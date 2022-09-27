ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

LPD investigating early morning robbery and assault

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is asking for the communities help in locating a suspect after a robbery on Friday morning. LPD says the robbery occurred at WIN CITY on Fort Ave. They were called out at 5:46 a.m. but the robbery had occurred an hour earlier. They say a man entered the gaming business, assaulted a female manager and then stole an undisclosed amount of money. Authorities say he fled on foot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Man wanted after robbery, assault at WIN CITY, Lynchburg Police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department said they are searching for a man they say robbed a WIN CITY early Friday morning. Authorities said that around 5:46 a.m., officers responded to 6109 Fort Ave. for a robbery report. They said that the robbery happened an hour prior to the call.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

State police investigating death during felony traffic stop in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a death that occurred during a felony traffic stop in Roanoke Tuesday night. Police say the United States Marshal Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was conducting a criminal investigation into 47-year-old Joshua Donahue of Roanoke, who was known to be in the area of Rt. 220 in Roanoke County.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Two plead to charges connected to shootout at Roanoke drug house

ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two men have pleaded guilty to drug and firearms charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Roanoke. According to a release, 23-year-old Chad Matthew Custer and 28-year-old Aaron Lee Woods, both of Roanoke, pleaded to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 100 kilograms or more marijuana as well as discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on Tuesday.
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
cbs19news

Four accused of fraudulently getting unemployment benefits

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four people have been indicted on charges associated with unemployment compensation claims. According to a release, the Virginia Employment Commission reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for assistance in prosecuting fraudulent claims for unemployment. Attorney General Jason Miyares created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud...
CULPEPER, VA
WDBJ7.com

Scam: Person impersonating employee of Campbell County Sheriff’s Office

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam involving someone pretending to represent the sheriff’s office. Investigators say they have received reports of people in the Campbell/Lynchburg area receiving a phone call from 434-290-0933. claiming to be command staff member Brandon Epperson, badge 3116. The person claims to be with the civil process division, and asks resident questions about missing court and other law enforcement-related topics.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

State police investigating deadly crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 57-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle and ATV crashed in Henry County Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police. A 2001 Honda 4-wheeler pulled out of a private drive heading north of Spencer Preston Road when it was struck by a Ford F-350 also heading north, authorities say.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Law enforcement set to seize hotel involved in trafficking ring

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Law enforcement held a press conference at Knights Inn on Thirlane Rd. Tuesday, announcing they were beginning the court proceedings for seizure and civil forfeiture of the property. According to Roanoke County Police Department, a federal judge ordered U.S. Marshals to begin seizure proceedings Tuesday...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Remembering a fallen Covington police officer

COVINGTON, Va. – The life and sacrifices of Officer Caleb Ogilvie can now be remembered through a bench dedicated to his heroism. Ogilvie had made a life out of helping others. Prior to being a police officer, Ogilvie served his nation as a Marine. Ogilvie served in active duty...
COVINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police work fugitive case in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Law enforcement converged near Franklin Road SW and Southern Hills Dr. SW in Roanoke Co. Tuesday night, as part of what State Police say is a fugitive case involving the US Marshals Office. No further information has been released. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police seeking KWIK STOP robber

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a man after an armed robbery at the KWIK STOP store on Old Forest Road Tuesday night. Officers responded to the KWIK STOP at 11:50 p.m. They say a man entered the store, displayed a gun and took money from the store before leaving on foot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
whee.net

Two unrelated crashes claim two lives

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which. resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday, (Sept 27) at 8:30 p.m. on Kings. Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue in Henry County. A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash on Route 220 in Franklin County cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on Route 220 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Naff Road. As of 6:54 a.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are closed. Stay with 10 News...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Attorneys say Walmart could face lawsuits after camera found in restroom

DANVILLE, Va. – Roanoke Attorney Tommy Strelka said Walmart could potentially face charges after a hidden camera was found in a restroom and was not reported to police. Strelka said the retail giant should have taken preventable steps, and that they should notify people who could have been exposed to the camera that was found Saturday.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two killed in Henry County crashes

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday. David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue. Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 southbound in Roanoke County is causing traffic backups Friday morning, according to VDOT. Virginia State Police say they received the initial call shortly before 4 a.m. and currently have troopers at the scene.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Vehicle fire cleared on I-81 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the area has been cleared. Traffic is backed up after a vehicle fire in Botetourt County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened at mile marker 156. As of 4:30 p.m., traffic was backed up around four miles. Virginia State...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

