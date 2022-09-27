Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar to the rescue as part of Hurricane Fiona relief
On September 18, Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the island of Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. More than 20 inches of rain fell, causing flash flooding, triggering mudslides, and leaving much of the island without power. Except, of course, for those with solar power and energy storage, some of which was put into place after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc five years ago.
As hurricanes put Puerto Rico's government to the test, neighbors keep each other fed
After a pair of devastating hurricanes struck Puerto Rico five years apart, residents of the island have come to rely not on government agencies, but each other.
maritime-executive.com
Major Port Improvements Completed with $850M Investment in Boston
The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) marked the completion of critical infrastructure investments as part of a nearly $850 million plan to upgrade the Port of Boston. The multi-year investment is designed to accommodate bigger ships and is already resulting in new services that are connecting Boston to more global ports.
maritime-executive.com
Hurricane Ian Leaves Behind "Historic" Damage as it Departs Florida
First responders in Florida are just beginning to assess the toll from Hurricane Ian, which came ashore near Fort Myers on Wednesday as a high-Category 4 storm. At least nine people have been reported dead, and the sheriff for the Fort Myers-Cape Coral area has warned that there are indications that hundreds of lives may have been lost.
travellemming.com
Puerto Rico Family Vacation (12 Local Tips + Where to Stay)
Planning a Puerto Rico family vacation is far from being an easy task. Between choosing the right place to stay, deciding if you’re renting a car, and researching what to do in Puerto Rico, you could miss out on the best experiences and stays for you. As someone who...
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
My Puerto Rican Father Left Me When I Was Young, But Here’s How I’ve Reclaimed My Latinx Heritage
"Not having a father there to teach me the amazing things about being Latina, specifically Puerto Rican, caused a rift between me, my community and my heritage."
Stray dogs and cats from Puerto Rico arrive in New Jersey after Hurricane Fiona
The island of Puerto Rico is in the midst of a major recovery from Hurricane Fiona. While the main focus is on assisting human life, there are also efforts to help the animals on the island.
wbgo.org
NYC Helps Puerto Rico Following Hurricane Damage
New York City is helping the people in Puerto Rico and Dominican Republican after Hurricane Fiona left widespread damage there. Staff members from a number of New York City agencies are on the ground in Puerto Rico assessing damage and infrastructure. Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials just returned from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The city’s OEM Commissioner Zach Iscol was also there.
echo-pilot.com
Hurricane Ian: How will the category 4 storm affect central Pennsylvania?
Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, is expected to wallop Florida with catastrophic winds and flooding as it moves ashore Wednesday along the Gulf Coast. And central Pennsylvania can expect some rain this weekend associated with the storm. However, this one isn't expected to be like other tropical storms that...
broadwaynews.com
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS awards emergency grant to Puerto Rico
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded a $250,000 grant to help the people of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona. The emergency grant, made possible in part due to the fundraising efforts from Sunday’s Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, is being given to the Hispanic Federation. Puerto Rico continues...
fox35orlando.com
Orlo Vista Community flooded again, some homes underwater
ORLANDO, Fla. - Parts of Orlando struggled to handle the rains that came with Hurricane Ian. Some places saw 10 to 16 inches of rain. This caused lakes to overflow from Lake Eola to Lake Venus in Orlo Vista. Orlo Vista resident said Lake Venus overflowed in 2017 with Hurricane...
New York Teens Accused of Kidnapping Many People in Hudson Valley
Two New York teens are accused of coming to the Hudson Valley to kidnap, rob and more. On Wednesday, September 28, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that two teens from the Bronx were arrested in connection with a series of recent carjackings and kidnappings in the Bronx and Yonkers, New York.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
hudsontv.com
Hudson County Should Be Spared Severe Weather As Remnants of Hurricane Ian Hit South Jersey This Weekend
AccuWeather is predicting northeastern New Jersey, including Hudson, Bergen, Essex, Passaic and Union Counties, will be spared severe remnants of Hurricane Ian over the weekend. Four inches of rain, coastal flooding and wind gusts of up to 40 mph are all anticipated for the southern part of the state from...
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
Crowned The Most Romantic Restaurant In New Jersey, And Most Creative Cocktail
This particular restaurant has won the title of the best date night destination in New Jersey. The views are epic, the food exquisite, and the drinks are nothing short of pure art. This is not just a romantic date night, it is an experience. So many people want a dining...
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
One of the city's iconic landmarks, the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, is closing its doors after 37 years. But much like everything in Hialeah, nothing comes to an end without a big bang to go along with it. The pulgero has partnered with Probidæ, Internet Friends, Annex, and the Boombox for a 12-hour closing party featuring a stellar lineup of Miami-based artists, community organizers, and market vendors. Partygoers can say goodbye to the best place to score everything from jewelry to airbrushed apparel, accompanied by two stages of DJs and live music. 6 p.m. Friday, at Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, 12705 NW 42nd Ave, Opa-locka; 305-688-0500; opalockahialeahfleamarket.com. Tickets cost $10 via shotgun.live. Sophia Medina.
Bodies of Two Missing Alaskan Moose Hunters Found, Search for Third Continues
After almost a month of searching for three missing moose hunters around the Lower Kuskokwim River, Bethel Search and Rescue and an army of other SAR groups and volunteers found the remains of two of the three men late last week. Shane McIntyre, Justin Crow, and Carl Flynn first went...
