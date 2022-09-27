ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Tree, CA

Palm Springs man killed by vehicle after walking onto State Route 62 in Joshua Tree

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MojJI_0iCWXr0V00

A Palm Springs man who was allegedly walking onto State Route 62 in Joshua Tree and acting erratically was struck and killed by a vehicle, authorities said today.

At around 9:10 p.m. Monday, a 36-year-old man was reportedly walking onto the highway near El Reposo Street, punching vehicles and screaming, according to Officer Michael Radford of the California Highway Patrol.

Radford said the man was subsequently struck by a 2018 Honda Civic traveling westbound on SR 62 approaching Valley View Street. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 31-year-old Jennifer Razo of Las Vegas, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigating officers.

The incident was under investigation.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Palm Springs man killed by vehicle after walking onto State Route 62 in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 4

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Yucca Valley

A man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Yucca Valley. The single-vehicle crash happened at around 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Sage Avenue. First responders found the man unresponsive at the scene of the crash. Authorities said he suffered major injuries and despite life-saving measures, he The post Man killed in motorcycle crash in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified

(CNS) – A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Orange County. Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, both of Huntington Beach, were fatally injured about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

All eastbound 91 Freeway lanes through Corona to be closed all weekend, starting tonight

The eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona will be fully shut down again all weekend, starting tonight, to complete work on the 91 Refresh Project.Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, all eastbound 91 Freeway lanes will be closed from Main Street to just west of Interstate 15, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission. The closure is expected to end at 5 a.m. Monday.RCTC officials say this weekend's work will allow crews to finish repaving lanes, after temporary asphalt was put in place earlier this month. Heavy delays are expected for those who must go eastbound on the 91 Freeway, and RCTC says those drivers will be rerouted using the northbound and southbound 15 Freeway connectors. Drivers who need to get through the area were advised to find an alternate route around the closure or use Metrolink.Work on this stretch of the 91 Freeway won't wrap up with this closure, so drivers should expect more weekend closures throughout the fall.
CORONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Joshua Tree, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Joshua Tree, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KESQ News Channel 3

Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild

The two rock climbers whose bodies were found Wednesday on the rockface of a mountainside just east of Idyllwild have been identified by the Riverside County Coroner. A report of "hikers down" came in at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to The post Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Detectives investigate murder of man in San Bernardino

Detectives are investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man in San Bernardino on Sept. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Central Station responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Ogden Street and located the deceased victim inside the home. He was identified as Rafael Rodriguez, a resident of Bakersfield.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Pair of hikers killed while climbing mountainside in Idyllwild

A man and woman who died while attempting to climb a rock face in Idyllwild were identified on Thursday. Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were found at around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after they died during an attempt to climb a rock face near Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout near Humber park in the San Bernardino County Forest, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department.Escobar, a Long Beach Fire Department firefighter, previously played as a tight end during parts of four seasons for the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens after graduating from San Diego State University. According to Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Escobar and Walsh were spotted by two others hiking in the area who called 911. Riverside County Fire Department crews arrived at the location at around 1:20 p.m., when they pronounced the victims dead at the scene. Authorities are unsure whether the two were novices or experienced climbers. After the two were discovered, RCSD assumed lead of the investigation in order to determine the circumstances leading up to their deaths. 
LONG BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker rescued from Palm Springs trail after heat-related medical emergency

A hiker was rescued from a Palm Springs trail after suffering a heat-related medical emergency Wednesday afternoon. The call originally came in at noon at the Cactus to Clouds trail near the 100 block of N Museum Drive in the downtown area. Personnel with the Palm Springs Fire Department made their way up the trail The post Hiker rescued from Palm Springs trail after heat-related medical emergency appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Radford
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder: scene witnesses testify on day 2 of re-trial￼

Testimony continued Thursday in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused in the deadly shootings of four people in Palm Springs in 2019. News Channel 3's cameras were denied by the judge to film witness testimony. The first trial of Jose Larin Garcia ended with a deadlocked jury. The jury heard Thursday from The post Palm Springs quadruple murder: scene witnesses testify on day 2 of re-trial￼ appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda
KESQ News Channel 3

Bullying can lead to depression and even suicide, the city of Palm Springs is creating prevention practices for the Coachella Valley.

The City of Palm Springs, and the Coachella Firebirds are teaming up to highlight National Bullying Prevention Month, which starts tomorrow, October 1. Some officials from the city of Palm Springs say that bullying comes in many forms. Unlike 30 years ago, technology has created a pathway for the bullying community to follow students home. The post Bullying can lead to depression and even suicide, the city of Palm Springs is creating prevention practices for the Coachella Valley. appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder: Re-trial continues Thursday￼

The re-trial for a man accused in a quadruple murder in Palm Springs nearly four years ago is scheduled to continue Thursday. News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia is inside the courtroom posting live updates on Twitter. Opening statements and witness testimony began Wednesday in the second trial for Jose Larin Garcia, 23. He is accused The post Palm Springs quadruple murder: Re-trial continues Thursday￼ appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella Man Arrested in Connection with Pursuit in Allegedly Stolen Vehicle

(CNS) – A Coachella man was arrested Friday for allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Eduardo Antonio Felix, 38, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft with prior convictions, possession of stolen property, felony evading, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest, according to Sgt. Matthew Allert from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KTLA

1 shot in Fontana road-rage incident; several detained

One person was shot and several people are being detained for questioning following a road-rage incident in Fontana Thursday morning, police said. The incident unfolded on the westbound 210 Freeway near the interchange with the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino between a black truck and an Audi sedan, authorities told KTLA. One of the drivers […]
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild

Update 9/29: The two climbers have been identified, see updated post here. https://kesq.com/news/2022/09/29/coroner-identifies-two-climbers-who-died-on-mountainside-near-idyllwild/ Two hikers died on a mountainside east of Idyllwild today, their bodies discovered during a rescue operation mounted by Riverside County fire crews. The "hikers down" report was received at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, The post Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
foxla.com

Road rage incident on 210 Freeway leads to shooting in Fontana, four arrested

FONTANA, Calif. - Four people were arrested after a road rage incident led to a shooting in Fontana Thursday. Police said the incident started on the 210 freeway between a black pickup truck and a silver Audi. The two vehicles were heading west on the 210 Freeway around 9:30 a.m. when they exited Cherry Ave. then crashed into each other near Hemlock and Walnut avenues.
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy