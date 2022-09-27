Read full article on original website
Pokemon Adventures Red Chapter Download Guide
Hello trainers. The Pokemon ROM hack and fan game community is an ever-growing and dynamic pocket of the Pokemon fandom. Pokemon Adventures: Red Chapter in particular is one of the most popular ROM hacks and its popularity is still growing. This ROM is a hit amongst game and manga fans. This article will go over how to do the Pokemon Adventures Red Chapter download on an emulator so players can start enjoying their own versions of the legendary Pokemon Master.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go's Evolving Stars Event Features Another New Alolan Pokemon
Yesterday, Niantic revealed its plans for Pokemon Go through the month of October. The game's Evolving Stars event was part of those plans, but the developer did not go into specific details. Today, Niantic pulled back the curtain on the upcoming event, revealing that the game will see the debut of Cosmoem, the evolved form of Cosmog. The event will give players new Special Research to complete, which will feature "another step in the adventure with Cosmog." It seems like a safe bet that it will revolve around evolving Cosmog, but no additional details about the Special Research were provided.
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go glitch turns new Team Leaders into a nightmare
Following in Professor Willow’s footsteps, each of the iconic leaders for Pokemon Go’s Teams – Mystic, Instinct, and Valor – has received an updated look… but a mysterious bug is making them look like nightmares. When players first set out on their Pokemon Go journies,...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals Free Games for October 2022
PlayStation has officially announced the new batch of free monthly video games set to be available in October 2022. All PlayStation Plus subscribers across the various tiers (PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium) will be able to grab Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot starting on October 4th.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps For The Thorn Princess' Return
Spy x Family is gearing up to return with new episodes in just a few more days as part of the jam-packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and one cosplay is ready for what's coming next with Yor Forger! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series debuted earlier this Spring and took over the world with the first half of its first season. But now that it's taken a break for the Summer, the series is ready to return this Fall with the second half of its big debut as the Forger Family gets ready to take on some of their biggest challenges yet.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 Game Getting Surprising New Update
One of the current free games that is available to download on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus is soon slated to receive a surprising new update. Within the past week, Sony pushed September 2022's new PS Plus titles live for subscribers to begin downloading until early October. And while this month's slate of games is most notably headlined by Need for Speed Heat, it's the PS5 offering, Toem, that will now be getting that much larger thanks to a forthcoming patch.
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Calls Upon the Mist Hashira Ahead of Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of anime's biggest franchises, and it is no wonder given its formidable cast. Tanjiro and Nezuko may be the stars of the show, but every slayer and Hashira we've met continues to build up the series. Of course, the anime will bring new fighters to center stage when season three drops and one of them will be the Mist Hashira himself. So of course, it was only a matter of time before one fan managed to nail Muichiro's look in a cosplay ahead of time.
TechRadar
Sorry Skyrim lovers, the RPG is now officially old
GOG (or Good Old Games) announced Skyrim would be coming to the platform celebrating the storefront’s 14th anniversary. Still one of the best RPGs around, Skyrim’s original release and its updated Anniversary Edition are available to buy all over again – both with hefty discounts. “After many...
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #466 Is Perfectly Average
Today's Wordle features a common trap for players, but one that easy to work around. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Everything we know so far about the new adventures
Everything we know so far about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, from Gen 9 Pokemon to co-op support
Pokemon Unite Clefable Moveset
After over a year, Clefable will be finally making its way to Pokemon Unite. This was a Pokemon that was apparently in testing during the Beta and possibly even the Alpha. Yet, it has been passed over for many different Pokemon since then. Now with it joining in a few weeks, fans will be wanting to know what it does. Here is a look at the Pokemon Unite Clefable Moveset.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals a Surprising New Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has revealed Wiglett, a brand new Pokemon species that looks an awful lot like Diglett but with some distinct differences. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company launched a fake webinar featuring members of the Pokemon World Ecological Society, showing off some of the Pokemon from the Paldea region, which will be the setting of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The webinar ended with the reveal of a brand new Pokemon – a Pokemon called Wiglett. Members of the Pokemon World Ecological Society debated whether Wiglett was a branching evolution of Diglett or perhaps a Paldean form of Diglett before determining that the Pokemon was a brand new species entirely. While Wiglett has a similar face to Diglett and burrows in the ground like the popular Ground-type Pokemon, Wiglett notably has a different coloration than Diglett and extends its body out of the ground, revealing an eel-like body.
ComicBook
Splatoon 3 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed
Nintendo has released a new Splatoon 3 update that fixes a rather hefty number of problems and bugs. Perhaps most notably, following this latest patch there should be fewer communication errors and anyone that had trouble getting Super Sea Snails from the very first official Splatfest should now be able to grab them. That's just two of several fixes for Splatoon 3 that are included in the patch notes, however.
ComicBook
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Yet Another Re-Release
Grass is green, water is wet, the sky is blue, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been re-released once again. Yes, it's that time of the year where Bethesda tells gamers that they haven't actually bought Skyrim enough and they're not done enjoying the eleven-year-old game yet. Skyrim first released in November 2011 and had a historic release. It went on to be one of the best-selling games of all-time and has continued to perform well across multiple generations of consoles. It is widely regarded as one of the best RPGs out there and one of Bethesda's best games. Much to the dismay of fans, it looks like The Elder Scrolls VI is still years away, but it is coming.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
ComicBook
Pokemon Releases New Ed Sheeran Song, Will Be Featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Ed Sheeran's new Pokemon-themed song will be featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Today, The Pokemon Company released "Celestial," a new collaboration between Sheeran and The Pokemon Company. A music video showing Sheeran getting through his day-to-day life with Pokemon, was released and can be viewed below. "Celestial" will also be featured in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet video games, marking the first time that a pop song has appeared in a Pokemon game. You can check out the full music video, which features Pokemon in the art style of Yu Nagaba, down below.
IGN
Pokemon TCG: Trick or Trade Booster Bundle and Pokemon GO Pin Collections Are Now Available
Most houses give out candy for Halloween, so kids are covered on that front. This year, you can hand out Pokemon: The Trading Card Game booster packs. While they sold out quickly at Amazon, now available at Walmart are Pokemon TCG: Trick or Trade Booster Bundles. Each bag comes with 40 booster packs that contain three cards each. Kids love Pokemon cards, and cards don't cause cavities. This is a win-win.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Dev Reveals Angry Fan Voicemails From 2009
Former Infinity Ward community manager Robert Bowling has revealed some hilarious angry voicemails sent in by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players after it released in 2009. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was the quintessential Xbox 360 game when it released. While it hardly invented it, it was the champion of toxic lobbies and has created some memorable moments due to how social (for lack of a better word) that game was. It was a game that had people screaming into their mics because they were annoyed with other players and the game itself. Although it was a massive hit, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was a pretty unbalanced game thanks to things like One Man Army, Commando Pro, Last Stand, and so, so much more. It was a wild experience, part of why it is remembered so fondly is because of how out of control everything was.
