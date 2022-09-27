ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Village of Goshen PD seeks to hire first-ever female officers

By Blaise Gomez
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbh00_0iCWW0DK00

The Village of Goshen is getting a state grant to build a women’s restroom and locker room to hire female officers.

The department currently has 18 full-time male officers but no women because of their existing locker room set-up.

Village officials say the $166,000 in state funds will help provide diversity within the force.

“We now have the ability to make sure our police force represents the community,” said Goshen Mayor Scott Wohl.

“It does open up a hiring pool of 50% of the population that we are missing,” said Village of Goshen Police Chief James Watt. “I look forward to getting the project done.”

Construction is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goshen, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Goshen, NY
Daily Voice

NY AG Won't Pursue Charges In Fatal Town Of Walkill PD Officer-Involved Shooting In Middletown

A police officer will not face charges in an officer-involved shooting that killed a man in the Hudson Valley. New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation said on Friday, Sept. 30 a Town of Wallkill officer will not face charges in the Saturday, June 12, 20221 shooting death of Orange County resident Christopher Van Kleeck, age 31, in Middletown.
WALLKILL, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Watt
94.3 Lite FM

Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting

A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Retiring Republican Orange County sheriff ‘supports’ Democratic candidate

GOSHEN -This November’s race for Orange County sheriff pits Republican Paul Arteta against Democrat Bernie Rivers. Arteta had defeated current Undersheriff Ken Jones in a bitter GOP primary. Jones is the righthand man to the retiring sheriff, Republican Carl DuBois, but he is “supporting” Rivers partially because Jones didn’t...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Village Of Goshen#Village Of Goshen Police
Daily Voice

36 Nabbed In Drug Bust Centered In Port Jervis

A four-month-long investigation into drug trafficking in the region led to the arrest of 36 people and the seizure of a large number of drugs. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Final Blow” was initially started by the City of Port Jervis Police Department, and also included:. The Orange County...
PORT JERVIS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

110K+
Followers
37K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy