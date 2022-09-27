Read full article on original website
'American Horror Story' Confirms Season 11 Premiere Date, Theme
American Horror Story is taking over the Big Apple. FX shared details of the long-running anthology horror series' upcoming 11th season and set the premiere date. The new season will be titled AHS: NYC and will debut on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET. Two episodes will be released each Wednesday over five weeks and will also be available to stream on Hulu.
'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Claims Seeds are Planted for Spinoff With Fan-Favorite Co-Star
Grey's Anatomy star Sarah Drew is still holding out hope that she could reunite with Jesse Williams for a spinoff involving their characters, Dr. April Kepner and Dr. Jackson Avery. Drew starred in Grey's from Seasons 6 through 14 but returned in Season 17 to help Williams wrap up his character's story. She was last seen in the 400th episode, which aired during Season 18. April and Jackson kissed in the elevator, confirming the former couple was back on.
Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date
Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
'Mayor of Kingstown' Star Dianne Wiest Talks Season 1 'Rage' and 'Injustices' Amid Paramount+ Series Blu-ray Release (Exclusive)
Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 is now available to own on Blu-ray and DVD, with more than two hours of bonus content, including multiple behind-the-scenes featurettes. Ahead of the Paramount+ series being released to home video, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with series star Dianne Wiest to discuss her character, who she says has a "rage" inside, as well as the "injustices" that led her to take the role. [Spoilers below for Mayor of Kingstown Season 1.]
'The Walking Dead' Star Angel Theory Says Final Episodes Will Include Many 'Surprises' (Exclusive)
There are only eight more episodes until The Walking Dead comes to an end. But while three separate spinoffs are in the works, it looks like fans will be very surprised by how things will play out. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Angel Theory, who plays Kelly in the series, teased what viewers will see in the final episodes that will start airing on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday.
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
'SNL' Alum Chris Redd Reportedly Dating Co-Star's Ex-Wife
There might be something scandalous afoot in the Saturday Night Live world. TMZ reported that Chris Redd, who recently announced his departure from SNL, was dating Kenan Thompson's estranged wife, Christina Evangeline. Still, the publication reported that there's apparently "no bad blood" between Redd and Thompson. According to the outlet,...
Who Is Harp on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 2
The Masked Singer Season 8 is here, and Harp is already one of the frontrunners to win the whole season! The female vocalist, who is decked out in a gold outfit with a harp-shaped attachment on her back, was the first singer to take the stage during the season premiere, and she set the bar high. However, we might have already gathered enough clues to spoil her identity! Scroll through for all the clues, performances and judge guesses for Harp on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).
'The Masked Singer': Panther Is a '90s R&B Star
The Masked Singer's studio audience had to make a difficult decision in Week 2 of Season 8, meaning that one of the more skilled singers to take the stage had to head home early. Panther stunned the crowd with a cover of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good," but it was not enough to move on to the next round. When Panther's mask was removed, the audience was shocked to see a 1990s R&B star under it. (If you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
'The Masked Singer': Hummingbird Is a Boy Band Legend
The Masked Singer kicked off Season 8 by eliminating three contestants, but only two were unmasked. Viewers had to wait a week to find out how was under the giant Hummingbird mask. That turned out to be none other than a boy band legend. (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
Disney+ Series Gets Official Certified Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Marvel's newest Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, has received an official Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While the series's audience score is inexplicably low, the Critic's Score is 87% Fresh. The consensus reads: "Whether she's fighting bad guys, defending a client, or managing her messy social life, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law passes the bar for bingeworthy viewing."
Disney+ Marks Halloween Season With Special Hallowstream Lineup
October is nearly here, and along with stocking its library full with new episodes of it originals including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Andor, for the third year in a row, Disney+ will be marking spooky season in a special way. When October arrives on Saturday, it will bring with it the return of the streamer's annual Hallowstream event, a lineup of titles perfect for the Halloween season.
Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Dates for Returning Shows, Including 'Mythic Quest' and 'Mosquito Coast'
Apple TV+ has announced some premiere dates for a few returning shows, including Mythic Quest and The Mosquito Coast. In a new press release, it was announced that The Mosquito Coast will continue "its high-stakes journey" in Season 2 on Nov. 4. As for "celebrated workplace comedy Mythic Quest" it will be returning for Season 3 on Nov. 11.
Huluween 2022: Hulu Reveals Full Lineup of Halloween Series and Films
Spooky season is here, and Hulu is treating subscribers to more than just tricks this Halloween season. As the streamer begins to roll out the first additions from its October 2022 content list, it will also be kicking off its fifth annual Huluween celebration, a weeks-long lineup of spooky content perfect horror lovers of every age.
'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Title Has Netflix Viewers Groaning
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy's latest project and Netflix's newest addition to its true crime library, may be generating plenty of buzz online, but there is at least one aspect of the series viewers aren't happy about – the title. As chatter takes up the social sphere regarding Evan Peters' chilling portrayal of the serial killer and reactions to the disturbing nature of the show, more and more people are groaning over the lengthy and confusing title of the series.
Pierce Brosnan Reveals Surprising Detail About Filming 'Mrs. Doubtfire' With Robin Williams
Pierce Brosnan shared a surprising behind-the-scenes story about Mrs. Doubtfire, the classic 1993 family movie starring Robin Williams. In a new interview with GQ, the former James Bond actor said he did not "meet" Williams for real until after the film wrapped. During production, Brosnan only saw Williams under the Oscar-winning makeup that transformed him into a British nanny.
'Ghost Hunters' Investigator Steve Gonsalves Talks Reuniting With Original TAPS Team for Season 15 Premiere (Exclusive)
Spooky season is kicking off with a bang thanks to the Ghost Hunters! The groundbreaking paranormal reality series is back for its milestone 15th season this weekend on discovery+ and investigator Steve Gonsalves is joined by some very familiar faces in the season premiere. Investigating alongside original team members Jason Hawes and Dave Tango with Sheri DeBenedetti, the group is joined by former TAPS (The Atlantic Paranormal Society) teammates, Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Kris Williams for a case like no other.
Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages
Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
Allison Janney Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix — See Her Reaction
Allison Janney is thanking fans for her latest successful project. Her new film Lou is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service's public ranking system. "Thank you all for watching LOU and making it the #1 Film on @Netflix in 64 countries each day during its opening weekend!" Janney posted on her Twitter account on Sept. 28. The action thriller stars Jurnee Smollett and Janney as a mother who joins forces with a mysterious neighbor to save her kidnapped daughter. Lou debuted on Sept. 23 to mixed reviews from critics, who praised the acting but weren't entirely won over by the storyline.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 30)
This weekend as September comes to a close and October begins, Netflix is jumping in on the fun of spooky season by giving subscribers plenty of treats. Beginning on Friday and continuing through Sunday, the Netflix streaming library ill be packed to the brim with dozens of new arrivals, with a total of 49 new additions being stocked this weekend. This weekend's list of incoming content includes seven Netflix original series and films, including Kid Cudi's Entergalactic and Idris Elba's Human Playground.
