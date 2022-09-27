Read full article on original website
Man indicted for separate incidents of murder and rape on same day
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday the indictment of a 48-year-old man in connection with a murder in Westwood and a rape in Mt. Auburn on the same day in August. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says Shawn Carter stabbed Andre Dockery 30 times after...
Messages of love left for UC freshman killed in crash; underage driver arrested
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Friday announced the arrest of the suspected driver in Wednesday’s deadly crash on Jefferson Avenue. They have not named the suspect, who is a 17 years old male. Police say the teenager was the driver of the 2014 Honda CR-V involved in the crash.
Mom learns sentence for abandoning 5-year-old autistic son on dark street in Colerain Twp
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Indiana woman who abandoned her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health and substance abuse treatment at River City Correctional Facility in Camp Washington followed by three months of probation.
Hamilton officer fired following charges of OVI, vandalism for damaging police cruiser
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton police announced that a veteran sergeant was fired after he was arrested on charges of OVI and felony vandalism. A deputy with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Casey Johnson, 40, in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 17. Hamilton police say that Johnson,...
NKY woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for beating son with baseball bat
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse charges, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders. Sanders says that Kimberly Deaton, 50, pleaded guilty on July 18 to one count of criminal abuse and one...
Middletown police arrest 17-year-old following suspicious device found at high school
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Middletown police arrested a 17-year-old boy after a suspicious device was found at Middletown High School Wednesday. Officers say that they and the high school administration received information about a possible explosive device in the boy’s bathroom. Once they received the information, the students and administration...
Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog attack reported in Clermont County sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical helicopter overnight, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at the owner’s residence in the 800 block of Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road in Washington Township...
Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
Pedestrians struck in North Avondale, at least 1 sent to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) ) - At least one person went to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a vehicle struck a group of people in North Avondale overnight, Cincinnati police confirm. It was reported just before midnight on Reading Road near Burton Avenue. District 4 police say they are investigating...
Kitten found with ‘gaping slices to the neck’ leads to woman’s arrest
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown woman accused of slicing the neck of her niece’s kitten is facing an animal cruelty charge. Virginia Stamper was found by a police officer away from the scene where the alleged crime happened, Middletown police explained. The officer took Stamper back to the...
Man dies following Union Township fire, coroner says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 70-year-old man died Friday following a fire that happened on Ohio Pike in Union Township on Sept. 23, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office states that Larry Berry died due to the fire. Fire Chief Stan Deimling says on Sept. 23,...
Woman charged with murder after Lincoln Heights homeowner shoots man
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was charged with murder after a Lincoln Heights homeowner shot and killed a man she chased and stabbed, court records show. Ebony Stenson’s bond was set at $750,000 during her initial appearance Wednesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court by Judge Bernie Bouchard. Stenson, 39,...
Three pedestrians struck in North Avondale, 1 seriously hurt, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) ) - At least one person went to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a vehicle struck three pedestrians in North Avondale overnight, Cincinnati police confirm. It was reported at 11:54 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Reading Road near Burton Avenue. A witness told police...
Air Care called, then disregarded at Crosby Twp crash
CROSBY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An Air Care medical helicopter was called to a serious injury crash in western Hamilton County Wednesday morning and then disregarded, dispatchers say. A man was trapped inside a maroon pickup truck when it crashed into trees along the 9900 block of Hamilton Cleves Road...
TANK bus driver charged months after crash that killed runner
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A bus driver is facing charges after his bus hit and killed a runner in March. Dennis Rahtz, 38, was running around 12:30 p.m. on March 10 when he was hit by a Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky bus at the intersection of 4th Street and Scott Street, Covington police said.
State auditor withdraws findings for recovery against North College Hill
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - Last month, State Auditor Keith Faber’s office announced North College Hill officials must repay more than $1,700 from six credit card transactions that could not be substantiated as proper public disbursements. On Thursday, the state auditor did a rare about-face, announcing his office...
Pedestrians in deadly Clifton crash were UC students, school confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a suspected stolen car in Clifton Wednesday. The two victims were University of Cincinnati students, according to UC President Neville Pinto. A person in the car was also injured, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
Man killed in head-on NKY crash
WILDER, Ky. (WXIX) - One person is dead following a head-on crash Tuesday in Wilder, Kentucky. Jerry Lee Collins Jr., 35, of Cincinnati, died at University of Cincinnati Hospital from injuries he suffered in the crash, according to Wilder Police Chief Chad Martin. The wreck happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday...
Trans student, elected Homecoming Princess as a prank, vows to wear crown anyway
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local student has vowed to fulfill her Homecoming duties after learning her election might have been a prank. Cass Steiner says she was voted by her peers as the sophomore Homecoming Princess at Mariemont High School. “Originally, I was really, really, really excited,” Cass said. “Just...
Driver rams law enforcement cruisers following chase: Video
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol released video that shows a woman leading police on a chase and then ramming into cruisers. The video is from an Aug. 19 incident outside a gas station in Wilmington. Troopers say it started when Wilmington officers tried to pull a...
