country1025.com
The 25 Best Public High Schools In Massachusetts Ranked
Some towns will feel a jolt of hometown pride as a result of this list while others will debate it vigorously, demanding answers over why their high school didn’t make the list or wasn’t higher. My message? Don’t shoot the messenger. Niche releases this report every year. And unlike other “Best High Schools” lists that are based entirely on test scores, Niche takes that into account along with input from students and teachers, as well as data from the US Department of Education. In the end we have this, the Top 25 Best Public High Schools in Massachusetts.
Baystate and other Medicaid-reliant hospitals seize lifeline in $67 billion waiver
SPRINGFIELD — An agreement announced yesterday between state and federal Medicaid officials sends an additional $38 million a year for five years to Baystate Health. The funds narrow but do not close the gap between what the health care system spends treating Medicaid recipients and what it would otherwise get paid for providing that care.
Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company
I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
fallriverreporter.com
550,000 Massachusetts households in SNAP to see increase beginning in October, continue extra emergency SNAP
BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced that approximately 550,000 Massachusetts households who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an increase starting in their October 2022 benefits. In response to the annual cost of living adjustment, SNAP benefits will increase 12%, with Massachusetts households receiving an average monthly increase of $25-$30.
newbedfordguide.com
Wu: City Services Attracting Out-of-Staters To Boston
Boston saw a “fairly large influx” of migrants over the summer that underscored the need for resources at the municipal level, Mayor Michelle Wu said Tuesday. Casting Boston as “a city that is a hub for services,” the mayor seemed to chalk up some of the swell to the level of assistance available here, and drew a connection between the migrant arrivals and the city’s troubled Mass. and Cass area where substance-addicted people have flocked in recent years.
wgbh.org
Boston-area families could be in the red by $1,500 with soaring health care costs, report finds
A state agency is warning that Massachusetts runs the risk of letting its health care system become “increasingly unaffordable” and more inequitable without further action to control costs, citing new findings from its annual report. The Health Policy Commission was created under a 2012 law aimed at reining...
LATEST: Economic Development bill still on hold in Massachusetts
A major economic development bill is still on hold as state lawmakers assess an obscure law that could send billions back to Massachusetts taxpayers.
These Massachusetts Public High Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
A publication has shared a new ranking of the best public high schools in Massachusetts. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, released its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Massachusetts." Massachusetts Academy of Math & Science, located...
wgbh.org
‘The law is the law’: Mass. tax cap law will return more to high earners
A 1986 law has come back to haunt Beacon Hill. The “tax cap law” limits the amount of tax revenue a state can keep — meaning that about $3 billion of the state’s nearly $5 billion tax surplus will be returned to taxpayers. Across the board,...
WCVB
Question 1 brings millionaires' tax decision to Massachusetts voters
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters will soon decide whether some of the state's wealthiest residents should pay an additional tax on income in excess of $1 million. The issue, which will appear statewide as Question 1 on the ballot for the upcoming general election, is a proposed constitutional amendment. If the yes votes win, it would create an additional 4% state income tax on taxable income beyond $1 million.
Massachusetts SNAP benefits will increase next month
The nearly 550,000 Massachusetts households that receive SNAP benefits are about to see additional aid. Monthly benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will rise by 12% starting in October, equating to a boost of about $25 to $30 per person per month, the Baker administration announced Wednesday. An individual...
Bertucci's closes Woburn restaurant; 25 locations remain in Massachusetts
WOBURN - A familiar Italian casual dining chain has closed one of its local restaurants.Bertucci's said in a statement that its location on Commerce Way was shuttered permanently on September 22."Bertucci's will continue to operate 25 other locations in Massachusetts, including a Reading location that is slightly north of the Woburn location," the Northboro-based company said. All employees from the closed Woburn restaurant were relocated to Bertucci's in Reading, Lexington and Peabody.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants.
SNAP benefits going up for half a million Massachusetts households
BOSTON - A boost is coming for the 550,000 households in Massachusetts that get help from the government to buy food. The Baker Administration announced Wednesday that starting in October SNAP benefits will go up 12% - which amounts to an extra $25-$30 a month on average. The increase reflects a higher cost of living for residents and also comes in response to skyrocketing utility costs, the state noted. "SNAP is a critical tool in providing individuals and families with the financial power to buy food that meets their households' cultural and nutritional needs. It also plays an important role as an economic stabilizer, providing an influx of federal dollars into the state's economy, supporting our grocery stores, corner stores, local farms, and other food retailers," Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan said in a statement. "The increase in monthly SNAP benefit amounts will support the vital food security of many low-income households across the Commonwealth and the communities in which they live, learn, and work."The department says it's "now easier than ever to apply" for SNAP benefits - either online at www.DTAConnect.com or by phone at 877-382-2363 (press 7).
WCVB
Crisis at 'Mass and Cass' persists for Mayor Wu, Boston city leaders
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says things are improving in the troubled part of the city known as "Mass and Cass," but admits there is more work to do when it comes to tackling the homelessness and substance abuse that have plagued the area. It has been more...
NECN
State Approves Mass General Brigham's Plan to Cut Health Care Spending
After months of back and forth and an "extremely vigorous review process," the Health Policy Commission unanimously approved Mass General Brigham’s plan to cut health care spending $127.8 million by March 31, 2024, a win for potential longterm health costs savings in Massachusetts. MGB, the largest health system in...
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
State encourages residents to seek assistance with heating bills
As temperatures start to drop in Massachusetts, the state is looking for ways to help residents manage what are expected to be high heating bills this winter.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million, $25,000 a year for life prizes won Monday
A “lucky” Massachusetts State Lottery player walked away with $25,000 a year for life after winning a “Lucky for Life” prize Monday. The ticket was sold at Luke’s Convenience in Braintree. A few other large prizes were also won Monday. There was a $1 million...
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
wamc.org
A Black woman overcomes many obstacles to get into the marijuana industry
Equity and inclusion for minorities in legal marijuana businesses was one of the goals of the law that launched the cannabis industry in Massachusetts five years ago. But those good intentions have yet to pan out. Very few minority entrepreneurs have been able to raise the necessary capital and navigate...
