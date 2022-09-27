Khloe Kardashian went for a medical exam after learning about Tristan Thompson's latest cheating scandal, only to be told that she had suffered brain trauma. The reality star is going through a particularly tough time in the second season of The Kardashians, after finding out that her partner Tristan had cheated on her once again, and fathered another woman's child, all while she and Tristan were planning to have their second baby via surrogate.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO