest residents should pay an additional tax on income in excess of $1 million. The issue, which will appear statewide as Question 1 on the ballot for the upcoming general election, is a proposed constitutional amendment. If the yes votes win, it would create an additional 4% state income tax on taxable income beyond $1 million.
Massachusetts SNAP benefits will increase next month

The nearly 550,000 Massachusetts households that receive SNAP benefits are about to see additional aid. Monthly benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will rise by 12% starting in October, equating to a boost of about $25 to $30 per person per month, the Baker administration announced Wednesday. An individual...
Bertucci's closes Woburn restaurant; 25 locations remain in Massachusetts

WOBURN - A familiar Italian casual dining chain has closed one of its local restaurants.Bertucci's said in a statement that its location on Commerce Way was shuttered permanently on September 22."Bertucci's will continue to operate 25 other locations in Massachusetts, including a Reading location that is slightly north of the Woburn location," the Northboro-based company said.   All employees from the closed Woburn restaurant were relocated to Bertucci's in Reading, Lexington and Peabody.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. 
SNAP benefits going up for half a million Massachusetts households

BOSTON - A boost is coming for the 550,000 households in Massachusetts that get help from the government to buy food. The Baker Administration announced Wednesday that starting in October SNAP benefits will go up 12% - which amounts to an extra $25-$30 a month on average. The increase reflects a higher cost of living for residents and also comes in response to skyrocketing utility costs, the state noted. "SNAP is a critical tool in providing individuals and families with the financial power to buy food that meets their households' cultural and nutritional needs. It also plays an important role as an economic stabilizer, providing an influx of federal dollars into the state's economy, supporting our grocery stores, corner stores, local farms, and other food retailers," Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan said in a statement. "The increase in monthly SNAP benefit amounts will support the vital food security of many low-income households across the Commonwealth and the communities in which they live, learn, and work."The department says it's "now easier than ever to apply" for SNAP benefits - either online at www.DTAConnect.com or by phone at 877-382-2363 (press 7).
