WBOY
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A broadly smiling California Gov. Gavin Newsom joined about two dozen jubilant, cheering farmworkers camped outside the state Capitol Wednesday to sign one of the most contentious bills before him this year, reversing course on a measure to help farmworkers unionize after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris supported it.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. One person was injured Thursday in Harrison County in a vehicle accident involving a school bus. Morgantown High School students held a walkout to protest a county policy that led to...
RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVNS) – Somebody tell Charlie Brown and Linus because one Greenbrier County family just might have grown “The Great Pumpkin.”. When Sarah Baker and her family set out last year to try to grow a giant pumpkin for the first time, she had no idea how much success they would have.
