4 Colorado bourbon bars named ‘Best in the West’
If you are a bourbon enthusiast looking to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month with a pour, Colorado has four of the best bourbon bars in the west, according to The Bourbon Review.
Elk Fest, Cider Days, plus 8 things to do this weekend
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. It will be a fall-filled weekend with colorful leaves and colder temperatures.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Reelect Boebert to save the Western Slope
Colorado is the tale of two conflicting cultures. Standing between the Western Slope and the Californicated Front Range is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a woman with a gun on her hip who started a restaurant called Shooters in the town of Rifle. In the urban world, that all seems pretty creepy. Progressives in Denver, Boulder and a few upscale resorts in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District don’t understand her.
denverite.com
Colorado’s oversaturated cannabis industry has plateaued, and public programs could feel the impact
Cannabis revenue has grown consistently since legal sales started in Colorado. Dispensaries broke records month after month early on in the pandemic, and industry figures believed at the time that business was unlikely to slow down. But for nearly a year, sales have done just that, raising questions about the future of Colorado cannabis.
Poudre rocks Rocky Mountain in inaugural Canvas Community Classic
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Poudre Impalas made a statement in the first ever Fort Collins-area high school football game played at Colorado State University's Canvas Stadium, by taking down their cross-town rival Rocky Mountain High School 34-7 in a Friday matinee game. The Impalas opened the scoreboard on...
Whataburger To Open Second Colorado Location Next Week
Whataburger lovers, this one's for you. Fans of the famed Texas-based burger chain were delighted to find out on Thursday (Sept. 22) that a new Whataburger location is set to open just before the end of the month here in Colorado. Back in February - on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at...
Peak fall color: Everything you need to know for this weekend
This weekend will be the peak of fall color in Colorado. If you are planning to get out and about and do some leaf-peeping, we have you covered.
WATCH: Amy Schumer Hilariously Endorses Colorado In Mock Tourism Video
It turns out that stand-up comedian Amy Schumer is a fan of Colorado, and honestly who isn't?. Amy Schumer is preparing to drop season 5 of Inside Amy Schumer on Paramount Plus on October 20, 2022, but fans were recently treated to a hilarious clip before the season premiere. Amy's...
Colorado’s housing market would have to crash to be affordable
Home values in the Denver metro counties need to drop $140,000 to $300,000 to get back to 2015 levels.
denverite.com
Things to do in Denver this weekend
Can you believe it’s already October? The start of a new month means new events are kicking off, including the Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns at The Hudson Gardens & Event Center. If you want to sick with the fall and spooky season theme, check out a cooking class, painting class or the 13th Floor Haunted House. It’s also the last weekend to visit City Skate in downtown Denver.
Latinx outdoor group gives members chances to experience Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Latino Outdoors Colorado is an organization that aims to change the narrative around what it means to be "outdoorsy." "When we see like experts in the outdoors they don't like us," said Modesta McGrath-Martinez, who leads the group. "They aren't typically women, they aren't typically people of color."
Daily Record
Ed Norden: The most fraudulent election in Colorado history
It was the most fraudulent election in Colorado’s history. Am I referring to the 2020 election? No!. Whatever conspiracy theories emerged from the elections in Colorado two years ago pale in comparison to what happened in Colorado in 1904. The election for governor 118 years ago was the most fraudulent election in Colorado history with both Democrats and Republicans responsible for what took place at the ballot box.
Ethan Glynn begins rehab at Colorado hospital
MINNEAPOLIS -- The high schooler who was paralyzed while playing a game of football earlier this month has moved to Colorado to begin treatment. Ethan Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down on Sept. 2 while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. After 27 days at Hennepin County Medical Center, he was flown along with his mother to Colorado to start rehab."He met a lot of his team and began to get settled into his room," a post from the family's CaringBridge says. "Today he continues to meet the rest of his team and get acclimated to his new routines."The post goes on to say that Glynn is loving his new arrangement in Colorado.
How to help researchers track pika in Colorado
DENVER — A new app allows anyone interested to report American pika sightings in Colorado and help researchers collect key data for the species listed as a "State Special Concern" by Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). The Colorado Pika Project is a collaborative research project involving community scientists across...
boulderreportinglab.org
Louisville seeks to become second Colorado city to ban gas in new commercial buildings
This summer, Crested Butte became the first municipality in Colorado to ban natural gas in new buildings. Other than cooking in commercial kitchens, everything in the mountain town’s new structures must be achieved electrically. If it had been up to Ashley Stolzmann, however, Boulder’s neighbor would have taken gold.
coloradopols.com
Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday
The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
Some of the busiest places to leaf-peep in Colorado
If you are making plans to go see the fall leaves this weekend, you likely won't be alone on your leaf-peeping journey.
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
4 free events in Denver this weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? You're in luck! Bring your friends and family down to any one of these ten events in Denver, CO this weekend. Location: Painted Prairie's Periwinkle Park, Aurora, CO.
Denver's oldest restaurant a treasure trove of lore and loins | Craving Colorado
DENVER • On a downtown corner under the shadow of glitzy, high-rise apartments and condos, there’s a faded-brick building that looks like it doesn’t belong. There are faded murals of the faded frontier and cracked antlers and busted wagon wheels. There’s a plaque proclaiming this building’s rightful place. It’s a plaque proclaiming the Buckhorn Exchange a National Historic Landmark, recognizing this as Denver’s oldest restaurant, established in 1893. ...
