Florida State

thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall

On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
AccuWeather

Hurricane warning: Strengthening Ian targeting South Carolina next

Hurricane warnings were issued for the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday morning. AccuWeather forecasters expect life-threatening dangers as the storm tracks back over land. Hurricane warnings were issued along the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday morning as AccuWeather forecasters warn that Ian will strengthen back into...
The Independent

Hurricane Ian - live: Tropical storm regains hurricane strength as it nears South Carolina

After spending most of Thursday as a tropical storm, Ian was upgraded to a hurricane again as it takes aim at the South Carolina coastline.The National Hurricane Center stated in its 5pm ET update that Hurricane Ian was “taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds.”The hurricane is now moving north-northwest at around 10 mph with maximum sustained winds increasing to 75 mph with strong gusts.“Ian could slightly strengthen before landfall tomorrow, and is forecast to rapidly weaken over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday,” the advisory said.Dozens of rescue...
SFGate

Biden: 'Our country hurts' after Hurricane Ian slams Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said “our entire country hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocked out power, forced people into shelters and raised fears of a “substantial loss of life." Biden said the...
The Hill

Hurricane Ian grows into powerful Category 4 storm

Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm as it bears down on Florida, potentially bringing more than 10 feet of life-threatening storm surge and intense winds and rainfall. The hurricane, which has maximum sustained winds of more than 150 miles per hour, is set to make landfall...
Deadline

Joe Biden Warns Of Continuing Devastation As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In South Carolina

UPDATE, FRIDAY, 10:17 AM PT: President Joe Biden warned that Hurricane Ian continues to pose a threat, as it strengthened again and made landfall on Friday in South Carolina. “Please listen to all the warnings and directions from local officials and follow their instructions,” Biden said from the White House. The hurricane made landfall near Georgetown, SC at 2:05 PM ET, according to the National Hurricane Center, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The hurricane’s strike of Florida’s southwestern coast on Wednesday “is likely to rank among …the worst in the nation’s history,” Biden said. “You have all seen on television homes and...
