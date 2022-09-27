Read full article on original website
What time, what channel is the Washington-UCLA game on?
The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12), after four straight home games to open the season, finally hits the road to face fellow unbeaten UCLA (4-0, 1-0) in a Friday night game at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. Washington, the nation’s leader in passing offense, is off to a solid start under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, and has moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the coaches’ poll.
Game Week: UCLA vs. Washington Facts and Factors
The UCLA football team is 4-0 going into it game against No. 15 Washington, which is also 4-0. With quite a bit surrounding this game, we look into the facts and factors of this contest. GAME INFO. Kickoff: Saturday, Sep. 30, 7:30 p.m. PT. Location: Rose Bowl (Cap.: 80,616 -...
Know Your Foe: Washington Publisher Answers BRO's Questions
BRO users submitted questions to Chris Fetters, the publisher of the 247Sports site, Dawgman, about the match-up between the Huskies and Bruins, the UW first-year head coach, possibly going to the Big Ten and more...
UW Continues Steady Climb up Power Rankings, Trailing Only USC
The Huskies have used four decisive victories to narrow the gap with the Trojans.
USC football ready to fight on
The past few years for the University of Southern California football program have been disappointing to say the least. Multiple coaching changes, a lack of identity, and failing to meet any sort of positiveexpectation. Yet, things look to be turning around. The program has started this season 4-0 and now has an established coach in Lincoln Riley as well as the many transfers that came with him from Oklahoma. Now the Trojans have one goal in mind: a trip to the college football playoff and a national title. Let’s take a look at their road to a possible championship, and what it’ll take from the team on the field to reach the mountain top.
September 2023 UCLA Football Recruiting Reset: Offense
We reset the 2023 UCLA offensive recruiting board for the end of September as the season is in high gear with conference play...
Huskies Offer Texas Tight End Committed to Vanderbilt
The Fort Worth recruit has a reputation beginning to take off.
UW's Ulofoshio Likely Won't Return to Play Before November
Husky cornerback Mishael Powell has been ruled out for a second consecutive week.
UCLA ranks high in Andy Katz's preseason Power 36 college basketball rankings
UCLA is ranked fourth in Andy Katz's preseason Power 36 college basketball rankings. Katz is the official college basketball reporter for the NCAA. In his descriptions of his projected top 10, Katz writes:. 1. North Carolina (1): National runner-up has the personnel to return to the title game. 2. Gonzaga...
“USC is Going Home Sad Tonight”
“USC is going home sad tonight,” says Declan McJilton, ‘25, after Friday night’s game. This sentiment reigns true as our Pacific Tigers brought their A-game to this competition after facing a loss against #1 ranked Cal at Berkeley on September 9th. The energy at Chris Kjeldsen pool was electric.
Former UW Quarterback Hugh Millen 'really really bullish' on Kalen DeBoer
Former Washington quarterback Hugh Millen, a long-time Seattle sports media personality, has come out with some strong talk regarding first-year Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer. "It's the second-most intriguing question of my life, age 58, is how to coach having played for four Hall of Fame coaches at the NFL...
Huskies Connect with a Second DeBoer, Making for a Proud Dad
Coach's daughter, Alexis, commits to UW softball program.
Prediction: USC Trojans to land massive recruiting target; Class to jump to No. 1 in Pac-12 Conference
When Pinnacle High School (Arizona) four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige decommitted from Notre Dame last week, the buzz began immediately. The 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman, rated the nation's No. 237 overall prospect and No. 24 offensive tackle, was likely to flip to the USC Trojans. Those ...
