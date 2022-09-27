Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDBJ 7 celebrates Hispanic History Month each Wednesday at 6 pmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown will not air on local PBS network Blue Ridge Public TelevisionCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating the Spanish language during National Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month in the Roanoke Valley in OctoberCheryl E Preston
Local Colors Celebrates Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
LPD investigating early morning robbery and assault
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is asking for the communities help in locating a suspect after a robbery on Friday morning. LPD says the robbery occurred at WIN CITY on Fort Ave. They were called out at 5:46 a.m. but the robbery had occurred an hour earlier. They say a man entered the gaming business, assaulted a female manager and then stole an undisclosed amount of money. Authorities say he fled on foot.
WSLS
Man wanted after robbery, assault at WIN CITY, Lynchburg Police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department said they are searching for a man they say robbed a WIN CITY early Friday morning. Authorities said that around 5:46 a.m., officers responded to 6109 Fort Ave. for a robbery report. They said that the robbery happened an hour prior to the call.
WDBJ7.com
State police investigating death during felony traffic stop in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a death that occurred during a felony traffic stop in Roanoke Tuesday night. Police say the United States Marshal Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was conducting a criminal investigation into 47-year-old Joshua Donahue of Roanoke, who was known to be in the area of Rt. 220 in Roanoke County.
cbs19news
Two plead to charges connected to shootout at Roanoke drug house
ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two men have pleaded guilty to drug and firearms charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Roanoke. According to a release, 23-year-old Chad Matthew Custer and 28-year-old Aaron Lee Woods, both of Roanoke, pleaded to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 100 kilograms or more marijuana as well as discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Four accused of fraudulently getting unemployment benefits
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four people have been indicted on charges associated with unemployment compensation claims. According to a release, the Virginia Employment Commission reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for assistance in prosecuting fraudulent claims for unemployment. Attorney General Jason Miyares created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud...
WSET
Roanoke man dies at traffic stop in self-inflicted gunshot wound: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A death at a traffic stop in Roanoke on Monday evening is now being investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. On Sept. 27, 2022, the USMS Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was conducting an ongoing criminal investigation into a fugitive suspect. A passenger in...
WDBJ7.com
Scam: Person impersonating employee of Campbell County Sheriff’s Office
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam involving someone pretending to represent the sheriff’s office. Investigators say they have received reports of people in the Campbell/Lynchburg area receiving a phone call from 434-290-0933. claiming to be command staff member Brandon Epperson, badge 3116. The person claims to be with the civil process division, and asks resident questions about missing court and other law enforcement-related topics.
WSLS
State police investigating deadly crash in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 57-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle and ATV crashed in Henry County Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police. A 2001 Honda 4-wheeler pulled out of a private drive heading north of Spencer Preston Road when it was struck by a Ford F-350 also heading north, authorities say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Law enforcement set to seize hotel involved in trafficking ring
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Law enforcement held a press conference at Knights Inn on Thirlane Rd. Tuesday, announcing they were beginning the court proceedings for seizure and civil forfeiture of the property. According to Roanoke County Police Department, a federal judge ordered U.S. Marshals to begin seizure proceedings Tuesday...
WSLS
Remembering a fallen Covington police officer
COVINGTON, Va. – The life and sacrifices of Officer Caleb Ogilvie can now be remembered through a bench dedicated to his heroism. Ogilvie had made a life out of helping others. Prior to being a police officer, Ogilvie served his nation as a Marine. Ogilvie served in active duty...
WDBJ7.com
Police work fugitive case in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Law enforcement converged near Franklin Road SW and Southern Hills Dr. SW in Roanoke Co. Tuesday night, as part of what State Police say is a fugitive case involving the US Marshals Office. No further information has been released. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police seeking KWIK STOP robber
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a man after an armed robbery at the KWIK STOP store on Old Forest Road Tuesday night. Officers responded to the KWIK STOP at 11:50 p.m. They say a man entered the store, displayed a gun and took money from the store before leaving on foot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whee.net
Two unrelated crashes claim two lives
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which. resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday, (Sept 27) at 8:30 p.m. on Kings. Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue in Henry County. A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings...
WSLS
Vehicle crash on Route 220 in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on Route 220 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Naff Road. As of 6:54 a.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are closed. Stay with 10 News...
Hidden camera found in Walmart restroom in Virginia; police searching for suspects
DANVILLE, VA. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department was notified via media inquiry of a potential hidden camera at a Walmart location on Monday morning. According to the DPD, the media tip about the Walmart located at 515 Mount Cross Road came at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 26. Officials say prior to the media […]
WSLS
Attorneys say Walmart could face lawsuits after camera found in restroom
DANVILLE, Va. – Roanoke Attorney Tommy Strelka said Walmart could potentially face charges after a hidden camera was found in a restroom and was not reported to police. Strelka said the retail giant should have taken preventable steps, and that they should notify people who could have been exposed to the camera that was found Saturday.
WDBJ7.com
Two killed in Henry County crashes
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday. David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue. Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 southbound in Roanoke County is causing traffic backups Friday morning, according to VDOT. Virginia State Police say they received the initial call shortly before 4 a.m. and currently have troopers at the scene.
WSLS
Vehicle fire cleared on I-81 in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the area has been cleared. Traffic is backed up after a vehicle fire in Botetourt County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened at mile marker 156. As of 4:30 p.m., traffic was backed up around four miles. Virginia State...
WSLS
Disturbing discovery in Danville Walmart restroom leaves customers concerned
DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities are investigating a hidden camera that was found inside of a family restroom at the Walmart on Mount Cross Road in Danville – an invasion of privacy that left many in the community on edge. 10 News received an anonymous tip that said the...
Comments / 0