Mom of teen stabbed in random attack in Sioux City seeking answers for her son
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City mother is pleading for help from the community to identify the man who stabbed her teenage son in the neck over the weekend. Why? Why why why? He didn't do nothing to you. I just don't know. Tasha Contreras, the 17-year-old victim's...
Authorities search Missouri River after report of a person that fell or jumped in
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Crews have been searching the Missouri River in Sioux City looking for a person who may have jumped or fallen off the railroad bridge Wednesday morning. A 911 call that came in at about 11:00 a.m. prompted the search. Crews from Sioux City, South Sioux City, and Dakota City took part in the search. They did find personal belongings that were left on the bridge, but authorities say they haven't been able to identify the person. The river runs about 9 to 17 feet deep in this area depending on the current.
Sioux City man sentenced for Jan. 6th Capitol riot charges
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Sioux City man charged with taking part in the riots at the US Capitol last January was sentenced Thursday. 54-year-old Kenneth Rader pleaded guilty back in June to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. The US Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia...
3rd Street near Pierce to close for one month
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announces the closure of 3rd Street between Pierce Street and Nebraska Street. This closure will allow a contractor for MidAmerican Energy to install new electrical conduits. This closure will begin on October 6th and is anticipated to be...
Mountain lion spotted in Vermillion
VERMILLION, S.D. — A Vermillion, SD police officer sighted a mountain lion at 4:15 a.m., Friday morning while on patrol. The mountain lion was crossing the street on the 100 block of N. Dakota Street. In a Facebook post, the department says that the local Game, Fish & Parks...
FAA releases preliminary accident data, pilot identified by Sheriff
YANKTON, S.D. — The Federal Aviation Administration has released preliminary accident data about the helicopter crash in Yankton. The FAA says that an Airgyro Aviation AG-915 Spartan Gyrocopter, piloted by 65-year-old Kevin Rehm of California, was destroyed in the accident. The helicopter reportedly crashed at about 10:00 a.m. Tuesday,...
Diocese of Sioux City honoring law enforcement with special "Blue Mass"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Diocese of Sioux City celebrating a special mass Thursday for current and former law enforcement officers at the Cathedral of the Epiphany. Known as a "Blue Mass", the first one was performed in 1934. This is the first time one was held in Sioux City in several years. It took place on the "feast day" for the Archangel St. Michael, a patron saint of law enforcement.
Burn ban to be in effect for several parts of Woodbury Co.
WOODBURY CO., Iowa — Beginning Friday, Sept. 30th at 6:00 p.m., the Iowa State Fire Marshall has declared a burn ban for the following fire districts within Woodbury County: Anthon, Bronson, Correctionville, Cushing, Danbury, Lawton, Moville, Oto, Pierson, Salix, Sergeant Bluff, Sloan and Smithland. Although some of these districts...
TOTT - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland Bigger Together Event
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland is inviting you to a special event to spread awareness to the organization's cause. Happening at the YummiBlox Food Truck lot, the Bigger Together Event will help highlight the values of the program and why representation matters. Attendees can...
Local Vietnam Veteran donates military history books to Freedom Park Center
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The Brigadier General Bud & Doris Day Interpretive Center at South Sioux City's Freedom Park just got a big boost to its collection of Siouxland military history. Vietnam veteran and history professor Ralph Swain announced he's donating his library of books about Vietnam and...
Above and Beyond: Michael Benson
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Schools have been back in session for over a month, and it's that time of year again to highlight outstanding students in Siouxland. Michael Benson is a very involved senior at West High School. "I love kids hanging out with people helping kids and mentoring them and teaching," Benson said.
Nationwide call for blood donors as Hurricane Ian strikes Florida's southwest coast
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The American Association of Blood Banks is calling on people outside of the path of Hurricane Ian to donate blood this week. That request is to ensure the US maintains a stable supply of blood and blood products in areas impacted by the hurricane, as other blood banks send some of their supplies south to make up for reduced local supplies due to evacuations of donors and increased need.
Local food truck donates cash tips to provide lunch for Camp High Hopes
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Siouxland food truck is turning tips into a way to give back to a local non-profit. Kim Misco, owner of Patti's PitStop Food Truck, will use the money in her tip jar to buy lunch from her BBQ truck for campers and staff at Camp High Hopes Saturday. She hopes to keep the wishes and traditions of her mom and the namesake of her truck, Patti, alive.
Coffee Shops and Cafes around Siouxland: Movillatte
MOVILLE, Iowa — Thursday, September 29th was National Coffee Day, the perfect time for Siouxland News to kick off a new series led by Siouxland News Anchors Katie Copple and Taylor Deckert, highlighting local coffee shops and cafes across Siouxland. On Thursday, Taylor visits Moville to stop at a...
Lady Chargers shutout Doane to remain perfect in GPAC play
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Briar Cliff women's soccer team defeated Doane 3-0 Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28th in Sioux City. Goals were scored by Sonja Rao (37:12), Ariana Rodriguez (60:39) and Mady Soumare (70:38). The Lady Chargers move to 7-1-1 (5-0) for the season, with an upcoming road game...
