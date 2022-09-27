ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

Crime Watch: Beach Brawl

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On September 18 at approximately 7 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a call near the 1500 block of the beach for...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Arson suspect charged for seven local fires

On September 26, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed seven counts of Arson against John Dean Thomason, a 51-year-old homeless male. Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Detectives were assigned to investigate several recent arson incidents. Detectives reviewed the reports, evidence, and several hours of video surveillance footage and were able to link Thomason to at least seven separate incidents. On September 25, while working patrol, the detective assigned to investigate these arsons, located Thomason in the 1200 block of Euclid and arrested him on the following cases:
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

LAPD arrests 2 in killing of 12-year-old boy in Wilmington

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing a 12-year-old boy who was traveling in an SUV in Wilmington late last year, police announced Friday. The two Wilmington residents, identified as 21-year-old Damian Ulysses Martinez, and 19-year-old Gabriel Martinez, were arrested on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Crime watch: Fight Night

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Officers in the Downtown area, near the 300 block of Broadway, responded to a call of a fight. The reporting party stated there were three males kicking and stomping on another male. Upon arrival, officers attempted to connect with the victim that presented with a visible bump on the back of his head and a laceration above his eye. The victim was not cooperative and refused assistance. Based on witness statements, officers located three suspects in the area: Jerry Garcia, 21 years old; Pedro Delgado, 22 years old; and Rudy Jimenez, 27 years old. All involved were charged with battery with serious injury and transported to the Santa Monica Jail.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
signalscv.com

Deputies detain assault suspect heading toward Saugus

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detained an allegedly armed suspect believed to have been involved in an assault in Palmdale. The suspect, who fled the scene in a black Cadillac SUV, headed toward a residence in Saugus on Thursday afternoon where he was later detained. The...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Deadly Marijuana Dispensary Shooting

Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Speech#Violent Crime
foxla.com

Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police

ONTARIO, Calif. - A man was arrested for murder following a standoff with police in Ontario. Officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to a home on the 900 block of Humboldt Ave. Sept. 28 around 1:20 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers located the suspect, identified...
ONTARIO, CA
KTLA.com

CHP arrests 40-year-old woman for 2021 murder in Ventura

Detectives with the California Highway Patrol made an arrest Tuesday in the 2021 murder of a woman in Ventura. In September 2021, CHP officers responded to an area near the Olive Street on-ramp to northbound State Route 33 on reports of a deceased female. First responders discovered body of Kelsey...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica man killed after attacking Rancho Cucamonga police officer

Santa Monica resident Marlon Bonds was killed by Rancho Cucamonga police on Sept. 24 after he drove his car into an officer and then approached him with a knife. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:14 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Matrix, related to a retail theft in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy