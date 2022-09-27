ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

Police begin investigation after discovering male with severe injuries

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dG40o_0iCWWbaq00
KOAM Image

FORT SCOTT, Kan. – The Fort Scott Police Department says an investigation is now underway after a victim was found laying on the ground with multiple injuries.

EMS personnel and Fort Scott Police Officers responded to the 400 Block of Andrick on September 24th after they received reports of an injured male.

When they arrived, the Authorities say they discovered Kenneth Bevins, 39, of Fort Scott lying in the grass with multiple injuries.

The Fort Scott Police Department says “the injuries suffered by Bevins are severe and the incident is under investigation.”

FSPD Officers encourage anyone with information to contact the department.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Fontressa Foxx
3d ago

praying they find the person or persons responsible and prayers for a speedy recovery 🙏. People are getting crazier by the day we aren't safe anywhere please be aware of your surroundings at all times and if you have to protect yourself don't hesitate.

Reply
4
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Sports bike crashes into vehicle, Joplin Police Major Crash Team investigate

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 8:15 p.m. Wednesday  evening, September 28, 2022, reports of a crash between a sports bike and a vehicle on East Newman Road alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Immediately the westbound lanes of East Newman were closed at Goetz Blvd. On scene we learn the man operating the motorcycle was...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Riverton man pleads guilty, 8 years DOC

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Riverton, Kan. man has plead guilty to various Cherokee County crimes now resulting in a prison term. Adam C. Evans, age 37, was sentenced to 104 months imprisonment. Adam Evans no shoes, cuffed, being walked out of the woods and to a patrol car for arrest Sunday, August 29, 2021. “The roughly eight and a...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
fortscott.biz

Police Report On Kenneth Bevins

On Saturday, 9/24/22, at around 4:23 am, Fort Scott Police, along with EMS personnel, responded to an address in the 400 Blk of Andrick, for a report of an adult male that had been discovered laying in the grass with multiple injuries. The victim, has been positively identified as being Kenneth Bevins, 39, of Fort Scott. Bevins was transported by EMS personnel to a hospital in Kansas City.
FORT SCOTT, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Fort Scott, KS
Fort Scott, KS
Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

Escaped Neosho inmate back in custody

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a runaway inmate has been located and returned to custody. Micheal Durison, 41, escaped custody while receiving treatment at Freeman Neosho by assaulting a corrections officer and fleeing the scene on September 18th. According to a release from NSCO, multiple tips sent to detectives allowed […]
NEOSHO, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ems#Koam News#Rewritten
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fatal crashes, and take a trip to “Hill House”

GIRARD, Kan. – A Mindenmines man is dead following a two-vehicle collision. The crash occurred just 2 miles North of K126 in Crawford County. Police say a Ford F350 driven by Edward Leroy Nutt, 71, was traveling Eastbound on East 570th Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign. If you are interested in reading more about this story, click here.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Night Out/Cruise In

We’re happy to have Corporal Isaac West back with us from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for their Night Out/Cruise In event! Happening October 1st on the South-Side lawn of the Historical Carthage Courthouse, this event provides food, fun, silent auctions, and a car show! Join us in supporting and celebrating local law enforcement, as they support the community!
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fire reported at storage unit facility in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – About 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening fire was reported at 2629 S Rangeline, alerting Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded.  Duenweg Fire Dept were dispatched as automatic mutual aid. As authorities arrived there were no visible flames.  However there was a smell of smoke in the air and a light haze in...
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Parsons Police investigating after two dogs shot

PARSONS, Kan. (KOAM) – The Parsons Police Department is investigating two dogs shot in the town on Thursday. According to a PPD release, officers responded at 11:37 a.m. to the 1500 block of Grand. Witnesses told police that a man between 20 and 40-years-old shot a pitbull with three legs in one of those legs. A veterinarian had to later...
PARSONS, KS
KOLR10 News

Stockton boy run over by parade float

STOCKTON, Mo.- Saturday was a day of celebration in Stockton, Missouri until an accident left a 12-year-old boy with serious injuries. According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 12-year-old boy was riding a parade float at the annual Black Walnut Festival in Stockton. The boy fell off the right side and was run […]
STOCKTON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman assaulted at storage units on Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 7 p.m. Friday evening Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Rescue and METS ambulance responded to report of a female who had been physically assaulted at 2629 S Rangeline, Public Storage. Patrol Cpl Ethan New of the Joplin Police Dept tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker on the scene a man and woman were located inside a storage unit....
mo.gov

New Jasper County conservation agent is not new to Jasper County

Body JOPLIN, Mo. – Jeremy Caddick may be new to the job of serving as a Jasper County Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) agent, but he’s not new to Jasper County. Starting Oct. 1, Caddick will begin his duties as conservation agent for Jasper County. He will work alongside fellow Jasper County Conservation Agent Corporal Tyler Green. He replaces Will Carr, who was promoted to Lieutenant in MDC’s Protection Branch last year.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Golden Paws Animal Rescue warns about scammers

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin animal rescue is warning people about scammers posing as shelter representatives. The scammers are going through the Golden Paws Animal Rescue Facebook comments, telling people that they are starting to breed and sell dogs. When they receive payment, they cut contact. An official with...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Residence burned to foundation in Prosperity, rural Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2 a.m. Saturday morning Duenweg Fire Dept were alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area, 19910 Ely Road. Jasper County Deputies arrived first to find the residence already engulfed in fire. Investigation determined the resident was not home. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin Fire, Webb City Fire, Carterville Fire, Oronogo Fire and Carthage...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy