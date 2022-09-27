FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ousmane Kromah, No. 2 Lee County run over No. 6 Houston County
LEESBURG — Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah scored four first-half touchdowns to help the No. 2-ranked Lee County football team build a 36-0 lead over No. 6-ranked Houston County and defeat the Bears 50-21 Thursday night at Lee County Stadium. In all, Kromah rushed for 275 yards and...
Monroe falls to Thomasville despite second-half surge
ALBANY — A blocked punt and two fourth-quarter fumbles lost by the Monroe Golden Tornadoes killed any hopes Monroe had for a comeback Wednesday night despite a tremendous second-half performance from the Monroe defense. The Thomasville Bulldogs won the region-opening game at Hugh Mills Stadium by a final of...
One dead, another injured in Friday afternoon fire in Albany
ALBANY -- One person has died and another has been transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for treatment after a fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. at 423 W. Tift Ave. in Albany Friday afternoon. Assistant Albany Fire Department Chief Rubin Jordan and Battalion Chief Sebon Burns, who both were...
PHOTOS: Lee County vs. Houston County Football
Scenes from Lee County vs. Houston County high school football on Sept. 29, 2022. (Photos: Joe Whitfield)
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful the place to get rid of unwanted and broken electronic devices
ALBANY — One of the biggest questions Jwana Washington has been hearing since a September e-cycling and medication disposal event has been “When are you going to do it again?”. Turns out, any weekday is an opportunity to drop off old televisions and electronics at Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful,...
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Chip Cooper, Worth County rally past Dodge County to stay unbeaten
EASTMAN — Worth County senior quarterback Chip Cooper threw for 408 yards six touchdown passes and ran for another score to give the Rams a 47-38, come-from-behind win over Dodge County Thursday night. The win gives the Rams a perfect 6-0 record and it means they will go into...
