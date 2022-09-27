Police begin investigation after discovering male with severe injuries

KOAM Image

FORT SCOTT, Kan. – The Fort Scott Police Department says an investigation is now underway after a victim was found laying on the ground with multiple injuries.

EMS personnel and Fort Scott Police Officers responded to the 400 Block of Andrick on September 24th after they received reports of an injured male.

When they arrived, the Authorities say they discovered Kenneth Bevins, 39, of Fort Scott lying in the grass with multiple injuries.

The Fort Scott Police Department says “the injuries suffered by Bevins are severe and the incident is under investigation.”

FSPD Officers encourage anyone with information to contact the department.

