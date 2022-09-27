Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Apache Junction Police to receive dozens of new stun guns, body-worn camerasJeremy BerenApache Junction, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
travellemming.com
29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)
I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Ahwatukee Park - 4700 E Warner Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044. https://www.ahwatukeecommunitycenter.com/tukee-fest/. "Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a Chandler tradition - experience the rich cultural history of Mexico through vibrant music and dance at the 23rd Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival, presented in partnership with C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez. The annual event features GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos and 16-member Mariachi Estrella de Mexico, along with a dazzling array of folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ."
AZFamily
Decadent dishes are endless at Lincoln Steakhouse and Bar
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Try the world famous JW Marriott cheesecake and more delicious dishes at Lincoln Steakhouse & Bar. Lincoln Steakhouse & Bar | 5402 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, AZ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant
Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.
Phoenix New Times
Fall Is Perfect For Farmers' Markets. Here Are 5 To Check Out in Metro Phoenix
The weather is finally cooling to temperatures below 100, the mornings are bearable, and we will soon don boots and scarves to pretend it's actually chilly. Fall has arrived in metro Phoenix, along with the festivities it brings. Farmers' markets are one of our favorite autumn pastimes. Because who can...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The Valley’s Ultimate Oktoberfest Guide
These events are bringing Germany’s traditional celebrations of one of the world’s oldest and biggest festivals to the Valley for a month filled with booze and fun right here in our own backyard. Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest. Head to Chandler Park in the heart of the original town square...
AZFamily
Immersive King Tut opens in Scottsdale’s Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family was inside of the most prestigious and popular art galleries, right in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Colton Shone got us a sneak peek into the latest mesmerizing art exhibit: Immersive King Tut. From Lighthouse Immersive, the same company that brought us Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida Kahlo, and Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, comes Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey into the Light.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe
PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought. Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system. But what...
santansun.com
Chandler eatery started as a hot dog cart
Richie Vaia’s journey from hot dog cart operator to successful restaurateur in Chandler includes a detour caused by a collision with a semi-truck. “I went back to Chicago, we did our last run, I turned around and came right back home and got all the way to Albuquerque in a construction zone,” Vaia said. “A semi came flying over the hill and totally wiped out all my personal belongings, all my equipment, my truck. Everything got wiped out. I was down to nothing.”
AZFamily
Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
NASDAQ
8 Luxury Neighborhoods in Arizona To Consider for Retirement
Arizona is a popular place to retire thanks to its pleasant weather year-round, picturesque scenery, safe cities and relatively affordable living costs. But for those retirees who value luxury over affordability, there are also plenty of high-end neighborhoods and communities that offer premium accommodations and local amenities. Retirement at Any...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
allaboutarizonanews.com
Eegee’s Coming To Surprise
A popular Tucson-based eatery is coming to Surprise. Eegee has recently taken the valley by storm by opening several locations around the Phoenix Metropolitan area. Surprise is the newest location to be named for the popular sub and frozen fruit beverages to be served. Eegees will be located in the Village at Prasada, located right off the Loop 303 and Waddell.
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 30-Oct. 2
PHOENIX — Valley bicyclists can ride at Cycle Avondale, Hispanic Heritage Month continues to be celebrated and monster trucks are back in town. Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend. Phoenix. Day: Saturday. Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Participating restaurants across downtown...
AZFamily
Sneak peek into Immersive King Tut opening in Scottsdale
Tempe leaders learned the names were linked to the Ku Klux Klan. Staff, nurses and parents at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus spent hours reading to little ones in the NICU. It was part of the international 'Babies with Books' read-a-thon. On Your Side warns of hurricane charity scams. Updated: 8...
AZFamily
City of Phoenix opens accessible fishing dock at Papago Park
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix is making sure everyone gets equal access to enjoy all that Papago Park has to offer. On Thursday, the city’s park and recreation staff joined Councilman Sal DiCiccio and Ability 360 for a ribbon-cutting to an accessible (ADA-compliant) fishing dock at the park. According to officials, DiCiccio worked with The Mission Continues, a Sept. 11 veteran’s group to help build the dock. It’s part of the city’s effort to make sure everyone is able to fish and enjoy the outdoors at any of Phoenix’s parks.
luxury-houses.net
This $11.5 Million Remarkable 12,000 SF Home in Scottsdale is Truly An Arizona Entertainers Dream with Perfection Inside and Out
The Home in Scottsdale, an elegant Spanish Colonial Estate with unsurpassed sweeping valley views in the prestigious Upper Canyon neighborhood of Silverleaf offering multiple outdoor living areas is now available for sale. This home located at 11021 E Whistling Wind Way Unit 1801, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa Westcott (Phone: 480-229-3455) at Silverleaf Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
AZFamily
Tempe to change street, park names after apparent ties to KKK
A brand new immersive exhibit opens in Scottsdale today that ventures into the valley of the kings. Staff, nurses and parents at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus spent hours reading to little ones in the NICU. It was part of the international 'Babies with Books' read-a-thon. On Your Side warns of...
AZFamily
Phoenix got below-average rainfall for the monsoon but that’s not the whole story
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It will take some time for all the data to be analyzed, but it will point toward an above-average monsoon in terms of rainfall across much of Arizona. A majority of the rain gauges around the state have recorded more-than-average rainfall from June 15 through Sept. 30, the monsoon “season.”
Classic Burger Chain Opens New Restaurant
Grab a juicy burger without leaving your car.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has become the go-to destination for not only Midwestern snowbirds, but also residents of the Southeast who are tired of hurricanes, humidity, and bugs the size of small cats. With the continued influx of new residents from around the United States, more and more fast food chains have sprouted up throughout the Valley. This has included one popular burger, milkshake, and fries joint that is a popular destination for these transplants. And now, the popular restaurant is opening its fourth location around Phoenix, with five more locations in the works.
Comments / 0