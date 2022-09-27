RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A police officer sent to handle a three-vehicle crash Sunday was himself involved in another crash. The double crash happened around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Elk Vale Road and Creek Drive. The vehicles involved in the first crash had pulled off to the side of the road and the officer pulled in behind them, with his lights flashing. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, a red Dodge Stratus slammed into the patrol car and the driver took off running. The officer, who was in the patrol car when it was hit, chased the suspect who was caught behind a business in the 4600 block of Creek Drive.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO