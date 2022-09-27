Read full article on original website
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
LSP lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest
Baton Rouge, LA – Following a sex crime investigation initiated by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, 44-year-old Kirk Thibodeaux has been charged with Hiring for Sexual Activity. Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has been placed...
KEVN
Thefts spark warning by police
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s an invasion of privacy, and a crime, that law enforcement officials say has been on the rise in the area. The Sturgis Police Department and Meade County Sheriff’s office are now warning people about an uptick in burglaries at area storage facilities. Theft has been a problem at storage units around the Northern Black Hills area.
101.9 KELO-FM
Brother accused of fatally strangling sister in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man accused of killing his sister by strangulation is being held on $100,000 cash bond. Twenty-eight-year-old Nicklaus Houchin is charged with first-degree manslaughter in Thursday’s death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Police say the brother and sister were...
kotatv.com
Rapid City patrol car slammed after 3-vehicle crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A police officer sent to handle a three-vehicle crash Sunday was himself involved in another crash. The double crash happened around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Elk Vale Road and Creek Drive. The vehicles involved in the first crash had pulled off to the side of the road and the officer pulled in behind them, with his lights flashing. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, a red Dodge Stratus slammed into the patrol car and the driver took off running. The officer, who was in the patrol car when it was hit, chased the suspect who was caught behind a business in the 4600 block of Creek Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Dakota man accused of fatally stabbing sister in vehicle
A South Dakota man accused of killing his sister by strangulation is being held on $100,000 cash bond. Nicklaus Houchin, 28, is charged with first-degree manslaughter in Thursday's death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. The brother and sister were in a vehicle with several others who were delivering...
Black Hills Pioneer
Cheyenne Crossing will rebuild!
SPEARFISH CANYON — “Closed by fire. Open by desire, ASAP.”. That’s the new motto at the Cheyenne Crossing, as owner Dave Brueckner and his partner Dennis Yungwirth make plans to rebuild. Soon, Brueckner said there will be a banner emblazoned with those words flying high above the restaurant, to let the public know they are moving forward to rebuild their future.
KELOLAND TV
Missing 11-year-old girl last seen on Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in western South Dakota are asking for help in locating a missing girl. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Lei’Lynn Schierbeck was reported as a runaway on Monday. She was last seen on Friday, September 23 at 9 p.m. near N. Maple and Knollwood Drive in north-central Rapid City.
kotatv.com
Station 6 puts new ladder truck into service
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday morning the Rapid City Fire Department held a ceremony and blessing to welcome their new ladder truck into service. The ceremony included a traditional push-in, where the truck was pushed into Station Six by members of the department. This tradition dates back to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mitchellnow.com
Woman dies following Sturgis Main Street fire
STURGIS, S.D. – A woman who was rescued from an early morning fire on Sturgis’ Main Street has succumbed to her injuries. The woman’s name hasn’t been officially released, although her friends on Facebook say Jessica Kerlin, owner of Unique to Antique, say she died Sunday from complications due to smoke inhalation.
newscenter1.tv
A Rapid City man is charged in strangling death of sister
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister last week made his first court appearance on Monday. Nicklaus Houchin, 28, is being charged with First Degree Manslaughter stemming from an incident that happened in the Target parking lot in Rushmore Crossing on Thursday, September 22. Police were called to the scene for a report of an unresponsive female. Although a medical unit took over life saving measures, the victim identified as 31-year-old Danielle Houchin, died on the way to the hospital.
kotatv.com
Rapid City firefighters receive protective hoods to prevent cancer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firefighters run headfirst into dangerous situations, oftentimes putting their lives at risk to save another person. But that danger doesn’t end when the uniform comes off. In fact, one of the major health concerns for firefighters is cancer. “Firefighters have a 9% greater chance...
gowatertown.net
Sturgis woman dies in accidental fire
STURGIS, S.D. – A woman who was rescued from an early morning fire on Sturgis’ Main Street has died from her injuries. The woman’s name hasn’t been officially released, although her friends on Facebook say Jessica Kerlin, owner of Unique to Antique, say she died Sunday from complications due to smoke inhalation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kotatv.com
‘This is where the adrenaline starts’, for riders at the Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 57th Annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup Friday brought in nearly 20,000 visitors and 50 cowboys and cowgirls herding 1,300 buffalo. “The head wrangler he told me this is where the adrenaline starts, and he wasn’t kidding,” admitted first-time rider, Todd Hornbuckle.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City police receive special visitor
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A special visitor stopped by the Public Safety Building in Rapid City this morning. Rosalyn Baldwin, from Louisiana, is traveling across the country on a mission to show appreciation for law enforcement. Her little brother Phillip also made the stop in Rapid City. They...
kotatv.com
Early voting is under way in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Absentee voting and mail-in ballots allows voters to cast a ballot outside of in-person voting on election day. The Pennington County Auditors Office says that the first week of early voting is going smoothly, claiming that so far for absentee voting, they have seen about 1,200 people.
kotatv.com
Despite delays, the Block 5 development is projected to break ground in a few weeks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Block 5 development happening downtown was projected to start construction in September but due to unforeseen circumstances, the project is now being delayed. According to the Chief Operating Officer for Lloyd Companies, the delay was based on financials and issues at the bank as...
Black Hills Pioneer
Squirrel causes Whitewood grass fire
WHITEWOOD — A squirrel is the cause of Monday afternoon’s grass fire just east of Whitewood. DJ Werlinger, chief of the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department, said fire crews found the carcass of the squirrel after it touched an insulator and power line causing the line to arc with sparks falling to the grass below.
South Dakota’s Underwater Ghost Town in the Black Hills
Lake Pactola in the Black Hills supplies Rapid City with a lot of its water and is also a large part of the state's flood control plan. You may be thinking, "I didn't even know there was an underwater ghost town in South Dakota!" You're probably not alone, but- - surprise!
KEVN
A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman is dead following a physical confrontation with her brother in Rapid City Thursday night. The victim is 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Nicklaus Houchin, 28 also of Rapid City, was arrested for first degree manslaughter. Witnesses told police that the two were...
kotatv.com
Preparation under way for the 57th annual buffalo roundup
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hundreds of buffalo will run through Custer State Park as the 57th annual Buffalo Roundup draws thousands of visitors from across the world. “Thursday afternoon, we do what we call an orientation ride, and all the riders will get together and go out, and we’ll actually go over the terrain we’re going to ride. Friday morning for the roundup, and just let everybody see what we are going to be riding through. It gets people an opportunity to introduce their horses to the buffalo.” said district park supervisor Jim Straight.
Comments / 1