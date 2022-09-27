Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
Crime Watch: Beach Brawl
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On September 18 at approximately 7 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a call near the 1500 block of the beach for...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Arson suspect charged for seven local fires
On September 26, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed seven counts of Arson against John Dean Thomason, a 51-year-old homeless male. Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Detectives were assigned to investigate several recent arson incidents. Detectives reviewed the reports, evidence, and several hours of video surveillance footage and were able to link Thomason to at least seven separate incidents. On September 25, while working patrol, the detective assigned to investigate these arsons, located Thomason in the 1200 block of Euclid and arrested him on the following cases:
LAPD arrests 2 in killing of 12-year-old boy in Wilmington
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing a 12-year-old boy who was traveling in an SUV in Wilmington late last year, police announced Friday. The two Wilmington residents, identified as 21-year-old Damian Ulysses Martinez, and 19-year-old Gabriel Martinez, were arrested on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. […]
Santa Monica Daily Press
Crime watch: Fight Night
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Officers in the Downtown area, near the 300 block of Broadway, responded to a call of a fight. The reporting party stated there were three males kicking and stomping on another male. Upon arrival, officers attempted to connect with the victim that presented with a visible bump on the back of his head and a laceration above his eye. The victim was not cooperative and refused assistance. Based on witness statements, officers located three suspects in the area: Jerry Garcia, 21 years old; Pedro Delgado, 22 years old; and Rudy Jimenez, 27 years old. All involved were charged with battery with serious injury and transported to the Santa Monica Jail.
Five Men Arrested in Burbank Residential Burglary and Police Chase
Five young men were in custody Thursday in connection with a residential burglary in Burbank that led to a vehicle chase.
signalscv.com
Deputies detain assault suspect heading toward Saugus
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detained an allegedly armed suspect believed to have been involved in an assault in Palmdale. The suspect, who fled the scene in a black Cadillac SUV, headed toward a residence in Saugus on Thursday afternoon where he was later detained. The...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Deadly Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Shot and Wounded in Torrance; Investigation Underway
A man was shot and wounded in Torrance, and an investigation was underway Thursday.
foxla.com
Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
Woman Shot in Hollywood Drive-by Shooting
A woman is in the hospital Wednesday after being injured in a drive-by shooting in Hollywood.
Video shows officers take down driver accused of killing man, 3 dogs in downtown Los Angeles
Authorities say a man and his three dogs were struck by a vehicle and killed early Thursday morning while walking in downtown Los Angeles. The collision occurred near the intersection of West 5th Street and South Hill Street just before 12:30 a.m. The unidentified victim and his dogs were pronounced dead at the scene. Police […]
foxla.com
Blue Cloth Bandit: Serial robber tied to over 60 armed robberies in LA arrested
LOS ANGELES - A serial armed robber linked to over 60 robberies has been arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday. Police say since October 2021, there has been a total of 68 armed business robberies linked to one suspect... 29-year-old Charles Chukwuma Onwuemelie. Dubbed as the ‘Blue Cloth...
foxla.com
Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police
ONTARIO, Calif. - A man was arrested for murder following a standoff with police in Ontario. Officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to a home on the 900 block of Humboldt Ave. Sept. 28 around 1:20 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers located the suspect, identified...
2 Stabbed in Fight; 1 Arrested, Hospitalized in Serious Condition
West Adams, Los Angeles, CA: Two people stabbed each other in a fight at approximately 11:41 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the historic South Los Angeles neighborhood of West Adams. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers responded to a reported stabbing near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West...
KTLA.com
CHP arrests 40-year-old woman for 2021 murder in Ventura
Detectives with the California Highway Patrol made an arrest Tuesday in the 2021 murder of a woman in Ventura. In September 2021, CHP officers responded to an area near the Olive Street on-ramp to northbound State Route 33 on reports of a deceased female. First responders discovered body of Kelsey...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica man killed after attacking Rancho Cucamonga police officer
Santa Monica resident Marlon Bonds was killed by Rancho Cucamonga police on Sept. 24 after he drove his car into an officer and then approached him with a knife. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:14 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Matrix, related to a retail theft in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
Driver sought after leaving woman severely injured in Westlake hit-and-run
Police on Thursday asked the public for help in their search for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman severely injured in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles over the weekend. The incident occurred Saturday around 8:25 p.m. as the 44-year-old victim was crossing in an unmarked crosswalk at the intersection of North Dillon Street […]
Attorney: LAPD Captain's Stress Over Photo Entitles Her to $8 Million
A Los Angeles police captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow-up action by the LAPD.
Man Arrested for Shooting Rifle in Public in Redondo Beach
A man suspected of shooting a rifle into the air in Redondo Beach was arrested Tuesday evening.
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shooting
19-year-old shot and killed by police was holding airsoft gun that looked like a rifle. Body cam video of an officer involved-shooting where a 19-year-old with an airsoft gun was shot and killed on Saturday, September 17, 2022.(LAPD)
