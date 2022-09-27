ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Reelect Boebert to save the Western Slope

Colorado is the tale of two conflicting cultures. Standing between the Western Slope and the Californicated Front Range is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a woman with a gun on her hip who started a restaurant called Shooters in the town of Rifle. In the urban world, that all seems pretty creepy. Progressives in Denver, Boulder and a few upscale resorts in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District don’t understand her.
denverite.com

Things to do in Denver this weekend

Can you believe it’s already October? The start of a new month means new events are kicking off, including the Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns at The Hudson Gardens & Event Center. If you want to sick with the fall and spooky season theme, check out a cooking class, painting class or the 13th Floor Haunted House. It’s also the last weekend to visit City Skate in downtown Denver.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Latinx outdoor group gives members chances to experience Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Latino Outdoors Colorado is an organization that aims to change the narrative around what it means to be "outdoorsy." "When we see like experts in the outdoors they don't like us," said Modesta McGrath-Martinez, who leads the group. "They aren't typically women, they aren't typically people of color."
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Ed Norden: The most fraudulent election in Colorado history

It was the most fraudulent election in Colorado’s history. Am I referring to the 2020 election? No!. Whatever conspiracy theories emerged from the elections in Colorado two years ago pale in comparison to what happened in Colorado in 1904. The election for governor 118 years ago was the most fraudulent election in Colorado history with both Democrats and Republicans responsible for what took place at the ballot box.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Ethan Glynn begins rehab at Colorado hospital

MINNEAPOLIS -- The high schooler who was paralyzed while playing a game of football earlier this month has moved to Colorado to begin treatment. Ethan Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down on Sept. 2 while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. After 27 days at Hennepin County Medical Center, he was flown along with his mother to Colorado to start rehab."He met a lot of his team and began to get settled into his room," a post from the family's CaringBridge says. "Today he continues to meet the rest of his team and get acclimated to his new routines."The post goes on to say that Glynn is loving his new arrangement in Colorado.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
9NEWS

How to help researchers track pika in Colorado

DENVER — A new app allows anyone interested to report American pika sightings in Colorado and help researchers collect key data for the species listed as a "State Special Concern" by Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). The Colorado Pika Project is a collaborative research project involving community scientists across...
DENVER, CO
coloradopols.com

Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday

The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

The Farmers' Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado

As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
COLORADO STATE
Inna Dinkins

4 free events in Denver this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? You're in luck! Bring your friends and family down to any one of these ten events in Denver, CO this weekend. Location: Painted Prairie's Periwinkle Park, Aurora, CO.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver's oldest restaurant a treasure trove of lore and loins | Craving Colorado

DENVER • On a downtown corner under the shadow of glitzy, high-rise apartments and condos, there’s a faded-brick building that looks like it doesn’t belong. There are faded murals of the faded frontier and cracked antlers and busted wagon wheels. There’s a plaque proclaiming this building’s rightful place. It’s a plaque proclaiming the Buckhorn Exchange a National Historic Landmark, recognizing this as Denver’s oldest restaurant, established in 1893. ...
DENVER, CO
