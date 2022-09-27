ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Fox 19

Mom learns sentence for abandoning 5-year-old autistic son on dark street in Colerain Twp

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Indiana woman who abandoned her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health and substance abuse treatment at River City Correctional Facility in Camp Washington followed by three months of probation.
