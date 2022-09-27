Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
41 Surreal Pictures And Videos Showing The Unreal Devastation Left Behind By Hurricane Ian
"I’ve been speaking with people this morning who told me they’re just trying to find a way to get out."
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?
As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
Ian will likely hit South Carolina as a hurricane, forecasters say
Ian is exiting Florida as a tropical storm — but as it moves back over the water, it will likely regain hurricane status, drawing power from the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters are warning of a dangerous storm surge and other impacts, from Florida to North Carolina. "Ian is expected to...
Category 1 Hurricane Ian path, advisory & warnings
Here’s the latest on Category 1 Hurricane Ian
Drone video shows destruction in Sanibel Island, now cut off from Florida's mainland
Sanibel Island, a small community near Fort Myers, Florida, is connected to the mainland by a causeway, parts of which just got washed away by Hurricane Ian. Holly Smith, mayor of Sanibel, joins CNN’s John Berman to discuss.
Hurricane warning: Strengthening Ian targeting South Carolina next
Hurricane warnings were issued for the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday morning. AccuWeather forecasters expect life-threatening dangers as the storm tracks back over land. Hurricane warnings were issued along the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday morning as AccuWeather forecasters warn that Ian will strengthen back into...
Hurricane Ian strengthens to a Category 3 storm as it takes aim at Florida
Ian hits Cuba with a life-threatening storm surge as the storm strengthens, causing a large stretch of Florida's coast to now be under a hurricane watch.
Hurricane Ian Leaves 1 Million People in Florida Without Power
An hour after Hurricane Ian made landfall, 1,031,722 customers in Florida were left without power.
10NEWS
FORECAST: Ian expected to bring storm surge, strong winds in the Carolinas Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ian once again became a hurricane Thursday evening as it emerged over the Atlantic. It left catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula in its wake, the National Hurricane Center said. As of the 11 p.m. advisory, Hurricane Ian was located about...
Hurricane Ian - live: Tropical storm regains hurricane strength as it nears South Carolina
After spending most of Thursday as a tropical storm, Ian was upgraded to a hurricane again as it takes aim at the South Carolina coastline.The National Hurricane Center stated in its 5pm ET update that Hurricane Ian was “taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds.”The hurricane is now moving north-northwest at around 10 mph with maximum sustained winds increasing to 75 mph with strong gusts.“Ian could slightly strengthen before landfall tomorrow, and is forecast to rapidly weaken over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday,” the advisory said.Dozens of rescue...
SFGate
Biden: 'Our country hurts' after Hurricane Ian slams Florida
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said “our entire country hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocked out power, forced people into shelters and raised fears of a “substantial loss of life." Biden said the...
Hurricane Ian grows into powerful Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm as it bears down on Florida, potentially bringing more than 10 feet of life-threatening storm surge and intense winds and rainfall. The hurricane, which has maximum sustained winds of more than 150 miles per hour, is set to make landfall...
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
Joe Biden Warns Of Continuing Devastation As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In South Carolina
UPDATE, FRIDAY, 10:17 AM PT: President Joe Biden warned that Hurricane Ian continues to pose a threat, as it strengthened again and made landfall on Friday in South Carolina. “Please listen to all the warnings and directions from local officials and follow their instructions,” Biden said from the White House. The hurricane made landfall near Georgetown, SC at 2:05 PM ET, according to the National Hurricane Center, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The hurricane’s strike of Florida’s southwestern coast on Wednesday “is likely to rank among …the worst in the nation’s history,” Biden said. “You have all seen on television homes and...
