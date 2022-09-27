Read full article on original website
Red Oak man booked on assault charge
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces an assault charge following his early Thursday morning arrest. The Red Oak Police Department says 20-year-old Alec Jordan Jeffries was arrested shortly after midnight in the 2400 Block of North Broadway and charged with aggravated assault -- displaying a dangerous weapon. Jeffries...
Mills County law enforcement seek public assistance for body identification
(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual. The Sheriff's Office says they are attempting to identify the remains of a male subject found in the Missouri River on April 23rd just north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska to Iowa. Authorities say the individual was recovered wearing dark pants and boxers, and, with the assistance of the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office, has identified some of the tattoos on the body. Those include a large skull or face on the right side of his back, a skull or face with ram like horns and a goatee on his left shoulder blade, a design with multiple curved points, possibly flames, on his right shoulder blade, a design that at one time included an animal image on his right calf, a red geometric shape on the right side of his chest, a large geometric shape resembling a compass or four point star with a face on his right foot, images of people with visible faces on his right shoulder, and a long red line with a red ring located at the top on his right side.
Body identified in Mills County investigation
(Glenwood) -- Mills County law enforcement have identified the individual found in the Missouri River earlier this year. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the body of the unknown male who was found in the Missouri River north of the Highway 370 bridge on April 23rd, has been identified. The...
Shen suspect picked up for probation violation
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces charges following his arrest Wednesday morning. Shenandoah Police say 42-year-old James Lee Stouder was arrested on a Page County warrant for probation violation. The arrest took place in the 1200 block of 5th Avenue at around 9 a.m. Stouder was taken to the Page County Jail on $15,000 bond.
Malvern man booked for driving while barred
(Malvern) -- A Malvern man faces charges following his arrest Monday night. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Brent William Michael was arrested shortly before 10:50 p.m. for driving while barred on Main Street in Malvern. Michael was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 bond.
Iowa Patrol launches week-long speed enforcement effort
(Council Bluffs) -- Excessive speeding has increased dramatically in Iowa, and the Iowa State Patrol is launching a week-long speed enforcement project. That's according to the Patrol's District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault, who tells KMA News the state law enforcement agency is staffing-up until October 5th to crack down on excessive speeds. While speeds have likely gone down from the consistent 100 miles per hour or more during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Devault says high speeds were still a factor in the majority of fatal car crashes last year in Iowa.
Bill Pike, 90, of Henderson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: Deaf Missions or Elliott Church of Christ. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery - Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Jim Slough, 78, of Council Bluffs, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery with military rites (private family) Notes:. Jim passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson...
Rosalene Varley, 95, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Rosalene passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the UNMC, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Pottawattamie County board exploring funding options for new secondary roads facility
(Council Bluffs) -- Additional funding discussions are expected on the final stages of a facilities overhaul within the Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department. At the county board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, County Engineer John Rasmussen presented an $8.8 million bid from Prairie Construction Company out of Omaha for constructing the Pottawattamie County Roads Operation Center. Rasmussen tells KMA News the bid was the lowest of four received in the latest bid-letting process and seeks to complete the final stages of a facilities project initiated back in the winter of 2019 by constructing a new shop near the Council Bluffs Airport.
Shen schools prepare for 'the unthinkable'
(Shenandoah) -- From hurricanes in Florida, to earthquakes in California, to mass shooting incidents in Texas, disasters can strike anywhere. Not even Shenandoah is immune to "the unthinkable." That's why the Shenandoah School District joined local law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel in staging a mock disaster drill Friday afternoon. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News students and staff at both the JK-8 Building and Shenandoah High School were evacuated in accordance with the district's emergency operations protocol, and walked to a rendezvous point at a remote location.
Band Jamboree visitors reminded of parking restrictions
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda officials hope visitors to the community this weekend have a great time--without getting their vehicle towed. Thousands of middle school and high school musicians, family members and general spectators are expected to pour into Clarinda Saturday for the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers is issuing his yearly reminder of parking restrictions associated with the parade portion of the competition beginning around the city's square at 9 a.m. Brothers tells KMA News vehicles are not allowed on the following streets Saturday between 7:30 a.m. and noon: the 100 through 800 block of West Main Street, the 100 block of East Main Street, the 100 block of North 15th Street, the 100 block of East Washington Street, the 100 through 300 block of West Washington Street, and Cardinal Drive or 24th Street from Garfield to State Street--which is reserved for school bus parking.
Ardith Cornelison, 87, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: First United Methodist Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: First United Methodist Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Mills County commission tables approving updated commercial solar ordinance
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials still want more time before formally approving proposed changes to commercial solar application regulations. At its monthly meeting, the Mills County Planning and Zoning Commission heard a presentation from County Building and Zoning Technician Holly Jackson on a proposed final draft of an amended commercial solar ordinance. The presentation came after months of discussion and review from Jackson and the commission, but this was the first time seeing all the items compiled into a proposed amendment. Jackson tells KMA News a new minimum height limit for utility-scale projects is among the proposed changes.
Plane slides off Red Oak airport runway
(Red Oak) -- One person suffered minor injuries in an incident at the Red Oak Municipal Airport Friday afternoon. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says the county's communications center received a call shortly before 12:20 p.m. that a small plane slid off the runway while attempting to land. Red Oak's Fire Department and the county's emergency management agency responded to the scene to verify the situation, and determine whether any injuries or hazards exited. Hamman says the plane's only occupant complained of minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.
C Avenue, K Avenue added to Page County 'gravel connector map'
(Clarinda) -- Additions have been made to a proposed gravel connector map in Page County. During the Page County Board of Supervisors' meeting Tuesday morning, County Engineer J.D. King informed the board of two new locations that have been added to the map. King initially presented roughly 4.2 miles of dirt road he hoped to upgrade to gravel, including portions of S, L, and Q Avenues and 105th and 240th Streets. He hopes to add a mile each of C Avenue south of 130th Street, northwest of Essex, and K Avenue between 210th and 220th Streets west of Yorktown.
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 6
(KMAland) -- The football season is into its sixth week. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
