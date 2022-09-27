ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Medford police K-9s can now detect fentanyl

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjvYE_0iCWTvxv00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – The Medford Police Department has the first two K-9s in the state to be certified in fentanyl detection and the department is working with law enforcement agencies in the Portland area to help them train their dogs to recognize the odor.

Nacho, a Dutch shepherd, and Max, an English springer spaniel, were already working for the Medford Police Department as drug detection dogs. Now, they know how to recognize one more substance – fentanyl.

Max was previously a three-odor dog. He could detect methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine. With the addition of fentanyl, he’s up to four odors.

COVID-like virus found in bats could infect humans, resist vaccine: WSU researchers

Nacho is trained to smell for all these drugs, plus marijuana.

“Both dogs do what we call a focused alert,” explained Officer Rob Havice, the police K-9 handler with the city of Medford. “They’ll stare at that location and depending on where they’re at, if they can, they’ll sit down.”

Havice has been a K-9 handler in Medford for 25 years. He’s also a trainer with the Oregon Police Canine Association and president of the California Narcotic Canine Association .

He’s dedicated most of his career to working with dogs and in his time on the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement Team, he’s learned that drug transport is always changing, so his dogs need to keep up.

Fentanyl is a growing issue across the country and Havice knew he could do something to seize some of it.

“In Southern Oregon, a lot like Portland, the officers have to deal with overdose deaths and just straight overdoses on a regular basis,” Havice said. “That was one of the motivations to developing something to help combat it.”

Napping intruder arrested again on harassment, theft charges

He started doing the research on what he and his K-9s could do to take more off the streets and decided to train his dogs to identify the odor, just like they can with other drugs.

“These dogs can go out and they can search an area much quicker than a human can, much more efficiently and safer,” Havice said.

He trained the dogs on fentanyl odor detection in Southern Oregon before taking them to California for testing and certification. His dogs were the first to be certified in fentanyl detection by the California Narcotic Canine Association.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jeJpV_0iCWTvxv00
    Max, a drug-detecting K-9 with the Medford Police Department, sits next to a pile of drugs he helped identify. Photo courtesy Officer Rob Havice
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23mzYD_0iCWTvxv00
    Nacho is one of the first K-9s in Oregon trained to detect fentanyl. Photo courtesy Medford Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbMkH_0iCWTvxv00
    Max is one of the first K-9s in Oregon trained to detect fentanyl. Photo courtesy Medford Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RPIFl_0iCWTvxv00
    Nacho poses for a photo with Officer Rob Havice. Nacho is one of the first K-9s in Oregon trained to detect fentanyl. Photo courtesy Officer Rob Havice
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KZ74e_0iCWTvxv00
    Max and Officer Rob Havice pose for a photo. Max is one of the first K-9s in Oregon trained to detect fentanyl. Photo courtesy Officer Rob Havice
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OobXy_0iCWTvxv00
    Nacho is one of the first K-9s in Oregon trained to detect fentanyl. Photo courtesy Officer Rob Havice
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7ZuU_0iCWTvxv00
    Nacho is one of the first K-9s in Oregon trained to detect fentanyl. Photo courtesy Officer Rob Havice
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQ9v0_0iCWTvxv00
    Nacho is one of the first K-9s in Oregon trained to detect fentanyl. Photo courtesy Officer Rob Havice

To train the dogs, Havice taught the dogs to identify the new target odor. He said it takes about a week for the odor to imprint. After that, he hid it in places to simulate real-world searchers.

Now, on a typical day, Havice, Max and Nacho work with local shipping companies to intercept drugs. They sniff everything from parcels to envelopes to freight containers that weigh thousands of pounds.

Even though they’re working, their training continues to keep their noses sharp.

“It’s kind of like when an athlete trains to get to a certain level to run a marathon,” Havice said. “They don’t just start; they continue to maintain that peak performance.”

Havice and his dogs will also assist with search warrants. In these situations, he said the dogs need to be careful. There’s always the risk they could find drugs lying around that would be dangerous to breathe in.

Napping intruder arrested again on harassment, theft charges

In situations where a scene has been secured, Havice said he does a walkthrough before deploying the dogs to help ensure there aren’t hazards like fentanyl in a place they could access. If there is, evidence technicians will gather it before the dogs go in.

