FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting
According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
wbrc.com
Car wrecks into Birmingham building, driver taken to hospital
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a car was driven into a building Thursday evening, September 29, 2022. The incident happened at 68th Place North and 1st Avenue North. When police arrived, they say several people were trying to get the driver out of the automobile, but...
Brush fires in Shelby County threaten homes, Four Mile Fire Department on scene
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two brush fires are now spread over 200 acres threatening people’s homes in Wilsonville and Four Mile, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission. The original fire at 2650 County Road 51 now covers 200 acres, public information officer Coleen Vansant said in a statement. Crews have been working to plow […]
Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community. Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
Birmingham man shot and killed during reported argument
A 29-year-old was shot and killed during an argument Thursday afternoon in Birmingham.
wbrc.com
18-year-old killed in Blount County crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-year-old was killed in a crash Thursday evening according to ALEA. It happened on New Harmony Road near Finis Murphree Road in Blount County around 5 p.m. According to officials the teen’s car left the road and overturned. The teenager was not wearing a seatbelt...
wbrc.com
First responders recover body at Noccalula Falls Park
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders in Gadsden recovered a body from the Black Creek Gorge at Noccalula Falls Park Wednesday. The Gadsden Fire Department was called out on a report of an unresponsive person in the gorge. When they found the person in a rocky area, they determined the person had been dead for a period of time.
Man shot, killed after argument at Birmingham parking building
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide at a parking building Thursday. South Precinct officers responded to calls of a person shot at the Parking Enforcement Building at 2608 5th Avenue South at around 4 p.m. According to BPD Lt. Rodarius Mauldin, a male victim was found in the […]
Why you may have heard gunshots near Cahaba Heights today
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- The Mountain Brook Police Department issued a noise advisory as officers would be conducting training in the area of Cahaba Heights Thursday morning.
ABC 33/40 News
One person dead, another detained after shooting at Birmingham parking enforcement lot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is dead and another was detained for questioning after a shooting at a parking enforcement lot in Birmingham Thursday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2600 block of 5th Ave South. Police believe an altercation involving a parking...
wbrc.com
Clanton Fire Department will soon staff six full-time firefighters
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - More protection for people in Clanton. The Clanton Fire Department will soon be staffed 24 hours a day. The fire chief announced this week that he plans to hire six full-time firefighters. This is in response to increased call volume. The chief said these full-time positions...
Man fatally shot during argument with tow truck driver at Birmingham lot now ID’d
Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death during an argument with a tow truck driver outside a Birmingham business. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Adarius Jamar Peterson. He was 29 and lived in Birmingham. The shooting happened at 4:02 p.m. Thursday...
WTOK-TV
Woman, child die in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - A crash that involved several cars Monday claimed the lives of two people. Laquavia R. Thomas, 33, of Tuscaloosa, died injured when the car she was driving was hit by a Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Robert A. Daniels, 41, of Brandon, Miss. After the initial collision,...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham PD needs help identifying person of interest
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police looking for a person of interest in Demond Hughley homicide case. Officials said the homicide happened on Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of Third Avenue North. A man, who is a person of interest, was seen walking south on 13th Street North and...
2 Birmingham men accused of stealing mail in Madison County
Two Birmingham men have been indicted by a federal Grand Jury for having stolen mail in Madison County.
wvtm13.com
Bessemer elementary school evacuated after large fire breaks out at nearby scrapyard
BESSEMER, Ala. — Abrams Elementary School in Bessemer, Alabama has been evacuated after a large fire broke out nearby Wednesday morning. Students were taken to New Zion Baptist Church, where they were picked up by their parents. Police said the fire appears to have started at a scrapyard and...
wbrc.com
Abrams Elementary School evacuates following fire in Bessemer area
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and staff are OK, but they had to evacuate J.S. Abrams Elementary in Bessemer Wednesday, September 28, 2022, because of a fire in the area. The fire started at a plant near the school. The school was not on fire. The school is located on 23rd St. N.
wbrc.com
Homewood mainstay Nabeel’s is closing
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Homewood neighborhood favorite restaurant is closing after more than four decades in business. Nabeel’s owner, Ramsey Duck, said Nabeel’s Cafe will close Friday night, September 30, 2022. Duck said the restaurant opened in 1972. Duck purchased Nabeel’s in 2017. He told WBRC...
Greater Birmingham Humane Society helps evacuate dogs from Florida shelters ahead of Hurricane Ian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is helping out our furry friends in Florida. Dozens of dogs are now here in Birmingham after being evacuated from shelters in the path of Hurricane Ian. About 43 dogs from Florida are now in Birmingham and out of harms way. The dogs arrived at the […]
wbrc.com
Yard debris pickup service ends for Helena residents
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Helena, your yard debris pickup service is going away because of lack of funding, and that $7 charge on your utility bill is going away too. Without any funding, the Helena city council had no other choice but to terminate the service,...
