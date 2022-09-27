Read full article on original website
Kentucky gets $15M investment back from aluminum mill that never materialized
(The Center Square) – A $15 million investment Kentucky made in a proposed aluminum mill that never got off the ground is coming back to the state, and both the Democratic governor and Republican lawmakers are taking credit for it. In 2017, Kentucky gave that money to what was...
Inflation rate hikes could affect Virginia bonds, economy
(The Center Square) – The Federal Reserve intends to keep raising interest rates, which could have a negative effect on future state and local bonds in Virginia and a mixture of positive and negative effects on businesses, according to scholars and interest groups. As inflation continues to be a...
Georgia leaders worry that state's economic growth could be hampered by lack of affordable housing
(The Center Square) — Georgia officials touted a new ranking showing Georgia is the best state for business. But business leaders are warning that a shortage of "affordable housing" could hinder the state's efforts to grow and attract businesses. "As we know, the housing market is in exceedingly high...
Report ranks several North Carolina cities poorly for changes in their unemployment rates
(The Center Square) — Several North Carolina cities ranked toward the bottom of a list of 180 U.S. cities analyzed for changes in the unemployment rate over the last two years. The personal finance website WalletHub ranked changes in the unemployment rate for 180 U.S. cities, comparing the August...
Dixon pledges to protect Line 5 from Whitmer’s ‘attacks’
(The Center Square) – Although there are many telling differences between Michigan’s 2022 gubernatorial candidates, energy policy may be the most significant from an economic perspective for families. Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has led the charge to close the Line 5 dual pipeline that has spanned the...
Legal adult-use cannabis sales begin Saturday in Vermont
(The Center Square) – Vermont’s legal cannabis market opens Saturday. Just one month after issuing the first licenses for adult-use cannabis sales, adults age 21 and over will be able to purchase up to 1 ounce of marijuana or 8,400 milligrams of THC-infused products. Retail sales will be...
Ohio Task Force 1 nearly doubles efforts in wake of Hurricane Ian
(The Center Square) – Ohio nearly doubled its effort to assist Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Ian after the Federal Emergency Management Agency issued additional activation orders. Ohio Task Force 1 initially activated before Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida with 42 members but expanded to 82...
Economists say Alaska agency has overspent billions in taxpayer money
(The Center Square) - A state government corporation has cost Alaskans the equivalent of $10 billion over the last four decades, according to a new report. Economists analyzed the cost and financial performance of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority and found its development projects have lost $233.3 million. The entity has received a total of $301 million of public money from the State of Alaska.
Pritzker suggests SAFE-T Act changes could be needed
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has suggested that changes to the state's controversial SAFE-T Act could be needed to better inform the public. Among other things, the SAFE-T Act eliminates cash bail in Illinois. Supporters say it will keep many criminals in jail, while those opposed say it will let most people out.
Newsom calls for windfall tax on oil companies amid high gas prices
(The Center Square) – With California experiencing a spike in gas prices in recent days, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a windfall tax on oil companies to put money "back in Californians' pockets." Over the last 10 days, gas prices increased by 84 cents in California despite crude oil...
DMV offices to close in some Nebraska counties due to staff shortages
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will be closing offices in several counties on certain days in October because there aren't enough employees to staff them. The department announced this week that offices in a dozen counties will be closed to the public at least one day in October. All but one of the county DMV offices will be closed only one or two days out of the month. The exception is Madison County's office, which will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday in October.
Texas sending additional resources to assist Florida
(The Center Square) – Texas has deployed additional state resources to support Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts in Florida. "Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and resources to Florida as they continue responding to Hurricane Ian," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "America is stronger when we come together during times of crisis, and the State of Texas will continue helping Floridians as they prepare to move forward from this dangerous storm."
Louisiana voters will decide on 11 ballot initiatives this November
(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana this week unveiled a guide to help voters understand 11 proposed constitutional amendments they will be asked to decide in November and December. The PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments breaks down eight ballot questions for the...
Gordon picks Allred to serve as Wyoming secretary of state
(The Center Square) – Karl Allred will serve as Wyoming's interim secretary of state, Gov. Mark Gordon announced on Thursday. Allred was among three candidates sent to the governor by the state Republican Central Committee. "I have selected Mr. Allred from the candidates forwarded to me by Wyoming Republican...
‘Parents Bill of Rights’ introduced in Ohio House
(The Center Square) – Ohio school districts would not be able to discourage or prohibit parental involvement in decisions about their child’s mental health if the General Assembly passes a recently-introduced Parents Bill of Rights Act. House Bill 722 would require schools to draft a policy that promotes...
Attempt to veto universal school choice in Arizona officially fails
(The Center Square) – State officials have verified that a group trying to stop the nation’s most expansive school choice program was short by tens of thousands of signatures when they claimed otherwise. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced Friday that Save Our Schools Arizona’s petition effort...
Party leaders argue over tax cut headed to Missouri governor's desk
(The Center Square) – As legislation to cut taxes was being prepared for delivery to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, leaders from both parties continued to disagree on its merits. "Throughout this process, we always put Missourians first, and I believe our work stands as a strong example of what...
Secret negotiations with Washington state union employees baked into new labor agreement
(The Center Square) – The secrecy surrounding contract talks between the Washington Federation of State Employees and the Governor’s Office that produced a tentative agreement looks to remain a staple of future negotiations. That’s because the tentative agreement – including a $1,000 incentive payment for getting a COVID-19...
California workers to see increased paid family leave benefits under new law
(The Center Square) – On the final day to sign bills passed during the legislative session, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law Friday that will increase the share of wages employers must pay lower-income workers who take paid family leave. Signed into law by Newsom Friday, Senate Bill...
Newsom’s call now: Tracking California bills passed in the 2022 legislative session
After eight months, California’s legislative session came to a close on Sept. 1 with a final flurry of frantic activity. Lawmakers rushed to pass hundreds of remaining bills before the clock struck midnight on Aug. 31. For a select few measures, with urgency clauses that allow them to take effect immediately upon the governor’s signature, the votes stretched into the wee hours the next day.
