Village of Goshen PD seeks to hire first-ever female officers

The Village of Goshen is getting a state grant to build a women’s restroom and locker room to hire female officers.

The department currently has 18 full-time male officers but no women because of their existing locker room set-up.

Village officials say the $166,000 in state funds will help provide diversity within the force.

“We now have the ability to make sure our police force represents the community,” said Goshen Mayor Scott Wohl.

“It does open up a hiring pool of 50% of the population that we are missing,” said Village of Goshen Police Chief James Watt. “I look forward to getting the project done.”

Construction is expected to be finished by the end of the year.