Texas State

pv-magazine-usa.com

Solar to the rescue as part of Hurricane Fiona relief

On September 18, Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the island of Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. More than 20 inches of rain fell, causing flash flooding, triggering mudslides, and leaving much of the island without power. Except, of course, for those with solar power and energy storage, some of which was put into place after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc five years ago.
ENVIRONMENT
maritime-executive.com

Major Port Improvements Completed with $850M Investment in Boston

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) marked the completion of critical infrastructure investments as part of a nearly $850 million plan to upgrade the Port of Boston. The multi-year investment is designed to accommodate bigger ships and is already resulting in new services that are connecting Boston to more global ports.
BOSTON, MA
maritime-executive.com

Hurricane Ian Leaves Behind "Historic" Damage as it Departs Florida

First responders in Florida are just beginning to assess the toll from Hurricane Ian, which came ashore near Fort Myers on Wednesday as a high-Category 4 storm. At least nine people have been reported dead, and the sheriff for the Fort Myers-Cape Coral area has warned that there are indications that hundreds of lives may have been lost.
FLORIDA STATE
travellemming.com

Puerto Rico Family Vacation (12 Local Tips + Where to Stay)

Planning a Puerto Rico family vacation is far from being an easy task. Between choosing the right place to stay, deciding if you’re renting a car, and researching what to do in Puerto Rico, you could miss out on the best experiences and stays for you. As someone who...
WORLD
wbgo.org

NYC Helps Puerto Rico Following Hurricane Damage

New York City is helping the people in Puerto Rico and Dominican Republican after Hurricane Fiona left widespread damage there. Staff members from a number of New York City agencies are on the ground in Puerto Rico assessing damage and infrastructure. Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials just returned from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The city’s OEM Commissioner Zach Iscol was also there.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
echo-pilot.com

Hurricane Ian: How will the category 4 storm affect central Pennsylvania?

Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, is expected to wallop Florida with catastrophic winds and flooding as it moves ashore Wednesday along the Gulf Coast. And central Pennsylvania can expect some rain this weekend associated with the storm. However, this one isn't expected to be like other tropical storms that...
FLORIDA STATE
broadwaynews.com

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS awards emergency grant to Puerto Rico

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded a $250,000 grant to help the people of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona. The emergency grant, made possible in part due to the fundraising efforts from Sunday’s Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, is being given to the Hispanic Federation. Puerto Rico continues...
CHARITIES
fox35orlando.com

Orlo Vista Community flooded again, some homes underwater

ORLANDO, Fla. - Parts of Orlando struggled to handle the rains that came with Hurricane Ian. Some places saw 10 to 16 inches of rain. This caused lakes to overflow from Lake Eola to Lake Venus in Orlo Vista. Orlo Vista resident said Lake Venus overflowed in 2017 with Hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Jersey 101.5

How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
ENVIRONMENT
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

One of the city's iconic landmarks, the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, is closing its doors after 37 years. But much like everything in Hialeah, nothing comes to an end without a big bang to go along with it. The pulgero has partnered with Probidæ, Internet Friends, Annex, and the Boombox for a 12-hour closing party featuring a stellar lineup of Miami-based artists, community organizers, and market vendors. Partygoers can say goodbye to the best place to score everything from jewelry to airbrushed apparel, accompanied by two stages of DJs and live music. 6 p.m. Friday, at Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, 12705 NW 42nd Ave, Opa-locka; 305-688-0500; opalockahialeahfleamarket.com. Tickets cost $10 via shotgun.live. Sophia Medina.
MIAMI, FL

