Read full article on original website
Related
WTNH.com
The Diaper Bank of CT – Healthy Babies Diaper Drive
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Nearly 1 in 3 families struggle to afford diapers to keep their babies clean, dry and healthy. This is why The Diaper Bank of CT was created, and its First Annual Healthy Babies Diaper Drive is going on now. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko...
WTNH.com
New treatment helps relieve chronic pain at New England Spine & Disc
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — For those suffering from chronic pain, finding relief isn’t always easy. Luckily, a new treatment offered at New England Spine & Disc may be able to help. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko stopped by the clinic in Orange to learn more. For more information:...
WTNH.com
Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday
(WTNH) — October is nearly here, and for the first weekend of the month, there are some free activities for you or your family. Whether it’s just you this weekend, or you have the family to entertain, here’s a look at a few free activities or deals you may be able to find in your travels.
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Jason!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an adult short haired cat named Jason. Jason, a black cat with a brushy tail and green eyes, is described as very gentle and sweet-natured. He is a participant in the shelter’s Cat Pawsitive training program...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTNH.com
Out & About: Fall Happenings
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenco takes a look at some of the exciting events in her “Out & About” segment. Fall is officially in the air here in Connecticut, and there’s lots of fun to be had for the whole family:
WTNH.com
How to stay healthy as flu, COVID season come back
(WTNH) — As we prepare ourselves for another fall and winter with COVID-19, communities around the country are gearing up for the flu season, which is right around the corner. Flu viruses are constantly changing and it’s not unusual for new flu variants to appear each year. For this...
WTNH.com
Latest treatments, app effectiveness for Atrial Fibrillation
Conn. (WTNH) — Millions of Americans live with Atrial Fibrillation or Afib. September is Afib awareness month, so it’s important to recognize the latest treatments, as well as how effective Afib Apps are. Hartford HealthCare cardiologist Dr. Charles Rouse with the Heart & Vascular Institute at St. Vincent’s...
WTNH.com
September is Dystonia Awareness Month
(WTNH) — There are an estimated 300,000 Americans who have been diagnosed with dystonia, and yet, not many people say they’ve heard about it. Dystonia is a movement disorder that causes the muscles to contract involuntarily. It can affect one part of your body, or two, or all of it, in some cases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTNH.com
Albertus Magnus College-What Matters: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – In this series, guests weigh in on topics affecting our daily lives. October is Hispanic Heritage Month, and CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined. in the studio by. Sr. Ana Gonzalez, Coordinator of International Admissions at Albertus. Magnus College. In this interview, Sr....
WTNH.com
West Hartford’s 25th annual Park Road parade cancelled due to weather
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford’s annual Park Road parade is cancelled amid weather concerns, city officials said. The parade, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1, will no longer go on as planned due to the high probability of rain. This would have been the parade’s 25-year anniversary.
WTNH.com
Popular business expanding in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A family-owned business in Hartford is expanding and opening a new facility in the South Meadows area. It’s part of a larger redevelopment plan for that neighborhood. With a quick snip, Connecticut Lighting Centers marked the opening of its new store in the South...
WTNH.com
Father: Jones Sandy Hook lies forced move from Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Robbie Parker says he can tell when conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has said something on his show about the Sandy Hook school massacre, because that’s when another round of abuse begins. Parker, whose 6-year-old daughter Emilie was killed, testified Thursday at Jones’ defamation trial...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTNH.com
I-91 reopens in East Windsor following tractor-trailer crash
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer crash shut down several lanes on both I-91 North and South in East Windsor Friday morning, which has since reopened, state police said. The tractor-trailer and a Volkswagen Jetta were traveling southbound on I-91 near exit 45 at approximately 6 a.m. The...
Comments / 0