ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Kalen DeBoer has turned Washington into a conference title contender

SEATTLE -- On the field prior to Saturday's game between Washington and Stanford, first-year Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer and Cardinal coach David Shaw got to talking. These types of chats are common before games: pleasantries, handshakes, etc. The two had never coached against each other before, but there was mutual respect for what they knew of each other.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Washington State
CBS LA

UCLA offering discounted tickets for Friday night's game vs No. 15 Washington

In an effort to draw more fans to UCLA football's big showdown Friday night at the Rose Bowl, the school has marked down the price of admission. The Bruins (4-0) are undefeated to begin the season and will face their first true test against No. 15 Washington (4-0) Friday in a game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m.The biggest question going into the Pac-12 showdown: how many fans will show up to The Rose Bowl?UCLA is hoping that the answer will be more than have showed up so far. The Bruins are averaging an attendance of 30,072 through three home games this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
RENTON, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Tarr
districtadministration.com

Got cash? Seattle school board approves impossibly expensive teacher contract

Seattle teachers can finally rest easy now that their long-awaited contract has received approval by the school board… or can they?. On Wednesday, the Seattle School Board approved a three-year contract that turned out to be slightly more expensive than anticipated. By Aug. 31, 2025, when the contract expires, the district will have spent $231.18 million.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#College World Series#Super Regionals#Husky Athletics#Husky Softball
KING-5

Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees

From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemedium.com

Three Sites Recommended For Next Airport

The Aviation commission has recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. Sea-Tac Airport serves about 50 million passengers a year, according to a study from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC). The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state. This is all part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050.
WASHINGTON STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Recology King County wins 10-year contract with Washington town

Recology King County has been awarded a 10-year curbside recycling, compost and garbage collection contract for the city of Tukwila, Washington. Tukwila City Council approved the contract Sept. 19, and Tukwila Mayor Allan Ekberg is expected to sign the contract shortly. Once approved, Recology King County will begin servicing the city Nov. 1, 2023.
TUKWILA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KUOW

Retired Seattle cop arrested after five-hour standoff in Mount Vernon, Wash.

A retired Seattle police officer surrendered in Mount Vernon on Tuesday morning after a five-hour standoff with police at a single-family residence there. Eugene Louis Schubeck III, the retired Seattle officer involved in the standoff, is infamous in Seattle police circles. In 2009, Schubeck was acting as a hostage negotiator when he shot the man he was speaking with in the jaw.
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
thejoltnews.com

Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?

In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

‘Spoliation of Evidence’ — CHOP lawsuit judge asked to rule against City of Seattle over deleted texts — UPDATE

Lawyers for the group of Capitol Hill real estate developers, property owners, and businesses suing the City of Seattle over its handling of the 2020 CHOP protests are asking a judge to bring the federal lawsuit to an end and rule in their favor in what could be a multimillion judgement over thousands of missing text messages from top officials including then-Mayor Jenny Durkan, her Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, and Seattle Fire Chief Scoggins.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy