South Sioux City, NE

siouxlandnews.com

Authorities search Missouri River after report of a person that fell or jumped in

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Crews have been searching the Missouri River in Sioux City looking for a person who may have jumped or fallen off the railroad bridge Wednesday morning. A 911 call that came in at about 11:00 a.m. prompted the search. Crews from Sioux City, South Sioux City, and Dakota City took part in the search. They did find personal belongings that were left on the bridge, but authorities say they haven't been able to identify the person. The river runs about 9 to 17 feet deep in this area depending on the current.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City man sentenced for Jan. 6th Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Sioux City man charged with taking part in the riots at the US Capitol last January was sentenced Thursday. 54-year-old Kenneth Rader pleaded guilty back in June to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. The US Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

3rd Street near Pierce to close for one month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announces the closure of 3rd Street between Pierce Street and Nebraska Street. This closure will allow a contractor for MidAmerican Energy to install new electrical conduits. This closure will begin on October 6th and is anticipated to be...
SIOUX CITY, IA
South Sioux City, NE
Crime & Safety
City
South Sioux City, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
siouxlandnews.com

Mountain lion spotted in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. — A Vermillion, SD police officer sighted a mountain lion at 4:15 a.m., Friday morning while on patrol. The mountain lion was crossing the street on the 100 block of N. Dakota Street. In a Facebook post, the department says that the local Game, Fish & Parks...
VERMILLION, SD
siouxlandnews.com

FAA releases preliminary accident data, pilot identified by Sheriff

YANKTON, S.D. — The Federal Aviation Administration has released preliminary accident data about the helicopter crash in Yankton. The FAA says that an Airgyro Aviation AG-915 Spartan Gyrocopter, piloted by 65-year-old Kevin Rehm of California, was destroyed in the accident. The helicopter reportedly crashed at about 10:00 a.m. Tuesday,...
YANKTON, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Diocese of Sioux City honoring law enforcement with special "Blue Mass"

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Diocese of Sioux City celebrating a special mass Thursday for current and former law enforcement officers at the Cathedral of the Epiphany. Known as a "Blue Mass", the first one was performed in 1934. This is the first time one was held in Sioux City in several years. It took place on the "feast day" for the Archangel St. Michael, a patron saint of law enforcement.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Burn ban to be in effect for several parts of Woodbury Co.

WOODBURY CO., Iowa — Beginning Friday, Sept. 30th at 6:00 p.m., the Iowa State Fire Marshall has declared a burn ban for the following fire districts within Woodbury County: Anthon, Bronson, Correctionville, Cushing, Danbury, Lawton, Moville, Oto, Pierson, Salix, Sergeant Bluff, Sloan and Smithland. Although some of these districts...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland Bigger Together Event

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland is inviting you to a special event to spread awareness to the organization's cause. Happening at the YummiBlox Food Truck lot, the Bigger Together Event will help highlight the values of the program and why representation matters. Attendees can...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Above and Beyond: Michael Benson

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Schools have been back in session for over a month, and it's that time of year again to highlight outstanding students in Siouxland. Michael Benson is a very involved senior at West High School. "I love kids hanging out with people helping kids and mentoring them and teaching," Benson said.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Nationwide call for blood donors as Hurricane Ian strikes Florida's southwest coast

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The American Association of Blood Banks is calling on people outside of the path of Hurricane Ian to donate blood this week. That request is to ensure the US maintains a stable supply of blood and blood products in areas impacted by the hurricane, as other blood banks send some of their supplies south to make up for reduced local supplies due to evacuations of donors and increased need.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Local food truck donates cash tips to provide lunch for Camp High Hopes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Siouxland food truck is turning tips into a way to give back to a local non-profit. Kim Misco, owner of Patti's PitStop Food Truck, will use the money in her tip jar to buy lunch from her BBQ truck for campers and staff at Camp High Hopes Saturday. She hopes to keep the wishes and traditions of her mom and the namesake of her truck, Patti, alive.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Coffee Shops and Cafes around Siouxland: Movillatte

MOVILLE, Iowa — Thursday, September 29th was National Coffee Day, the perfect time for Siouxland News to kick off a new series led by Siouxland News Anchors Katie Copple and Taylor Deckert, highlighting local coffee shops and cafes across Siouxland. On Thursday, Taylor visits Moville to stop at a...
MOVILLE, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Lady Chargers shutout Doane to remain perfect in GPAC play

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Briar Cliff women's soccer team defeated Doane 3-0 Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28th in Sioux City. Goals were scored by Sonja Rao (37:12), Ariana Rodriguez (60:39) and Mady Soumare (70:38). The Lady Chargers move to 7-1-1 (5-0) for the season, with an upcoming road game...
SIOUX CITY, IA

