Birmingham, AL

CBS 42

2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting

According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Car wrecks into Birmingham building, driver taken to hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a car was driven into a building Thursday evening, September 29, 2022. The incident happened at 68th Place North and 1st Avenue North. When police arrived, they say several people were trying to get the driver out of the automobile, but...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community.  Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

18-year-old killed in Blount County crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-year-old was killed in a crash Thursday evening according to ALEA. It happened on New Harmony Road near Finis Murphree Road in Blount County around 5 p.m. According to officials the teen’s car left the road and overturned. The teenager was not wearing a seatbelt...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

First responders recover body at Noccalula Falls Park

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders in Gadsden recovered a body from the Black Creek Gorge at Noccalula Falls Park Wednesday. The Gadsden Fire Department was called out on a report of an unresponsive person in the gorge. When they found the person in a rocky area, they determined the person had been dead for a period of time.
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed after argument at Birmingham parking building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide at a parking building Thursday. South Precinct officers responded to calls of a person shot at the Parking Enforcement Building at 2608 5th Avenue South at around 4 p.m. According to BPD Lt. Rodarius Mauldin, a male victim was found in the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Clanton Fire Department will soon staff six full-time firefighters

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - More protection for people in Clanton. The Clanton Fire Department will soon be staffed 24 hours a day. The fire chief announced this week that he plans to hire six full-time firefighters. This is in response to increased call volume. The chief said these full-time positions...
CLANTON, AL
WTOK-TV

Woman, child die in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - A crash that involved several cars Monday claimed the lives of two people. Laquavia R. Thomas, 33, of Tuscaloosa, died injured when the car she was driving was hit by a Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Robert A. Daniels, 41, of Brandon, Miss. After the initial collision,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham PD needs help identifying person of interest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police looking for a person of interest in Demond Hughley homicide case. Officials said the homicide happened on Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of Third Avenue North. A man, who is a person of interest, was seen walking south on 13th Street North and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Abrams Elementary School evacuates following fire in Bessemer area

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and staff are OK, but they had to evacuate J.S. Abrams Elementary in Bessemer Wednesday, September 28, 2022, because of a fire in the area. The fire started at a plant near the school. The school was not on fire. The school is located on 23rd St. N.
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Homewood mainstay Nabeel’s is closing

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Homewood neighborhood favorite restaurant is closing after more than four decades in business. Nabeel’s owner, Ramsey Duck, said Nabeel’s Cafe will close Friday night, September 30, 2022. Duck said the restaurant opened in 1972. Duck purchased Nabeel’s in 2017. He told WBRC...
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Yard debris pickup service ends for Helena residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Helena, your yard debris pickup service is going away because of lack of funding, and that $7 charge on your utility bill is going away too. Without any funding, the Helena city council had no other choice but to terminate the service,...
HELENA, AL