Havice said he’s been in contact with the Portland Police Bureau and the Beaverton Police Department. He said their K-9 command staff are interested in training their dogs to recognize fentanyl. He hopes to get them trained in the near future

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/29 – Structure Fire in Illinois Valley, Jacksonville and Applegate Area Phone Service Under State Investigation

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. 9/28/2022 12:42:09; Structure Fire; 91xx HOLLAND LOOP RD, Cave Junction; ROBINSON CORNER RD / CAVES HWY. Illinois Valley Fire District, Rural Metro Fire,...
JACKSONVILLE, OR
krcrtv.com

Former Humboldt County couple sought in Oregon animal cruelty investigation

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A former Humboldt County couple is reportedly being sought by the Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) for abusing animals in their care. On Sept. 21, the JCSO published a press release detailing an investigation into animals being neglected at Pawsitive K9 Solutions in Grants Pass, OR. The business is described on Facebook as a "doggy daycare, boarding, training and grooming" facility.
GRANTS PASS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
California State
Medford, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Medford, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 9/27 – Illegal Grow Bust Near Prospect, Patrick Duffy Selling His Ranch Near Shady Cove

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Team makes Illegal Marijuana Bust Near Prospect. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police...
PROSPECT, OR
KDRV

Medford police: arrest made after suspect opened fire on man after an argument

MEDFORD, Ore. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Medford shooting on Thursday the 22nd that sent a man to the hospital. On Thursday the 29th, Medford Police Detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Spencer James Bliss in connection with the shooting in the area of Almond Street and E. 9th St. Bliss was lodged at the Jackson County Jail for Assault I, Attempted Murder, and Recklessly Endangering.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness

Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

22-year-old man arrested in connection with downtown Medford shooting

MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Medford police arrested a 22-year-old man on Thursday in connection with a Sept. 22 shooting that left a man with critical injuries, according to the Medford Police Department. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 22, police responded to downtown Medford following reports of gunshots. Police said...
MEDFORD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fentanyl#Portland Police Bureau#Southern Oregon#Dutch#Wsu
KDRV

Two fires burning in the hills above Ashland

Ashland - Two fires are burning on Glenview Drive just down the road from Lithia Park. Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, Ashland Fire, and Jackson County Fire District 5 are engaging in an aggressive initial attack. According to ODF both fires are now wet-lined and are estimated to be...
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country

MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: UPDATE: fire at Medford RV lot is third in the past year

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford's Fire Department says a morning fire is the third on the same property in the past year. Before 4:00am, police and fire crews responded to a reported recreational vehicle (RV) fire near downtown Medford at a vehicle storage lot behind 1021 North Central Avenue, near Central Avenue and Court Street.
MEDFORD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kezi.com

Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
SUTHERLIN, OR
KCBY

Bird flu confirmed in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed on Friday a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Douglas County. According to the USDA, this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Douglas County....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Officer Involved Shooting Update Southern Oregon, Sept. 26

UPDATE-Name and additional details released – On Monday September 19, 2022 at 7:55 PM, officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call reporting suspicious activity in progress at a city park. Upon police contact, a male suspect fled the scene on foot and officers canvassed the neighborhood in an attempt to locate him. During the search, one of the officers encountered an armed male resident in the area. During the encounter, the resident was shot by the officer. The resident is identified as Mark Barrett Caldwell (46) of Grants Pass. Immediate first aid was given to Caldwell and he was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. On September 22, 2022, Caldwell was pronounced deceased at Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. Police are still searching for the initial male suspect who fled and are seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone. This continues to be an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
GRANTS PASS, OR
mybasin.com

BLM Klamath Falls Field Office Campgrounds Entering the Off-Season

LAKEVIEW, Ore. — While the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLMs) Gerber Recreation Area remains open year-round, the area will be entering off-season starting Oct. 14, 2022. During the off-season, no amenities are provided, such as drinking water, trash collection, and there will be no camp host on duty; however, camping is FREE. The gates to Horse Camp will be closed on Nov. 1, 2022.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Three counties' leaders propose collaboration to manage Klamath Watershed

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore., MODOC COUNTY, Cal. & SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- Three counties across state lines are proposing that their counties and other stakeholders in the Klamath Watershed form a new alliance to address the broad needs of its limited water supply. It also wants to coordinate watershed projects' funding that it calls a "piecemeal approach (that) does not require results or require any accountability."
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kqennewsradio.com

ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENT LEADS TO GLENDALE ARREST

A Washington woman was cited twice, and released twice, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 11:50 a.m. the 37-year old allegedly stole a battery pack and a bag from a porch in the 400 block of Northeast Newton Creek Drive. She was cited for third-degree theft.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Pets found dead, abandoned at negligent dog daycare owner's home

SELMA — After rescuing 13 neglected dogs from a Grants Pass dog care business, law enforcement raided the home of the kennel's owner, discovering more abused and even dead pets. On Sept. 21, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy