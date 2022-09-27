SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Crews have been searching the Missouri River in Sioux City looking for a person who may have jumped or fallen off the railroad bridge Wednesday morning. A 911 call that came in at about 11:00 a.m. prompted the search. Crews from Sioux City, South Sioux City, and Dakota City took part in the search. They did find personal belongings that were left on the bridge, but authorities say they haven't been able to identify the person. The river runs about 9 to 17 feet deep in this area depending on the current.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO