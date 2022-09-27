ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Here’s when your trash, storm debris will be picked up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many streets in Central Florida are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Trash pick-ups are being rescheduled and storm debris is being picked up. [TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital | 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Gatorland remains closed due to ‘extensive flooding’ nearby

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland officials Friday morning asked its biggest fans and visitors for a little more time before it reopens following Hurricane Ian. In an Instagram post, Gatorland CEO Mark McHugh explained that the park is seeing extensive flooding near its front entrance. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Hearing about 100-, 500-, 1,000-year floods in Florida? Here’s what it means

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Floridians are feeling the impact of the storm after high-speed winds and relentless rains left entire neighborhoods, cities and counties flooded. Some state, county and city officials have even called the widespread destruction the result of 100-, 500- and 1,000-year floods. But what does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seminole County, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Windermere, FL
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Here’s how much rain Hurricane Ian dumped on Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian brought heavy rain to Central Florida, flooding some areas and prompting flash flood warnings. The hurricane, which made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, was downgraded to a tropical storm around 5 a.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Iconic Daytona Beach Shores pier damaged by Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Part of an iconic pier in Daytona Beach Shores has been damaged by Hurricane Ian. The city of Daytona Beach Shores said part of the Sunglow Pier was washed away during Ian. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Officials are warning...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
click orlando

Flooding around Orlando’s lakes still a concern after Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – All city parks in Orlando are closed until further notice and until crews can assess storm damage. That includes Gaston Edwards Park and Lake Ivanhoe Park, along Lake Ivanhoe. [TRENDING: 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Warning#Gulf Of Mexico#Central Florida#Hurricane Ian#Bay Court
allears.net

“Life-Threatening Floods” Warned for Central Florida, Including Disney World and Universal Orlando

As Hurricane Ian hits Central Florida, we’ve been watching the effects of the storm and monitoring the weather warnings. Yesterday, there were tornado watches and tornado warnings as the hurricane approached, but now that the storm has arrived in the area, there’s another big problem — flooding. The latest weather reports are showing high risks of flash floods.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Seminole County first responders work to help neighborhoods flooded by Ian

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Seminole County first responders returned to the Spring Oaks neighborhood Friday as residents are continuing to see widespread flooding from Hurricane Ian. As the storm moved through Central Florida, the Little Wekiva River experienced record flood levels and spilled over into the community. [TRENDING: Pregnant...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Disney
click orlando

Seminole County sees historic flooding from Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Ian brought “unprecedented historic flooding” to Seminole County, with continued flash flood warnings on Thursday. The storm downgraded to a tropical storm around 5 a.m., but it is expected to bring more rain through Central Florida throughout the day. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK,...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 in 4 lose power during Hurricane Ian in Brevard County

INDIALANTIC, Fla. – State Rep. Randy Fine announced Thursday that more than 100,000 people in Brevard County lost power during Hurricane Ian’s trek across Central Florida. As linemen restored the power to tens of thousands, Mark Ramsower was still running his generator, which he said helped to power his fridge and lights.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
102.5 The Bone

Ian downgraded to tropical storm (live updates)

Tropical Storm Ian continued to batter Florida and was expected to emerge into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, one day after it made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa, Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. Here are the latest updates:. 2.5 million customers without power...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Downtown Orlando traffic light pole falls as Hurricane Ian blows through

ORLANDO, Fla. – A traffic-light pole along Orange Avenue fell to the roadway in downtown Orlando as heavy gusts and rains from Hurricane Ian struck the area. Early Thursday morning, News 6 reporter Treasure Roberts came across the pole, which had fallen and was leaning against the ground. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells tours damage left by Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells flew over parts of Central Florida to survey the damage and flooding caused by Ian. Sorrells spent hours on air Wednesday and Thursday tracking the progress of Ian as the monster storm tore across the state, but seeing its path of destruction was a different experience for the veteran broadcaster.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy