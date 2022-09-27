ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Preps For The Thorn Princess' Return

Spy x Family is gearing up to return with new episodes in just a few more days as part of the jam-packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and one cosplay is ready for what's coming next with Yor Forger! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series debuted earlier this Spring and took over the world with the first half of its first season. But now that it's taken a break for the Summer, the series is ready to return this Fall with the second half of its big debut as the Forger Family gets ready to take on some of their biggest challenges yet.
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Brings Back Robin's Wano Attire

One Piece's anime is now tearing its way through the fights across Onigashima as the Wano Country arc continues, and one awesome cosplay is showing Nico Robin some major love by tapping into her makeover for the third act! While the manga release of the series has officially set the stage for the next major arc following Wano's events, the anime has reached a very critical point in that final battle for the fate of Onigashima and the country as a whole. In fact, the Straw Hats are still getting into their respective final fights for the war with the latest episodes.
ComicBook

Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight

One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Readies for Nobara's Season 2 Comeback

Jujutsu Kaisen has been setting the stage for its big anime comeback with Season 2 of the series next year, and one awesome cosplay is readying for what's next with a fierce take on Nobara Kugisaki! The next wave of episodes taking on Gege Akutami's original manga series will have quite the hard act to follow. With the massive success of the anime's first season and even bigger success at the box office for the debut feature film that came after, there's a huge amount of anticipation building for what could be coming next for the growing anime franchise.
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes Makima Ahead of Season One

Chainsaw Man has become one of this year's most hyped anime releases, and it is not hard to see why. The show will not only sport animation from Studio MAPPA, but it is adapting one of manga's hottest titles. Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit story has been read the world over now, so his leads have an army of fans. And now, one cosplayer is getting all the love for their spot-on take on Makima.
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
Essence

She's Growing Up! Viola Davis And Daughter Genesis Hit The Red Carpet

From sharing smooches to stunning on the red carpet, here are some images of the mother-daughter duo from over the years. When ESSENCE’s September digital cover star Viola Davis isn’t busy kicking butt in movies like The Woman King, she is being a mother to her 12-year-old daughter, Genesis Tennon. Her pre-teen is blossoming beautifully and popped out with her mom to the global premiere of the Oscar winner’s latest film. The two ladies were also accompanied by Julius Tennon, Viola’s husband and Genesis’s father.
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
WWD

16Arlington RTW Spring 2023

It’s Marco Capaldo’s second season alone at 16Arlington, the brand he cofounded with his partner in life and work, Kikka Cavenati, who passed away last year following a short and sudden illness. Capaldo is determined to keep the brand going. The young couple had become a fixture on...
